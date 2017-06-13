Breath of the Wild's first DLC pack has been shown off, and it's massive

During its E3 2017 Spotlight presentation, Nintendo dropped details for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's Expansion Pass and its first major chunk of post-release content.

The first of the two planned expansions for Nintendo's open world opus, titled "Master Trials," adds a new Hard Mode difficulty setting, new armor and masks inspired by past Zelda games, and a new Travel Medallion that lets players set their own fast travel points.

The meat of Master Trials is a challenging "Trial of the Sword" mode that tests your mettle against increasingly tougher enemies with the promise of a permanent upgrade to the player's Master Sword, should they prove victorious.

Double DLC

Nintendo was comparatively light on details for the second DLC announced for Breath of the Wild, "The Champions' Ballad." From what Nintendo showed off, the pack will center around the four other champions in the game: Urbosa, Mipha, Daruk, and Revali.

The Champions' Ballad is expected to make a holiday 2017 release date, and the four champions will also receive the Amiibo treatment later this year.

The Expansion Pass for Breath of the Wild includes both Master Trials and The Champions' Ballad, as well as three additional treasure chests and an in-game shirt. It's available for both the Wii U and Nintendo Switch versions of the game for $19.99/£17.99.