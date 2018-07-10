Best robot vacuums: 6 best robot vacuum cleaners that do all the dirty work

Robot vacuums are here to clean up your home for you, even when you're not there. Sounds pretty great, doesn't it?

With the dawn of robot vacuum cleaners, vacuuming your home no longer needs to be the chore it once was. In fact, after a quick setup, you never have to lift a finger to clean your floors with a robot vacuum, save when it's time to empty the bin.

With cleaning convenience in mind, we've put some of the best robot vacuums on the market to the test to see which ones rise to the top. The result? This comprehensive guide to the best robot vacuums.

Read on for our recommendations of the best robo vacs around. When the day comes when you're sipping a cool drink as your 'bot sucks up debris from your floors, you can thank us.

iRobot Roomba 980

The king of robot vacuums

Two-hour battery life

Smart navigation

Expensive

Roomba is synonymous with robot vacuums, and this is never more exemplified than in the iRobot Roomba 980.

With smarts to keep from crashing into objects and environment mapping so it quickly learns every nook and cranny of your home, the Roomba 980 is an impressive cleaning machine.

At 35.05cm in diameter, the Roomba 980 is wider than your average vacuum head, but thanks to its circular design and rotating body, it’s able to maneuver through narrower areas than you’d initially think possible.

The Roomba 980 works magnificently on floorboards, tiles and other hard surfaces (operating relatively quietly while doing so), but it kicks things up a notch when entering carpeted territory. It automatically senses it's rolled onto carpet, and its motors whir into high gear to get in between every fiber.

Just as impressive as its cleaning abilities is the Roomba 980's battery life; it's an impressive two hours long. When it runs low or its bin is full, the 980 returns to its home dock.

Like most robot vacuums, the Roomba 980's bin is on the small side, though we were still impressed with how much it packed into the compartment during our testing.

Neato Botvac D7 Connected

Unprecedented control over your robot vacuum

Stylish design

Great performance

Design flaw carried over from other models

The Neato Botvac D7 Connected is a robot vacuum to rival the Roomba 980, and we mean that. It's a good looking vacuum that more than gets the job done, but its laurels don't rest there.

The revelatory feature with the Neato Botvac D7 Connected are so-called "no-go lines," which allow you to cordon off areas of your home that you don't want the vacuum to venture into. This could be your desk, which is moated by wires that would normally spell treachery for a robotic vacuum.

Creating a boundary for robot vacuums isn't unique to the Botvac D7, but it's really nifty in this application because you can draw a line using the app while the vacuum is in use to, say, keep the D7 from venturing into a room you want it to stay out of.

The biggest draw back with the D7 is that its bin isn't as big as the original Botvac Connected, and it doesn't have a "bin full" sensor, so detris ends up overfilling.

Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

A solid Alexa-supported robot vacuum

Easy to use

Works great with Alexa

Not very thorough

Not all robot vacuums are shiny, whirring pucks from the future. Some, like the Ecovacs Deebot N79S, are more subdued. This isn't an ugly vacuum by any means, but rather one that's a bit on the plain side.

Still, something that doesn't bring a lot of attention to itself may be just what you're looking for. Plus, it's really about how it cleans that matters, not how it looks.

You have several modes to choose from with the Deebot N79S, and it comes with a remote that it's quite responsive to. Yes, you can use your smartphone to control the N79S, but the vacuum seems to prefer using the paired remote.

In our tests, we were impressed with the Deebot N79S' ability to not plunge to an early end at the bottom of our steep stairs, so its world-sensing abilities are up to snuff. It did tend to get stuck under furniture, however, so you may come home to find your Deebot wedged under a coffee table, unable to get itself free.

Don't expect a deep clean with this robot vacuum, but it will suck up enough to get surface dirt and dust off of your hardwood floors and carpet. Nicely, the Deebot N79S is rather quiet, making night vacuuming possible.

It's also compatible with Alexa, so you can set the Deebot N79S cleaning using just your voice.

Eufy RoboVac 11

Robot vacuum cleaning on a budget

Low price

Cleans well

No companion app

The Eufy RoboVac 11 isn't the most tech'd out or high-end robot vacuum, but it isn't afraid to get down and dirty and get the cleaning job done.

The best part about the RoboVac 11 is that it's cheaper than most robot vacuum cleaners on the market, so you can get the convenience of a vacuum that works on its own at a fraction of the cost.

Unfortunately, that low price means you miss out on things like a companion app, so you have to use a controller instead.

What's more, battery life leaves something to be desired, though while it's not as long-lasting as higher-end models, it's probably plenty of juice to satisfy your cleaning needs.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930

This quiet and efficient robot vacuum gets the job done

Mops and vacuums

Excellent app control

Can't climb over thresholds

Long charge time

Where the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 stands out from the competition is in its ability to mop your floors.

Sure, you won't get an elbow-grease effort out of the robovac as it slushes water over your linoleum, but it can whisk away footprints and other surface-level stains in a snap.

In other words, the Deebot Ozmo 930 isn't the most effective mopper in the world, but it can do a quick job if you like. That's in addition to its "traditional" vacuum cleaning abilities, which are admirable.

Space mapping is also excellent with Ozmo 930 (though only for one level), and you can control it using either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

All-in-all, the Deebot Ozmo 930 gets the job done, and it's quiet as it goes.

Shark ION Robot 750

Powerful suction in a beautiful and intelligent package

Great design

Excellent cleaning

Has trouble getting onto thick rugs

We've been testing the Shark ION Robot 750 for some time now and it continues to impress us with its strong suction and mapping smarts. Just when we think the 'bot is going to bump into something, it quickly pivots and carries on its way.

It works well on both our hardwood floors and thinner area rugs, though it struggles to crest above thicker rugs in our home. What it does get over, it cleans very well – we swear there's a sheen to our floors after the Shark ION gets done with them.

It's also quieter than some robot vacuums we've tested, and its whir often fades into the background while we're doing chores elsewhere in the house.

We wish the bin was a bit bigger as it can only go about 12 minutes before needing to be emptied (we do have dogs, though, which makes for a lot of dirt and debris). The bin may be just fine if you don't have as dirty floors as we do.

Not only does it perform well, but it looks great, too. This is a statement piece, which we never thought we would say about a vacuum cleaner. The Shark ION Robot 750 is an excellent robot vacuum cleaner, hands down.