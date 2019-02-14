Fujifilm broadens X series with new XF16mm F2.8 R WR lens

Fujifilm has officially announced a new wide-angle lens for its X-series cameras, the XF16mm f/2.8 R WR.

Launched alongside the X-T30 mirrorless camera, the optic provides X-series users with an effective focal length of 24mm in 35mm terms. The optic was first added to the X-series roadmap last year.

Set to be available in black and silver options to complement the X-series bodies, the 10-element / 8-group lens boasts a pair of aspherical lenses among its optical array, while a nine-bladed diaphragm is said to produce a rounded opening for smooth and natural bokeh.

The focusing system is based around a stepping motor, with focusing possible as close as 17cm away from the subject (from the sensor) and focusing performed internally to keep the length and centre of gravity unchanged throughout operation. At its closest focussing distance, magnification is 0.13x.

Fujifilm has crafted the lens with both a physical aperture ring and a focusing ring – a design that's consistent with other optics in the series – and can have its aperture adjusted to a minimum f/22 setting.

The optic measures 60mm in length and 45.4mm width, and has a weight of just 155g without its rear and front lens caps. The internal components are protected through a dust- and moisture- resistant design, while filters with a diameter of 49mm can also be screwed into the front of the lens.

The Fujinon XF16mm f/2.8 will be available for £349 in the UK and $399 in the US, and will arrive later this year.