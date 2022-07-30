How to watch Love Island final 2022 online - which couple will win the £50,000 prize money?

It doesn't matter that we follow the Gregorian calendar - summer ends when Love Island does. And the finale is just around the corner. Drawing to a close one of the most dramatic seasons yet, our beloved islanders have happily treaded on toes to get what they want, coupled up and recoupled up again, all while doing ridiculous, sometimes downright disgusting challenges in skimpy costumes for our amusement. Now all that's left to do is choose our winner and watch the Love Island final online - with options to tune in from anywhere with our guide below.

How to watch Love Island final When? Monday, August 1 at 9pm BST Free stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (UK) International stream: Hulu (US) / 9Now (opens in new tab) (Aus) / Neon (opens in new tab) (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

The final of Love Island sees all but one islander from the original line-up, with Tasha and Andrew the last remaining couple as voted by the public from the get-go. But who will win that £50k cash prize, and could this be the first year where the crowning couple doesn't choose to share?

Adam Collard may have been around the block before, first appearing in season 4, but he and Paige likely have the most to prove to the public as the more recently formed couple.

It's also fair to say Dami and Indiyah, Davide and Ekin-Su have experienced plenty of bumps in the road, but now find themselves officially boyfriend and girlfriend. On the flipside, everything has been smooth sailing for Gemma and Luca until recently, with Love Island viewers dubbing some of the fishmonger's behavior controlling of the ex-England footballer player's daughter.

With a couple about to be dumped after being deemed the least compatible couple by their fellow islanders at the last hurdle, soon it'll be down to the final four. Who will win? Use our guide below on how to watch Love Island final 2022 online from anywhere below.

How to watch Love Island final for FREE

(opens in new tab) Viewers can tune into ITV2 to watch the Love Island final 2022 at 9pm BST on Monday, August 1. 100% free-to-watch in the UK, for those who want to watch on a device, you can also watch live and on catch-up via the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch the Love Island recoupling from abroad (opens in new tab) Remember you can watch ITV Hub a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

How to watch Love Island final outside the UK

We've detailed how you can watch Love Island from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during this year's summer of love, you won't be able to watch Love Island UK from abroad, or access ITV Hub. That means missing out on the Love Island final drama as it happens.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world. You can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island season 8 from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) and start watching Love Island as if you were back at home

How to watch Love Island final online in the US

(opens in new tab) In the US, you'll have to wait a couple of weeks the grand finale of Love Island UK. Episodes began arriving daily on Hulu (opens in new tab) from June 21, leaving Stateside two weeks behind the UK schedule - so roughly around August 16/17. New subscribers can make the most of a Hulu free trial (opens in new tab) for 30-days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. Thereafter the Hulu price (opens in new tab) starts from $6.99 a month. That leaves those Stateside just a couple of weeks behind the action. Alternatively, for Brits abroad, you could get a VPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch Love Island UK online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) For those Down Under, Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now (opens in new tab) has been airing the UK iteration of Love Island, for those in the southern hemisphere, all winter long. It's just a couple of days behind, so viewers can expect to catch the Love Island final drama on August 3. 9Now is 100% free to watch - you simply need to make a Nine account to watch. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN (opens in new tab) to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

How to watch Love Island final 2022 in New Zealand: stream season 8 online

(opens in new tab) Those in New Zealand can watch Love Island UK season 8 on Neon (opens in new tab) with episodes concurrent with the UK broadcasts. That means you'll be able to see the winners crowned on Monday, August 1. There is the choice of a monthly or annual plan. Monthly customers pay NZ$15.99 a month and can benefit from a free trial period. Or save 16% and commit to its annual plan for $159.99.

How to watch Love Island UK in Canada

In the past Love Island has been available via Hayu and CTV. However, last year there was no official broadcaster and we expect it to be the case for Love Island season 8, too.

Don't want to miss out on the boys and girls coupling up, heads turning, and islander dumpings? The only way you'll be able to watch Love Island is with a VPN (opens in new tab), which spoofs your device into thinking you're browsing from elsewhere and bypass geo-restricted content.