Win! A HP 260 G1 PC

By PC  

Concentrated fire power

HP 260 G1

Over the next few weeks, in the build up to the launch of Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 10, we're giving away most of the Windows-powered gear that we have recently reviewed as part of a clear out we're having in the office.

We're also throwing in a free (random) wireless router with this competition prize. The ten Windows 10 capable PCs, laptops and tablets that will be given away over the next few weeks include:

Today, we are giving away the HP 260 G1 ultra small form factor PC which we reviewed recently. This base unit comes with a few scratches on the case, an Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD plus a mouse and all the accessories

You will need a keyboard though. Windows 8.1 powers it and we're not sure that Windows 10 will come to it.

If you fancy winning yourself that little computer worth about £100, just answer the question below. Note that the promotion ends on Friday 17 July 2015 at 23:59. That competition prize was provided by Ebuyer.

