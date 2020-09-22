Could this be the best iPhone 11 deal in the run up to Black Friday?

With Black Friday now quickly edging closer, a lot of people are going to start holding off to get their next phone until then. However, if you know you can't wait that long, the best iPhone 11 deal we've seen for a very long time just dropped.

It comes on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - while offering a very healthy 20GB of data. That's enough to easily get you through a full month's worth of social media, internet searches, games and a good few episodes on Netflix.

For all of that, you're paying just £35 a month and thanks to the code 10OFF, just £40 upfront. That has launched this right to the top of our iPhone 11 deals guide, especially for those on a budget.

Of course, as we said above Black Friday iPhone deals are likely to come along in November and beat this out. But if you don't want to wait this long or take the risk, this is the top choice until then.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

iPhone SE deals with cheap bills:

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | 24 months | £40 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £35 per month

We've seen a lot of iPhone 11 deals come and go but this is the best one we've seen in a while. It provides 20GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - while keeping the bills low. In fact, you're only having to pay £35 a month and £40 upfront (thanks to the code 10OFF) to get it.View Deal

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The cheapest of Apple's flagship range, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and affordable pricing.

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words.

But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up.

See our full iPhone 11 review



Read more: