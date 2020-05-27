Fibre broadband deals: Virgin and Sky have significantly cut their prices

Both Sky and Virgin are massive names in the world of broadband deals, rivalling BT for that coveted top spot of the UK's most popular provider. However, also like BT, neither Sky or Virgin come cheap.

Luckily, if you were considering either of these brands, now is a great time to get in there and score a bargain. Both Sky and Virgin are offering some excellent fibre broadband deals making their packages far more affordable than usual.

Go with Virgin and you'll be getting bill credit and vouchers; move over to Sky and your getting some of the lowest prices we've seen from the brand in a while. Yes, you can go even cheaper with TalkTalk or Vodafone but if you like the big name brands, these prices are exceptional.

Below we've included both the best broadband deals from the two companies and their top broadband and TV deals.

Fibre deals: supercharge your internet speeds for less

Virgin's best broadband deals this weekend:

Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Line rental incl. | 110+ channels | FREE upfront | £29.99 per month + £50 bill credit or Google Nest Hub

This broadband and TV offer from Virgin has quickly become one of the best offers out there. Its ditched the upfront costs, doubled the speeds, and dropped the monthly bills right down to £29.99 making it very affordable if you want access to a range of TV channels. And Virgin will throw in your choice of a Google Nest Hub or £50 in bill credit.View Deal

Virgin M50 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 55Mb average speed | FREE activation | £26 per month + £75 voucher

Don't need the TV add-on? If you go for Virgin's M50, you'll be getting slower speeds at 55Mb but you'll only have to pay £26 a month for them. On top of that, Virgin is offering a £75 voucher, effectively making the monthly cost just £19.75 - a steal for these kind of speeds!View Deal

Sky's best broadband deals this weekend:

Sky Broadband Superfast | 18 months | 59Mb average speed

| £9.95 activation| £25 per month

Sky's Superfast broadband is currently supplying you speeds averaging 59Mb at a price of just £25 a month. For Sky, that is exceptionally cheap offering a good few quid a month off the original price tag.View Deal

Sky TV and Broadband Superfast | 18 months | 59Mb average speed | £9.95 activation | £39 per month

Need something a bit more with your internet? It won't come cheap but Sky's TV and broadband package is scoring you the same speeds as above and 100 additional channels including Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, Fox, National Geographic and over 500 box sets. Sky even claims this is down from £52 a month - a price way too high for what they're offering but we're more than happy with £39.View Deal

Today's best broadband deals