Apple AirPods stock is fading fast thanks to these drastic discounts for Black Friday

We're only a few days away from Black Friday, but retailers have launched fantastic AirPods deals earlier than ever this year. We've got options for every version covered too with the standard or wireless charging case models of the standard AirPods and even a first-time discount for the superb AirPods Pro.

So if you've been waiting for a great AirPod deal, today's your lucky day. In the US Walmart and Amazon have come out fighting and have the lowest prices the AirPods and AirPods Pro respectively. Over in the UK, the honors are split between Amazon and Laptops Direct. You can get the standard 2019 AirPods from just $139 in the US, while in the UK, they're down to a very tempting £129. And while those are great prices, we've found discounts for the versions with the wireless charging case that are arguably even better value.

The Apple AirPods come with a charging case that provides 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. The truly wireless earbuds received an upgraded H1 Chip that results in faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can adjust the volume, skip songs, and even make calls completely hands-free.



Discounts on AirPods are extremely rare but this is the best time of year to get a better deal than usual for the Apple earbuds. We don't know how much longer these stores will have the AirPods on sale, so you should take advantage while you can. Not ready to buy today, then feel free to bookmark our guide to the best AirPods Black Friday deals.

US Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159.99 $139 at Walmart

Save $20 on Apple's latest model AirPods at Walmart today. That's the biggest discount yet for this model. When the original AirPods first released we rarely saw any discounts at all. This is certainly better than the Black Friday price last year which saw a mere $7 shaved from the MSRP on the last-gen version.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case | $199 $164.99 at Walmart

Hold the phone! That's a fantastic price for the even better version of Apple's latest AirPods. This comes with the wireless charging case too and you can save $35 at Walmart today. We expect this one to sell fast!

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $234.98 at Amazon

Amazon has the cheapest price in the land for the brand new AirPods Pro and this is a red hot deal. Stock keeps going in and out, but you can still order them at this fantastic price even if you might have a wait a while for delivery - for what it's worth we don't see stock taking that long to arrive at all.

View Deal

UK Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case £159 £129 at Laptops Direct

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale at Laptops Direct for £129. This same offer has already sold out at Amazon and the BT store, so we don't expect stock to last long here either. The rarely discounted earbuds include a charging case that provides hours and hours of playback or talk time from a single charge and £30 is the best deal yet.

View Deal

Apple Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case | £199 £159 at Amazon

That's the lowest price yet for the wireless charging case version of the newest Apple AirPods. You could save around £10 on Prime Day, but we're looking at a magnificent £40 discount today. We don't see Amazon (or its rivals) bettering this price anytime soon.



View Deal

If you're looking for the fancier noise-canceling version of these earbuds, then take a look at our roundup of the best AirPod Pro prices. See more regular Apple AirPod deals with the cheapest AirPod prices that are currently live. Interested in other wireless headphones? We also have the best cheap wireless headphone deals and sales.