The Beatles ink their first internet deal

The Beatles have finally embraced the internet for the first time, by signing an exclusive deal with MTV.

The Fab Four have teamed up with the music channel and Harmonix to create a new videogame that is said to be similar to Rock Band. The game will have downloadable content, which will include the band's music.

The game is slated for a 2009 release and will based around The Beatles' legacy, spanning the band's lucrative career.

Working with the two surviving members of The Beatles, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, the game is being seen as one step closer to the band making their music available on the internet for the very first time.

"Fun idea"

Speaking about the new venture, McCartney said: "The project is a fun idea which broadens the appeal of The Beatles and their music.

"I like people having the opportunity to get to know the music from the inside out."

The Beatles have been in talks with Apple for some time about making their music available on iTunes. So far, Mr Jobs has failed in his bid to get the group's music.

This may have something to do with the rumoured $200million fee asked for by Apple Corps, the company that owns The Beatles' back catalogue.