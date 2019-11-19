Black Friday just produced one of the cheapest iPhone 8 deals we've seen

Forget about the sparkling spec sheet and tear-jerking price tag of Apple's latest and greatest, because we have just stumbled across a Black Friday iPhone deal that has done the impossible...made Apple an affordable option.

Yes, we know, there are plenty of cheap iPhones out there but this deal is truly special. Taking the iPhone 8 and bringing the price down to one of the lowest we've ever seen, this deal from Mobile Phones Direct should instantly go on your wish list this year.

There's nothing to spend upfront, a big clump of data at 10GB and most importantly, a monthly cost of just £26. That all comes together to make the cheapest iPhone 8 deal around...well, without paying hundreds of pounds upfront!



You can find out more about this offer below and find out a bit more about the iPhone 8. Or, compare it to what else is available with our Black Friday phone deals guide

This Black Friday iPhone 8 deal in full:

What's the iPhone 8 like?

It might not be able to compete with Apple's impressive iPhone 11 in terms of specs, but at a price like this the iPhone 8 feels like a steal! It has a lot of the features we want from a phone these days - wireless charging, a strong point-and-shoot camera and even a stylish design.

On top of that, it has a 1821mAh battery, a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display and and a IP67 rating, making it a powerful contender compared to other devices at this price range.

