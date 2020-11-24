Cheapest John Lewis Black Friday TV deals by size: finding the right fit for you

If you're in the market for a Black Friday TV deal then good news, there's a wealth of discounted sets across retailers right now - but if you're looking for a great price, the most inches for your money AND a warranty that'll last you more than a year, then you should be looking at the John Lewis Black Friday deals.

Every TV bought in the John Lewis Black Friday sale comes with a five year guarantee, ensuring you're nicely protected from any technical faults for the foreseeable.

John Lewis also has its 'Never knowingly undersold' price-matching policy which includes Black Friday deals, so if you find a great deal elsewhere it's a good idea to check John Lewis for the same item and get a price match - you may bag yourself a better warranty.

These are the cheapest John Lewis TV deals available at each screen size, and you may find if you spend a little more you get a better quality TV. Things to look out for are refresh rate (the higher the better for gaming especially), power consumption (more energy efficient sets will save you money on utilities), viewing angle and the number of HDMI and USB ports (you tend to get more, the more you pay).

But if you're purely looking for the most inches per pound, you're in the right place. The cheapest Black Friday TV deals tend to be the most popular, so you may find that the TV you want listed below has sold out.

We will be checking stock regularly and updating this article with new John Lewis Black Friday TV deals as they appear - so it's worth checking back each day to find that perfect deal for you.

Cheapest 32-inch Black Friday TV deal

Cheapest John Lewis Black Friday 32-inch TV deal

Samsung The Frame 32-inch (2020) Full HD TV: was £499 now £399 (save £100)

Save £100 on the smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV. With Art Mode for displaying artwork and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is a TV for those who think form should match the picture. Currently at its lowest ever price.

View Deal

Cheapest 43-inch Black Friday TV deal

Cheapest John Lewis Black Friday 43-inch TV deal

Hisense 43-inch (2020) 4K TV: was £379 now £329 (save £50)

The cheap 43-inch Samsung and LG TVs have already sold out at John Lewis, but fear not as this Hisense set also offers great value for money. You get a 4K set with Freeview Play, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and support for HDR and Dolby Vision.

View Deal

Cheapest 48-inch Black Friday TV deal

Cheapest John Lewis Black Friday 48-inch TV deal

Sony Bravia 48-inch (2020) 4K OLED TV: was £1,799 now £1,699 (save £100)

The 48-inch TV market is pretty sparse, so your choice is extremely limited. The good news is, if you're willing to part with the cash, the Sony Bravia KD48A9 OLED is fantastic, boasting Freeview HD, Youview, Dolby Atmos and Acoustic Surface Audio.

View Deal

Cheapest 49-inch Black Friday TV deal

Cheapest John Lewis Black Friday 49-inch TV deal

LG 49-inch (2020) 4K TV: was £699 now £579 (save £120)

There's a big Black Friday saving of £120 on this LG. You get more ports, better power consumption and a higher refresh rate than the 50-inch Hisense below - so if you're willing to accept 1-inch less in size and a higher cost, you'll get a better TV overall.

View Deal

Cheapest 50-inch Black Friday TV deal

Cheapest John Lewis Black Friday 50-inch TV deal

Hisense 50-inch (2020) 4K TV: was £429 now £379 (save £50)

50-inch is a popular TV size, and you can bag yourself a bargain with a 4K set under £400. Save £50 on the Hisense 50A7500FTUK, with Freeview Play, Dolby Vision, HDR support, 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports.

View Deal

Cheapest 55-inch Black Friday TV deal

Cheapest John Lewis Black Friday 55-inch TV deal

Hisense 55-inch (2020) 4K TV: was £499 now £428 (save £71)

Many people find 55 inches to be the sweet spot when it comes to the size of their TV, and you can save £71 on this Hisense offering. The smart TV comes with Freeview Play, HDR support, Dolby Vision and plenty of ports.

View Deal

Cheapest 65-inch Black Friday TV deal

Cheapest John Lewis Black Friday 65-inch TV deal

LG 65-inch (2020) 4K TV: was £599 now £579 (save £20)

A saving is a saving, and £20 off this 65-inch LG is not to be sniffed out -especially as it makes it the cheapest John Lewis Black Friday TV deal at this size. This smart TV gives you access to apps such as Netflix and Prime Video, and comes with a range of features.

View Deal

Cheapest 70-inch Black Friday TV deal

Cheapest John Lewis Black Friday 70-inch TV deal

Samsung 70-inch (2020) 4K TV: was £749 now £699 (save £50)

If 65 inches just isn't scratching your big-screen itch, but 75-inch is simply too big for your space - then the rarer 70-inch sector is what you'll want. £50 off this Samsung smart 4K TV gets you a sleek looking set with plenty of features.

View Deal

Cheapest 75-inch Black Friday TV deal

Cheapest John Lewis Black Friday 75-inch TV deal

LG 75-inch (2020) 4K TV: was £999 now £899 (save £100)

If you're looking to kick-back and recreate that cinema experience at home, with 75-inch LG smart TV could be just what you need. With easy access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and more, movies are just a touch of a button away.

View Deal

Cheapest 77-inch Black Friday TV deal

Cheapest John Lewis Black Friday 77-inch TV deal

LG CX 77-inch (2020) OLED 4K TV: was £4,499 now £3,499 (save £1,000)

This is a fantastic deal, if you're in the market for a high-end OLED TV. The LG CX is one of the best TVs in the world, and you can save £1,000 with this John Lewis Black Friday deal. This is an awesome looking set in both design and picture quality.

View Deal

Cheapest 82-inch Black Friday TV deal

Cheapest John Lewis Black Friday 82-inch TV deal

LG 82-inch 4K TV: was £1,599 now £1,499 (save £100)

The cheapest 82-inch John Lewis Black Friday TV deal (that's currently in stock), is this mammoth LG set. It comes with Freeview HD/Freesat HD, Dolby Atmos and smart TV functions giving you quick access to the likes of Netflix and Disney+.

View Deal

Cheapest 85-inch Black Friday TV deal

Cheapest John Lewis Black Friday 85-inch TV deal

Sony Bravia 85-inch (2020) 4K TV: was £2,599 now £2,299 (save £300)

It's not cheap (especially compared to the LG below), but this 85-inch Sony smart TV has plenty going for it - from a top-notch panel and plenty of ports, to its Android TV operating system and smart-home integration potential. And with £300 off, it's also a great deal.

View Deal

Cheapest 86-inch Black Friday TV deal

Cheapest John Lewis Black Friday 86-inch TV deal