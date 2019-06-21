African Cup of Nations 2019 live stream: how to watch every football match online from anywhere

First held in 1957 with just three countries taking part, the 32nd biannual African Cup of Nations will see 24 sides go for glory this year. Regardless of where you are on the planet, our guide below for getting an African Cup of Nations 2019 live stream will ensure you don’t miss a kick.

Notable for the often end-to-end attacking styles of its participating teams, there's rarely a dull match during AFCON. Its also a chance for Premier League fans to keep an eye on some of their teams' players, with the likes of Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah set to both have a starring role.

African Cup of Nations 2019 - where and when Running from June 21 to July 19 across Egypt, the tournament marks the first time the African Cup of Nations will be played in the summer after the CAF decided to move it from being held in January and February. The competition takes place over 52 matches around six venues in four cities across the country - from Cairo International Stadium in the capital to Alexandria Stadium, Egypts oldest stadium.

As well as shifting to the summer, this year's tournament is a much longer competition having been expanded to host 24 teams for the first time. Its a change which may play a factor for some of the star players on show who will have had lengthy seasons in Europe.

The opening match sees hosts Egypt play Zimbabwe, with Mo Salah's side currently rated as favourites by Betfair to win the trophy for an eighth time.

Senegal have never won the AFCON but go into this year's completion as second favourites, with many tipsters expecting a side that feature's Napoli's towering centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and golden boot contender Sadio Mane to be in contention during the tournament's later stages.

Cameroon head to Egypt as the reigning champions, having come from a goal behind to beat this year's host nation 2-1 in the 2017 final in Gabon.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch every single match, we'll tell you exactly where you can catch them online with our African Cup of Nations 2019 live stream guide.

How to watch the African Cup of Nations 2019 from outside your country

Below we have a full rundown of your watching options in different countries - check out how to watch in the UK, US (where Fubo can help you watch with a free trial) Canada and Australia.

The problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country. Give its a go...you'll quickly find your stream in geo-blocked.

That's super annoying, but not unavoidable. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - to be a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to stream the African Cup of Nations 2019 live in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport is your one-stop shop for African Cup of Nations 2019 coverage. The network is available with basic Sky TV packages as well as Virgin Media or with a Eurosport Player monthly (£6.99) or annual pass (£4.99/pm or single payment of £39.99) that also gives you access across loads of devices. Want to access the action but are outside the UK? Then grab a VPN service and change you IP to a UK location.

How to watch the African Cup of Nations 2019: US live stream

For the US, subscription service beIN Sport is showing every game of the 2019 African Cup of Nations and matches can be streamed live online using the beIN Connect app Different prices will apply depending on your cable provider and package, but for cord cutters there's the options of watching via Sling TV (there's a 7-day free trial then its between $25-$40 per month), and Fubotv (7-day free trial then $54.99 per month).



How to watch the African Cup of Nations 2019: Canada live stream

As with the US, beIN Sports has exclusive broadcast rights for coverage of the AFCON in Canada and will be showing every game of tournament . Each match will also be available to stream live online using the beIN Connect app.

How to live stream the African Cup of Nations 2019 in Australia

beIN Sport also hold the live rights in Australia and will be broadcasting every game of the tournament . If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

2019 African Cup of Nations 2019 fixtures

Friday 21st June

Egypt v Zimbabwe (9:00pm BST)

Saturday 22nd June

DR Congo v Uganda (3:30pm BST)

Nigeria v Burundi (6:00pm BST)

Guinea v Madagascar (9:00pm BST)

Sunday 23rd June

Morocco v Namibia (3:30pm BST)

Senegal v Tanzania (6:00pm BST)

Algeria v Kenya (9:00pm BST)

Monday 24th June

Ivory Coast v South Africa (3:30pm BST)

Tunisia v Angola (6:00pm BST)

Mali v Mauritania (9:00pm BST)

Tuesday 25th June

Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau (6:00pm BST)

Ghana v Benin (9:00pm BST)

Wednesday 26th June

Nigeria v Guinea (3:30pm BST)

Uganda v Zimbabwe (6:00pm BST)

Egypt v DR Congo (9:00pm BST)

Thursday 27th June

Madagascar v Burundi (3:30pm BST)

Senegal v Algeria (6:00pm BST)

Kenya v Tanzania (9:00pm BST)

Friday 28th June

Tunisia v Mali (3:30pm BST)

Morocco v Ivory Coast (6:00pm BST)

South Africa v Namibia (9:00pm BST)

Saturday 29th June

Mauritania v Angola (3:30pm BST)

Cameroon v Ghana (6:00pm BST)

Benin v Guinea-Bissau (9:00pm BST)

Sunday 30th June

Burundi v Guinea (5:00pm BST)

Madagascar v Nigeria (5:00pm BST)

Uganda v Egypt (8:00pm BST)

Zimbabwe v DR Congo (8:00pm BST)

Monday 1st July

Namibia v Ivory Coast (5:00pm BST)

South Africa v Morocco (5:00pm BST)

Kenya v Senegal (8:00pm BST)

Tanzania v Algeria (8:00pm BST)

Tuesday 2nd July

Benin v Cameroon (5:00pm BST)

Guinea-Bissau v Ghana (5:00pm BST)

Angolo v Mali (8:00pm BST)

Mauritania v Morocco (8:00pm BST)

Friday 5th July

Group D winner v Group B/E/F third place (5:00pm BST)

Group A runner-up v Group C runner-up (8:00pm BST)

Saturday 6th July

Group B runner-up v Group F runner-up (6:00pm BST)

Group A winner v Group C/D/E third place (8:00pm BST)

Sunday 7th July

Group B winner v Group A/C/D third place (5:00pm BST)

Group C winner v Group A/B/F third place (8:00pm BST)

Monday 8th July

Group E winner v Group D runner-up (6:00pm BST)

Group F winner v Group E runner-up (8:00pm BST)

Wednesday 10th July – Quarter-finals

R16 winner 2 v R16 winner 1 (6:00pm BST)

R16 winner 4 v R16 winner 3 (8:00pm BST)

Thursday 11th July – Quarter-finals

R16 winner 7 v R16 winner 6 (6:00pm BST)

R16 winner 5 v R16 winner 8 (8:00pm BST)

Sunday 14th July – Semi-finals

QF winner 1 v QF winner 4 (5:00pm BST)

QF winner 3 v QF winner 2 (8:00pm BST)

Wednesday 17th July – Third-place play-off

SF1 loser v SF2 loser (8:00pm BST)

Friday 19th July – Final

SF1 winner v SF2 winner (8:00pm BST)