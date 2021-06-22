Borderlands movie wraps filming – and Jack Black’s Claptrap is revealed

The upcoming Borderlands movie has officially finished filming, and we’ve now got our first look at all of its main characters in costume – Claptrap and all.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the video game adaptation, released a set image of Claptrap – the series’ overenthusiastic robot assistant – holding a clapperboard reading “that’s a wrap.”

The announcement was soon followed by a tweet from actor Jamie Lee-Curtis, who is playing Dr. Patricia Tannis in the movie, which revealed silhouettes of all five main characters set to appear in the hotly anticipated project.

BORDERLANDS. LILITH, ROLAND, TINY TINA, KRIEG, TANNIS & CLAPTRAP.

While we’ve previously reported on Cate Blanchett’s appearance as Lilith, this marks the first time we’ve been given any sort of glimpse at what Kevin Hart’s Roland, Ariana Greenblatt’s Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu’s Krieg and, of course, Curtis’ Tannis might look like in the movie.

Given the shadowy nature of the snaps, there’s not a whole lot of concrete detail to be drawn from them, but it’s abundantly clear that each character will remain – appearance-wise, at least – faithful to their video game counterparts.

Thanks to the image shared by Lionsgate, though, we now know how Jack Black’s Claptrap will appear in the Borderlands movie – and, well, he seems almost identical to his in-game character model. Check it out in the tweet below.

Claptrap really wanted to let you all know he made it down the stairs safely. That, and the production of #BorderlandsMovie has officially wrapped!

In a recent interview with Collider , Kevin Hart hinted that the movie "looks like the game", and if Claptrap's appearance is anything to go by, we may be in for an ultra-faithful portrayal of the iconic cel-shaded world of Pandora.

When is it out?

Given that filming has now wrapped after three months in Hungary, we’re anticipating the post-production process on the Borderlands movie will get underway very soon – meaning a 2022 release date may be a possibility. There’s been no official word from the studio yet, though.

The project is being helmed by Hostel director Eli Roth, with Craig Mazin, writer of HBO’s Chernobyl, behind its script. Mazin is also currently working on The Last of Us TV show with Neil Druckmann, so he’s no stranger to the challenges posed by adapting such revered source material.

As with its release date, we’re still not 100% sure on which games (if any) the Borderlands movie will draw from, though judging by the characters confirmed to appear, we’re anticipating some sort of re-telling of the first game in the series, published by 2K Games on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC back in 2009.

That means we expect to see, in some form, the likes of Roland and Lilith battling the Atlas Corporation for possession of otherwordly (and probably shiny) treasures.

We know other characters like Moxxi, Sir Hammerlock and Marcus will also be appearing, too – so there’s every chance the Borderlands movie will capture the energy of the game’s beloved looter-shooter experience.