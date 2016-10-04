Google Home price: how much does it cost?

After being first revealed earlier this year, Google Home, the search giant's answer to the Amazon Echo, finally has a price.

The small speaker, which comes equipped with the Google Assistant AI, will be available for $129 with a free six-month trial of YouTube Red when it launches on November 4 2016. Pre-orders start from today.

You can swap the bases on the speaker to allow it to blend in with different environments, and it supports a number of music streaming services including Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora and TuneIn, as well as being equipped with Google Cast.

Clever Google

Google advertised that Google Home is capable of making educated guesses about the songs that you're searching for, so you can get the right song playing without using its exact name.

The Google Home was also shown answering a variety of questions, where it was able to pull in information from other websites including Wikipedia, navigation information from Google Maps, and translations from Google Translate.

The speaker will also let you control a number of smart home technologies including Nest and Philips Hue, and is integrated with Google Cast devices such as Chromecast, YouTube and soon Netflix to allow you to watch and control content using your voice.

The announcement came as part of Google's #madebygoogle event, which also saw the launch of the company's Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL phones.