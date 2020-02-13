AirPods Pro Lite true wireless earbuds may be on the way this year

If you're interested in the AirPods Pro, but don't want to shell out for their high price tag ($249 / £249 / AU$399) there might be a new product coming for you – as we've heard that Apple might be working on a 'Lite' variant of the popular true wireless earbuds.

This comes from Taiwan news site Digitimes, which has published a report on Apple product assembly lines in the country. Among other new products slated for a 2020 release, 'AirPods Pro Lite' are listed, suggesting the products could be on the way this year.

We don't know anything about these AirPods Pro Lite, but judging by the name they could be a more affordable version of the popular AirPods Pro earbuds. The name may be a bit silly, given 'Pro' and 'Lite' is an oxymoron, but it could indicate the new earbuds take the design principle of the AirPods Pro with some performance downgrades.

Then again, it's also possible this is just a testing name of new AirPods for 2020, so we'll wait for an official line from Apple to find out more about these rumored gadgets.

More Apple tech coming

The report also mentions a few other gadgets coming, although not by name.

Now, we know there are to be new iPads for 2020, possibly the new iPad Pro 2020, as well as a new Apple Watch (which we'd expect to be the Apple Watch 6), and more iMac devices too.

Intriguingly, there's no mention of the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 12, but presumably they're still coming too. These devices could have been omitted since iPhones are typically made in China, and this report only details production in Taiwan.

Either way, it seems there's an exciting 2020 in store for Apple, with a host of different device ranges getting new models for us to enjoy.

