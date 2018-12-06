Copa Libertadores live stream: how to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate online

Copa Libertadores final 2019 - where and when The long awaited second leg of the Copa Libertadores final for 2019 will now be played at real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Spain on Sunday December 9. Kick-off time is set at 8.30pm local time. So that's 7.30pm GMT, 2.30pm ET, 11.30am PT and 4.30pm in Buenos Aires.

The on-again off-again second leg of the 2019 Copa Libertadores final is finally going to happen...probably. The Superclásico has been moved to a mutual venue all the way across the Pacific Ocean to the Santiago Bernabéu, but at least world fans can watch the Boca Juniors vs River Plate grudge match via a Copa Libertadore live stream from anywhere in the world - and it's possible to do so absolutely FREE!

Forget Merseyside, North London or Milan - Boca Juniors vs River Plate is probably the world's most fiercely competed football derby. The two Buenos Airies-based clubs are bitter enemies. That's why the second leg of this Copa Libertadore final (think the Champions League but for South American clubs) has had to be pushed back and moved from Argentina to an entirely different continent. The crowd trouble surrounding the previous two attempts meant that the fixture had to be postponed.

The first leg that ended in a tantalisingly poised 2-2 draw. Both teams (and their fans) are desperate to come out on top in this once in a lifetime fixture. It's the first time ever that two Argentinian teams have played in the Copa Libertadores final. Serious bragging rights are up for grabs with Boca Juniors looking to add to their six previous titles, while River Plate have had the taste of glory more recently in 2015.

So now that the waiting is over, and we can finally get down to some football. Discover how to get a Copa Libertadores live stream by reading this page. You can watch it from anywhere using a VPN (even if your country isn't broadcasting it), and it's absolutely free in the UK.

Live stream the Copa Libertadores final for FREE in the UK

You may not have heard of it before, but Freesports has made itself a home for some pretty niche sports over the last year or so. Who knew that suddenly its rights to the Copa Libertadores would make it the place to watch the World's biggest football match!? It's available on TV via Freeview, Sky, Virgin, etc. Or, if you were hoping to watch online, you can catch it via the legal TVPlayer streaming service. Alternatively, if you're a BT Sport subscriber and prefer its coverage, that station is showing it, too. Coverage of the match starts at 7.25pm GMT, or you can tune in a couple of hours earlier to watch a rerun of the first leg in its entirety.

How to live stream Boca Juniors vs River Plate anywhere else in the world for free

The free Copa Libertadores live stream as described above is only accessible within the UK - if you're abroad you'll be told that you're not allowed to watch. Annoying, but there's a very easy way to get around it. The trick is to download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and then go to the TVPlayer website to watch. Here's how to stream Boca Juniors vs River Plate live and for FREE from anywhere in the world with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream the match on Freesports (use the links below).

3. Go to Freesport on TVPlayer

This service is free in the UK and the best legal way to stream all of the action at this year's Copa Libertadores final live. It's stable, free and has a whole host of other channels, too.

Where can I watch the Copa Libertadores final using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the game from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Argentina, Spain, the United States, Australia, Japan, France, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

How to watch the Copa Libertadores final in the US

There are several options for live streaming Boca Juniors vs River Plate in the US. Fox is the official broadcaster, so if you already have access to and want to watch at home or on the go with its app, then you're laughing.

If you don't have it, then try Fox Soccer Match Pass, Fubo or Sling TV. All do shorter term subscription options and, crucially free trials. And if you already subscribe but are outside the US, then be sure to grab a VPN service and port into a US location.

Live stream the Boca Juniors vs River Plate final in Australia

Well it's going to be an early one, but if you're an obsessive world football fan then you'll need to set your alarm for around 6.30am AEDT on Monday morning. Free-to-air channel SBS is showing the final Down Under.

If you're outside the country and want to tune in, then you can use one of our favorite VPNs above to watch the free coverage from Oz or another nation.

