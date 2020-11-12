Cheap DNA test deal: MyHeritage testing kits are half price for Black Friday

MyHeritage has made an early start with this year's Black Friday deals, cutting the

price of its DNA test kits are down to £49 from the usual £79. That's the cheapest these kits get, so there's no need to wait until Black Friday itself.

Don't live in the UK? Scroll down for the best DNA test kit deals near you.

When we tested the MyHeritage kit, we were impressed by the size of its database, which means you're likely to find plenty of ancestors and relatives. Its ancestry reports are detailed, and unlike some other home DNA test kits, all your results are clearly presented and explained so you can easily make sense of them.

MyHeritage DNA test kit | £79 £49 at MyHeritage

This is one of the best DNA tests on the market if you're interested in tracking your heritage and building your family tree. It gives you a wealth of information on your background from just a small saliva sample. We've seen this kit hit this price in previous years, but no lower, so we'd be confident grabbing one now in this early Black Friday sale. It's unlikely to get cheaper.



View Deal

This DNA test kit gives you a wealth of information about your heritage and background, but doesn't include health risks and markers. For that, you'll need something like the 23andMe Health and Ancestry service.

However, if you're interested in building your family tree (a great pastime when meeting relatives in person is restricted), MyHeritage is one of the best tools around.

Not in the UK? Here are the best DNA test deals near you:

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.