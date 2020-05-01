Argos online bank holiday sales: the best home, garden and tech deals available now

The Argos bank holiday sale is right around the corner, and if their previous sales are anything to go by, then it should offer some truly outstanding discounts on a whole range of home, garden and tech deals. In this article, we'll be constantly scanning the Argos indexes for the very best deals and presenting them over to you, so no matter what type of deal you're looking for, you won't miss out.

Even though the bank holiday sales don't officially start until next week, there are actually still some great deals to be had on their store page right now. So, if you're not in a patient mood, you won't even have to wait to bag yourself a great deal because we've got all the best ones right here.

We've rounded up our top Argos sales below, but you can browse Argos's entire online range as well, or simply jump to where you need to be with our quick links.

When will the Argos bank holiday sale begin?

Argos online bank holiday sales normally begin on the Friday before the bank holiday weekend. In the UK that's VE day this year, and we're certain there's going to be tons of excellent sales of great home, garden and tech deals coming through almost immediately.

Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be constantly scanning the Argos store page to find you the very best deals this Bank Holiday and updating this page accordingly. If you don't want to wait until then, then we've also got some great deals right now for you to check out below, so you don't have to leave empty-handed.

Early Argos Bank Holiday sales

Home & Garden

Home Gym | 8 in 1 Core training system | £54.99 at Argos

This small form factor multi-purpose training system is perfect if you want to work on your calisthenics but don't have much floor space. It's packed with power-assisted spring technology which gives you 3 resistance levels for a range of workouts, it also packs down flat, so it's super handy for storage.

Home Gym | Everlast 4ft Punch Bag| £69.99 £58.99 at Argos

Let it all out with this 4ft punch bag from Everlast - because we all know we need some serious catharsis right now. Punch bags in general are a great way to keep fit for less and this 4fter won't take up too much floor space - perfect for the garage or study.

Home Gym | Twist & Shape exercise machine | £99.99 at Argos

With this Twist & Shape exercise machine you can still burn some calories and work on your toning despite being inside. It's an easy to use and safe piece of equipment that will allow you to work on several muscle groups while reducing the strain on your knees and joints.

Home Gym | Maxi Climber exercise machine | £129.99 at Argos

This vertical climbing system give's you a great alternative to jogging and running - perfect for calorie burning at home. It works using your own body weight, providing a high-intensity workout that hits several muscle groups while still being low stress on your joints.

Boredom buster | Monopoly classic | £20 at Argos

Monopoly is truly one of the best ways to while away the evenings with your whole family - arguments over rent aside. If you don't have a copy in your cupboard or need to replace that old box, then don't hesitate to pick it up.

Garden Essentials | Spear & Jackson lawnmower | £70 at Argos

No excuses now, it's time to mow that lawn. Currently hot on Argos is this Spear & Jackson corded rotary lawnmower, which is selling like hotcakes so we encourage you to act quickly if you need a lawnmower. Included with the purchase is a 3-year warranty, which is an excellent reason to buy this over other offerings.

Home improvement | Black + Decker cordless drill | £45 at Argos

Time to put up those pictures that you've been meaning to do for ages with this cordless drill from Black and Decker. It's cheap, it drills things, and it's cordless - it's also selling out fast so jump on it quickly if you need some essential home improvement tools.

Tech

Xbox One controller bundle | £82.99 £57.99 at Argos

Here's a great little clearance deal on an Xbox One controller, headset and 3 months Live starter bundle - perfect if you're looking for a player two or backup controller. With a £25 saving, this is a great value buy for any would-be gamer.

Sega Mega Drive Mini Retro Console | £59.99 at Argos

Bring some classic gaming nostalgia into your lockown with this Mega Drive Mini, now at it's lowest ever price at Argos. With 40 included games, you'll never run out of classics here. See where it all started for Sonic, with one of the best games consoles ever released.

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199.99 at Argos

There's still some stock left on the Switch Lite right now at Argos - a cheap way to get into the expansive and massive world of Nintendo. This one is the cut-down version of the Switch, so it doesn't have docking capabilities, but it's good for kids that just want a handheld device anyway. You can check out its awesome range of games here.

PS4 Pro | New releases bundle| £349.99 at Argos

Argos are currently offering the very best PS4 Pro bundle in the UK right now with the choice of a free game among Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Death Stranding, Nioh 2 to name a few. These are all super hot new releases or critically acclaimed titles, so you can't go wrong here.

ASUS VivoBook 15 | £329.99 at Argos

Our pick for a cheap working from home laptop is this Asus VivoBook 15, which is still currently in stock. You'll get a 128GB SSD, Pentium 5405U processor, and 4GB RAM - excellent specs for the money which should cover you for most work tasks, as well as media streaming and other home uses.

WD Elements 1TB portable HD | £43.99 at Argos

Running out of space? 1TB should see you through even the direst of circumstances with this portable hard drive from WD elements. It's cheap, it's cheerful, and it will last you for ages if you look after it - perfect for work files, movies, photos or anything else you have in mind.

Argos home delivery

Quick delivery is what really sets Argos apart as a retailer as you can get same-day delivery for just £3.95 and Argos will even deliver 7 days a week - super useful if you're trying to fit delivery around a busy working from home or home schooling schedule.

If you're buying small items, which can be delivered by one person, then you're entitled to same-day delivery as long as you get your order in by 6pm. All small items cost £3.95 for delivery, so make sure you're taking advantage of the fast track same-day service that's on offer.

If you're buying large appliances then you'll get the added bonus of free delivery, although be aware that the fast track same-day delivery doesn't apply to these items. You can of course still go for the next-day delivery option, which also means you can pick the delivery time slot that's best for you.

For more information on Argos's delivery times and charges, you can visit their delivery FAQ here.

Are any Argos stores open right now?

Certain Argos stores that are part of Sainsburys supermarkets remain open for business currently, meaning you can make use of their click and collect policy if you’re on your way to pick up essential food items. We'd of course strongly advise against this, as it's essential that everybody puts the health of themselves and others above any other considerations right now. Thankfully Argos has some of the best home delivery in the business - it's fast, cheap, and above all else convenient - so there's no reason to not use it under current circumstances.

