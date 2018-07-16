A Microsoft-branded Android phone could be on the way

Microsoft is more or less out of the phone game at this point, but it could be planning to make a comeback, as according to a Microsoft Store employee it’s working on a new handset.

The information was shared with Windows Latest in a series of messages in which the agent (who wanted to remain anonymous) said specifically that Microsoft is working on a new line of phones which will be powered by Android.

And when asked specifically whether these phones would be Microsoft-branded the agent said that they would, so this certainly sounds a lot like Microsoft will be making its own phone that runs Android, though the agent couldn’t give any more information on it or on when we might see it. You can see key parts of the exchange below.

Credit: Windows Latest

Don't count on it

However, we’d take all of this with a huge pinch of salt, as we’re not convinced an customer service agent would have this kind of inside information unless the launch was imminent, and if it was this probably wouldn’t be the first we’re hearing about it.

It’s also possible that the agent got confused and was talking about Microsoft selling another company’s Android phone on its store, perhaps with some Microsoft software bundled in, as it has done in the past.

Still, it’s not impossible that this information is accurate. After all, Microsoft has long been rumored to be working on a Surface Phone, and while it was assumed that this would run some version of Windows, Android might make more sense in terms of getting sales. Or this could be something completely unrelated to the Surface Phone. Only time will tell.

Via PocketNow