All of these ace Huawei P30 Pro deals now come with a free Huawei Watch GT Active

Sure, it takes the number 2 spot in our guide to the best smartphones. Yes, it is one of the best camera phones around, and it has come down rapidly in price since it launched. But is all of that really enough to make the Huawei P30 Pro worth your investment?
Normally, we would say yes but Huawei has upped the appeal even more by throwing in a free Huawei Watch GT Active with pretty much all Huawei P30 Pro deals around.
Whether you're thinking of buying from one of the big names like Amazon or Carphone Warehouse, or scouting out the lesser-known Buymobiles or Mobiles.co.uk, there are plenty of options on-board this promotion.
But of course, scouring the pages of the 30 retailers flogging this freebie might take a while. That's why we've decided to step up and become your middle man, listing the absolute best Huawei P30 Pro deals below.
- Consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals for everything else available
The best Huawei P30 Pro deals + free watch:
Huawei P30 Pro: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32pm
Currently, this feels like the best deal you're going to get on the Huawei P30 Pro, mainly because of the massive amount of data it carries. For £29 upfront and £32 a month you're getting a whopping 100GB of data each month, while still securing that free Huawei watch on top.View Deal
Huawei P30 Pro: at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £165 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm
Want to drop your monthly bills south of £30? This deal from Mobiles.co.uk cuts the costs down to £28 as long as you don't mind paying a bit more upfront. You're getting 20GB of data with this plan and obviously, the free watch.View Deal
Huawei P30 Pro: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £699.95
Rather get the phone SIM-free? This freebie watch deal extends to the realms of SIM-free with retailers including the likes of Argos, John Lewis and Very jumping on-board. Most of them are charging the same price of £699.95 so simply choose the one that fits you best.
Get this deal from Very
Get this deal from Argos
View Deal
How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?
The Huawei P30 Pro consistently receives praise as one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.
Backing up the camera is a high quality inifinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone with just one or two competitors.
Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here
How to claim your free Huawei Watch Active GT:
All you have to do is buy a Huawei P30 Pro deal before February 27. After that, go to this link and claim your new free watch. It can take up to 30 days for your Watch to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.
What other retailers are offering the watch?
(While all of these retailers are part of this promotion, not all are launching on the same day. If you can't find the relevant promotion on any of the below sites, check back next week).
Affordable Mobiles
Amazon.co.uk
Argos
BT Mobile
Buymobiles.net
Carphone Warehouse
Currys PC World
e2save.co.uk
EE Mobile
Fonehouse
GiffGaff
ID Mobile
John Lewis
Mobile Phones Direct
Mobiles.co.uk
O2
Sky Mobile
Tesco Mobile
Three
Very
Vodafone
Virgin