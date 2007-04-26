BT scolded for cutting off broadband

BT has had its wrists slapped by a London judge after it cut off an internet connection - and then did nothing about it.

The story again highlights the 'hit and miss' nature of broadband services. As a recent survey by BBC's Watchdog programme found, people are continuing to have massive issues with their broadband connections and providers.

In this case, the problem began 10 days ago when engineers sliced the connection of London mortgage brokers Capital Fortune . When the connection was not reinstated, the company launched legal action against BT to get the issue rectified.

Capital Fortune says the problem cost it "thousands of pounds" and homeowners were unable to complete their mortgages. Last Friday an injunction was granted to force BT to reactivate the connection.

A statement from the broker claims BT's lawyers had earlier claimed it was "physically impossible" to reactivate the line. They later back-tracked, claiming that by allowing BT customers to obtain an injunction it would open the floodgates to customers using the Courts.

Landmark ruling

Given that rather stark admission, does it mean that other customers could possibly sue BT for problems with their connections?

Yes, according to Capital Fortune's Rob Killeen. "We've achieved our first landmark ruling for consumer protection. BT has been reminded that it cannot abuse its dominant market position."

Killen also hopes this will change the way the telco responds to customers. "In the future it will be forced to respond efficiently when customers report problems."