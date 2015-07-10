Win! A HP 260 G1 PC

Over the next few weeks, in the build up to the launch of Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 10, we're giving away most of the Windows-powered gear that we have recently reviewed as part of a clear out we're having in the office.
We're also throwing in a free (random) wireless router with this competition prize. The ten Windows 10 capable PCs, laptops and tablets that will be given away over the next few weeks include:
- Lenovo ThinkCentre E50
- Zoostorm 7260-0019
- Lenovo ThinkPad E555
- Toshiba Satellite Pro C50
- HP ProDesk 405 G2
- Intel DN2820FYKH
- HP 255 G3
- Linx Tablet 10
- Linx Tablet 8
- HP 260 G1
Today, we are giving away the HP 260 G1 ultra small form factor PC which we reviewed recently. This base unit comes with a few scratches on the case, an Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD plus a mouse and all the accessories
You will need a keyboard though. Windows 8.1 powers it and we're not sure that Windows 10 will come to it.
If you fancy winning yourself that little computer worth about £100, just answer the question below. Note that the promotion ends on Friday 17 July 2015 at 23:59. That competition prize was provided by Ebuyer.