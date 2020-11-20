Amazon Black Friday deals are live: save on Echo, TVs, laptops, Nintendo Switch and more

Amazon's Black Friday deals are kicking off today for the UK, with massive discounts on Echo products among other laptop, TV, headphone and Nintendo Switch sales. That means you can already save on a massive range of products right now, and we're bringing you all the best Amazon Black Friday deals right here.

Amazon is launching these offers a little early, with the official Black Friday deals set to go live next Friday, November 27 as the country goes early with its now-annual sale frenzy.

We're not complaining though, with £20 off the Nintendo Switch Lite, 4K HDR TVs from £289, the first ever discounts on the latest Echo 2020 devices, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE seeing £100 off right now there's something for everyone here.

You'll find our favourite Amazon Black Friday deals just below, with plenty more offers available further down the page as well. We'd move fast if you're discovering some of the best sales this morning, though, as the more popular products will likely sell out quickly.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals

New Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50.

Amazon Fire HD 8: £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

This Black Friday price is £10 cheaper than the record low of £64.99 we've seen before. That makes this weekend a great time to grab the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet. You're getting 32GB of storage in here, though this price is on the model that carries ads. If you think you'll need a bigger screen, you'll find the Fire HD 10 available for £89.99 right now - £60 off the original £149.99 price.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: £329.95 £209.99 at Amazon

We've only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to $279 in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a $299 price tag. That makes this deal all the more special, and what's more, it's for the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones.

iRobot Roomba 971: £499 £319 at Amazon

Save £179 on the Roomba 917 at Amazon right now. That's an excellent price considering you're getting home mapping and intelligent personalised cleaning suggestions. We've previously seen this model drop down to £297, though £20 off the lowest price yet is still a good offer considering the features in here.

Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet: £899 £659 at Amazon

Save £240 on this Surface Pro 7 - an incredible discount considering this is a step up from the entry level i3 model we usually see on sale. You're getting an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD in here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - 128GB: £599 £499 at Amazon

With a 12MP Ultra-wide lens and a 6.5-inch display, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a budget Samsung Galaxy smartphone with the specs of something much bigger. Plus, you can grab a £100 discount right now at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB: £619 £499 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is under £500 for the first time ever at Amazon right now. That means you're getting the 128GB tablet for a fantastic price in Amazon's Black Friday deals.

Amazon Black Friday Echo deals

New Amazon Echo: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The first discounts on the brand new Amazon Echo range have landed. You can save £30 on the brand new Amazon Echo right now - an excellent price for the fourth generation that's barely had a month on the shelves yet.

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Sure, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is on sale for £39.99 (was £79.99) but for just £20 extra you're getting a considerably larger screen here - and this is the lowest price we've seen on either smart displays yet. That's a stunning Amazon Black Friday deal, and definitely one to take a look at if you've got smart home security cameras or thermostats installed.

Amazon Black Friday laptop deals

Acer Chromebook 714 14-inch laptop: £499 £399 at Amazon

If you're after a cheaper Chromebook, but need more storage than the usual 64GB on offer, this 128GB Acer 714 should fit the bill nicely. You are dropping down to an 8th generation i3 processor in here, but the extra storage and 8GB RAM make it an excellent buy for everyday browsing and multi-tasking.

Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop: £699.99 £599.99 at Amazon

Save £100 on the Asus Zenbook at Amazon right now. That means there's a fantastic price on the 512GB SSD machine this week, complete with Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM. You'll usually find those kinds of specs on a slightly pricier machine, which explains why this machine was only on sale for £679 before today.

Asus ZenBook Flip 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: £699.99 £599.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for something with a bit more functionality you'll want to take a look at the ZenBook Flip. It's got a 2-in-1 design that means you can easily switch between a conventional laptop and a large 14-inch tablet design. That's usually a pricey feature, so considering you're getting 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a Ryzen 5 processor inside this is an excellent buy.

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Panasonic 43-inch HX580 4K TV: £499 £369 at Amazon

This 43-inch television from Panasonic ups the resolution to 4K, adding in HDR support while dropping the price with this £130 saving at Amazon.

Amazon Black Friday tablet and smartphone deals

Apple Smart Keyboard: £159 £143 at Amazon

Sure, it's only a £20 saving but this is Apple we're talking about and this is the cheapest the Smart Keyboard has been. This model is compatible with the 7th and 8th generation iPads as well as the 3rd and 4th generation iPad Air.

Amazon Black Friday headphone deals

Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds: £149.99 £79.99 at Amazon

We were seeing these true wireless earbuds on sale for £84.99 before today, but an extra £5 off brings about the lowest price we've seen yet. That means there's never been a better time to grab the mid-range buds, but it's worth noting the newer 75t and Active 75t buds are on sale as well.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seem, and with over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

Amazon Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 electric toothbrush: £139.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Granted, we haven't seen this Philips Sonicare toothbrush go above £70 in the last year - but £49.99 is a great price for the smart toothbrush in Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

Ninja 2-in-1 blender with Auto-IQ: £149.99 £99 at Amazon

There's a £50 discount on this Ninja 2-in-1 blender right now at Amazon, which means you can pick up the 2.1 litre appliance for under £100. This is also a return to the lowest price we've ever seen, which makes it an excellent buy in these early Amazon Black Friday deals.

