How to reset AirPods and AirPods 2

Once you figure out how to do it, it’s dead-simple to reset your AirPods or AirPods 2. It’s so simple, in fact, that Apple doesn’t even tell you how to do it – they just assume that you’ll be able to figure it out on your own.

In a sentence, all you need to do is hold down the button on the back of the AirPod Charging Case until the light turns amber. (Note, of course, that you might need to rename the AirPods after they’ve been paired to your phone via the settings if they’ve kept the same name as before.)

But, if you’ve already tried that and it hasn’t worked, we have a complete step-by-step guide below to get those AirPods reset for that fresh-out-of-the-box feeling.

Step 1. Make sure your AirPods and AirPod Charging Case have a charge

If you’ve tried to reset your AirPods by holding the button on the back and you don’t see a light flashing on the inside of the case, it’s probably because they’re dead. Plug them in for 15 minutes to make sure that they are adequately charged to re-pair.

Step 2. Open the case, then press and hold the small button on the back of the case

So, that small button on the back of the AirPod Charging Case is the key to resetting the AirPods. Hold it down for 15 seconds and the LED light on the case will change from white to amber. You can’t hold it down for too long, so there’s no reason to be worried about messing this up.

It’s a good idea to hold this reset button away from the phone you’re trying to unpair from the headphones. If it’s too close, it will just pull in all the same data as before.

Step 3. Pair it with a new Apple device by holding them close together or pair via Bluetooth

OK, so after the AirPods are reset it’s time to sync them with a new iOS device. To do that, all you need to do is hold the two devices close together and you should be able to connect ... as long as you're using an Apple device.

If you're an Android user, you'll need to go to Settings > Connections > Bluetooth, and then connect them that way.

(Optional) Step 4. Change the name of the AirPods

If you’ve reset your AirPods but they’ve stubbornly held onto their old name, you’ll need to change it by going into the Settings > Bluetooth, then click the info (‘i’) button next to the AirPods to change their name.