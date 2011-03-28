Apple Worldwide Developers' Conference 2011 announced

Apple has revealed that its Worldwide Developers' Conference is to take place 6 June in Moscone West, San Francisco.

The conference which runs for five days is to predominantly look at the future of iOS and Mac OS.

"If you are an iOS or Mac OS X software developer, this is the event that you do not want to miss," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, about the event.

WWDC 2011: what to expect

Apple has outlined some of the things that will be taking place at the event.

They include:

More than 100 technical sessions presented by Apple engineers on a wide range of technology-specific topics for developing, deploying and integrating the latest iOS and Mac OS technologies

Over 1,000 Apple engineers providing developers with code-level assistance, insight into optimal development techniques, and guidance on how they can make the most of iOS and Mac OS technologies in their apps

The opportunity to connect with thousands of fellow iPad, iPhone and Mac developers from around the world

Apple Design Awards which recognise iPad, iPhone and Mac apps that demonstrate technical excellence, innovation and outstanding design

iPhone 5 announcement?

But, the rumour mill is already churning with suggestions that we will see a new cat-based OS, information about iOS 5 - unless this is shown off in April - as well as a sneak-peak at the new iPhone 5.

At last year's WWDC, the iPhone 4 was announced but it wasn't actually seen in the flesh until weeks after the event.

Whatever is shown, the onus will be on whether Steve Jobs will attend. The same was asked last year, and it was great that Apple's head honcho made an appearance as he was unable to make WWDC 2009, where the iPhone 3GS was announced.