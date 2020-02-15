BT, Vodafone, Plusnet and more - what are the best broadband deals this weekend?

It's a massive part of your life, sitting in the corner of your house, powering all of your digital activities...but finding the right broadband deals isn't as easy as it might sound.

With so many ISPs now operating in the UK, the options are now limitless. That means it doesn't take long to end up with twenty tabs lining your screen trying to compare speeds, prices, incentives and the strange names of broadband packages (Ultimate Oomph bundle, anyone?).

Luckily, if you have better things to do this weekend than sort your internet, and we can imagine you do, we're here to help out a bit. Below we've compiled the top five options ranging from fibre broadband deals through to the TV options so you can find your ideal plan.

Broadband and TV deals: go all out on your internet plan

The 5 best broadband deals available right now:

1. The cheapest broadband deal around

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £75 cashback

We bring you one of the most attractive fibre broadband deals on the market right now. You're getting £75 cashback, free activation and free landline calls to Plusnet customers. Not to mention the price of your broadband and line rental will not increase during your contract. Don't forget to submit your claim to get the cashback within the two months of activating your account.

View Deal

2. The best value fibre broadband deal

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 18 months | 63Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £23.95 per month (£21.95 for existing customers)

Vodafone's gone and pulled a market-leading broadband deal out of the bag. Pay just £23.95 a month and nothing upfront and you can get a massive 63Mb average speed. And, if you happen to have your phone contract with Vodafone you'll only end up paying £21.95. This works out as the best price around for internet.

View Deal

3. An exclusive gift card with TalkTalk

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95pm | £40 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card

Before you even get to the voucher, this is a pretty excellent all-round deal. No upfront costs, monthly bills coming in at just £22.95 and most importantly, speeds averaging 38Mb. Then include the fact that exclusively for TechRadar readers you can get a £40 gift card for Amazon.co.uk, M&S, Tesco or a Mastercard and this is a real winner.

View Deal

4. Get the whole package with broadband and TV deals

Virgin Media Big Bundle | 12 months | 54Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £35 set-up | £33 per month

If you can get Virgin where you live (and it's a big if) then it's hard to look past this brilliant broadband deal. For just £33 per month you get...deep breath...54+Mb cable broadband, Mixit TV bundle with over 110 channels, apps for iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube, a Virgin TV TiVO box to record and pause live TV, inclusive weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobiles.

5. Faster speeds for less with BT

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | PAYG calls | £10 delivery | £29.99pm + £80 Mastercard

BT is the most popular broadband provider out there, and this simply must be its best value plan. It's BT's upgraded option, averaging speeds of 67Mb but now the price has been brought all the way down to £29.99. Pair that with the £80 Mastercard and there's a bargain from BT.View Deal