BT's latest broadband deal comes with a £120 Mastercard and £50 Amazon voucher

BT is frequently rotating its broadband promotions, throwing in a big cash incentive, a discounted price or very occasionally a free gift. But the brand's latest offer is one of the best we've seen from the supplier.

Right now if you sign up for BT's Fibre 2 plan, you'll be paying £32.99 a month for speeds averaging 67Mb. That's the brand's normal price for this deal but it's the added cash incentives that really make this stand out.

You'll get both a £110 Mastercard and a £50 Amazon voucher with this package. Where most of the best broadband deals are limited to incentives around the £60-£80 mark, BT is currently offering a total of £160 in incentives with this plan.

BT does also have an offer going for its Fibre 1 plan. You'll only see your speeds drop to 50Mb (still fast enough for most households) but your price will fall to £28.99 a month. However, you'll lose the Amazon voucher and see your Mastercard value fall to £60.

BT's excellent fibre broadband deal:

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | £32.99/pm + £110 Mastercard + £50 Amazon voucher

This is a fantastic offer from BT, standing out as one of its best promotions for a while. You're paying £32.99 a month and getting speeds averaging 67Mb. That alone doesn't make this deal stand out all too much but then you'll also get a £110 Mastercard and a £50 voucher to spend at Amazon. That means £160 in cash incentives which is way more than any other broadband deals around right now.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes, and restaurants around the world, so it shouldn't be difficult to find places to spend it.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

