EE is offering one of the best broadband deals we've ever seen from the brand

Best known as the UK's leading mobile phone network, in recent years EE has been subtly slipping into the world of broadband deals too. While it is generally quite affordable, it is almost never discounted...until now.

Currently, EE is offering the best fibre broadband deals we've seen it produce in a very long time, maybe even ever. Across both of its cheaper fibre plans, EE is currently offering pre-paid Mastercards worth £75 that you can spend wherever you please.

That effectively brings the costs you're paying way down to match some of the best cheap broadband deals around. And if you're an existing EE phone deals customer, you can save an additional 10% on the bills.

You can find out more about these EE broadband deals below.

EE Unlimited Fibre broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 Mastercard

If you've considered investing in EE's broadband deals, now is the perfect time to get them. The cheaper of the two scores you speeds averaging 36Mb while only charging you £24 a month to get it. While that's already pretty impressive, it does get better - EE is currently also throwing in a £75 Mastercard.View Deal

EE Unlimited Fibre Plus broadband | 18 months | 67Mb average speed | £27 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

If you live in a big household or play lots of games or just generally tend to need faster speeds, EE could be the way to go. With this package you only pay £27 a month but get much faster average speeds of 67Mb. When you take into account the Mastercard EE is throwing in, costs go down to an effective £22.83.View Deal

