Win! An Intel NUC DN2820 computer

Over the next few weeks, in the build up to the launch of Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 10, we're giving away most of the gear that we have recently reviewed as part of a clear out we're having in the office.

We're also throwing in a free (random) wireless router with this competition prize. The ten Windows 10 capable PCs, laptops and tablets that will be given away over the next few weeks include:

Today, we are giving away the Intel DN2820FYKH NUC which we reviewed recently. This base unit comes with a few scratches on the case (apologies for that), an Intel Atom processor, 8GB of RAM and a 120GB SSD.

The unit is password protected so you will have to reinstall the OS. You can always download Windows 10 Consumer preview and use it till October 2015; It only requires a keyboard and mouse to turn it into a fully functional computer.

Intel's Next Unit of Computing is a nifty little device that you can either shove behind your big monitor or screw to a VESA mount at the back of your television.

If you fancy winning yourself that little computer worth about £200, just answer the question below. Note that the promotion ends on Wednesday 15 July 2015 at 23:59. That competition prize was provided by Ebuyer.