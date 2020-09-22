Xbox Series X pre-order and price UK: pre-orders live now

Xbox Series X pre-orders were out of stock in the UK, but Game has just released a new wave of stock. We're expecting it to run out exceedingly quickly, but there's still time left on the clock yet. After all, that clock's running until November and you'll even find new stock available at different retailers as this week goes on. We're showing you everywhere to check for the elusive Xbox Series X pre-order this week, rounding up the best retailers to head to first and how to make sure you land an order when you get there. Stay in touch, because we're also bringing you all the latest stock updates right here.

If you're chasing that new console purchase today, though, all isn't lost. Xbox Series S pre-orders are still available at a number of UK retailers right now. For just £249 you can pick up the digital edition of the console and snag some next-gen hardware for a great price.

In it for the main console? Keep refreshing the retailers below, because you never know when that new inventory will appear and be sure to cycle through each shop as well. We (obviously) advise bookmarking this page and returning regularly because we'll be keeping it updated with all the latest Xbox Series X pre-order information as soon as we get it.

Game : pre-orders live and in stock

Very : pre-order Series S (Series X out of stock)

Amazon : pre-order Series S (Series X out of stock)

Argos : pre-order Series S (Series X out of stock)

John Lewis : awaiting pre-orders

Currys : pre-orders previously live (awaiting stock)

AO : pre-orders previously live (awaiting stock)

Microsoft : pre-orders previously live (awaiting stock)

Smyths Toys : site is down, stock may be available when it returns

Tesco : now out of stock of both consoles

Simply Games : Still 'register your interest' page

Shopto: currently out of stock

Xbox Series X pre-orders

Xbox Series X pre-orders went live at 8am sharp this morning, and quickly sold out. Game has just released new stock, however, so be quick on the links above to secure yours - it's going to be super competitive while the rest of the country is out of inventory. All isn't lost, however, if that stock has gone because we're expected stock refreshes throughout the day and certainly more units on their way this week. That means you'll want to keep that refresh button warm, because we don't know when the next round of Xbox Series X pre-orders will open. Below, you'll find all the best retailers to check out first in your search for an early order, and stay tuned because we're bringing you all the latest stock updates as they come in.

If you're concerned, it's worth noting that you can still pre-order an Xbox Series S right now, with retailers offering stock throughout the UK. We wouldn't wait too long on these, however, as stock is already dropping with Xbox Series X pre-orders out the picture.

Very

Very is currently offering Xbox Series S stock, but has just run out of Xbox Series X pre-orders. Keep checking back for more information and don't be afraid to keep refreshing.

Microsoft

Microsoft's own Xbox Series X pre-orders are now live, but have run out of stock. You'll still find the Series S available, however.

Amazon

Xbox Series X pre-orders at Amazon look like they've already gone out of stock. However, we're expecting the next wave of stock to turn up any time soon. That means you'll want to keep refreshing here, especially if you're on the hunt for the Series S which looks like it dropped out a little sooner than the main console. You can also pre-order the wireless controller as well.

Currys

Currys Xbox Series X pre-orders are also live, though the tech retailer has also run out of stock of the main console and the Series S this morning.

AO

AO's Xbox Series X pre-orders were live this morning, offering the console (which sold out exceedingly quickly after other retailers lost stock) and more reliably available hardware bundles. Those are now out of stock as well, but stay in touch because more may well be on the way.

John Lewis

John Lewis was a little late to the party when it came to the PS5, but Xbox Series X pre-orders are slated to go live at 8am BST here. There's no landing page set up yet, but stay tuned for movement at this retailer as John Lewis often offers excellent warranties with its electricals.

Xbox Series X price: key facts

Xbox Series X price: £449

£449 Xbox Series X pre-order date: September 22 - sign up for notification at Currys | GAME

September 22 - sign up for notification at Currys | GAME Xbox Series X bundle deals: Likely launch bundles include Call of Duty and FIFA 21

Xbox Series X price: how much does the Xbox Series X cost?

The Xbox Series X will cost £449.99 and is available to buy on November 10. This price and timescale in keeping with the PS5, though keen eyes will spot that the cheaper £249 Series S console does undercut the PS5 Digital Edition price by some way. That's because you're picking up watered down specs in Microsoft's budget option.

If you're just looking to play next-gen games on upgraded hardware, the Series S price point is fantastic - but if you're after true 2020 hardware, you'll want to keep an eye on the Xbox Series X pre-orders, or take a look at the PS5.

Of course, £449.99 for the Xbox Series X is still a hefty price tag, so if you're not ready to commit to the full cost this week, you'll be pleased to know that Xbox Series X pre-orders will open with the new and improved Xbox All Access scheme.

That means you'll be able to pre-order Xbox Series X by paying monthly instalments of £28.99 a month for the Series X, or £20.99 a month for the Series S. That's payable over 24 months, and sees the impressive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundled in as well.

Xbox Series X price: compared to the Xbox One

An Xbox doesn't come cheap (well they do these days, but not quite so at launch), but how does the £449 Xbox Series X price match up against its ancestors?

The Xbox Series X will come in at the same price as the original RRP of the Xbox One. That price was quickly dashed down when Sony's own PS4 undercut it on announcement - but this time both Sony and Microsoft are evenly matched when it comes to the price of their flagship next-gen consoles.

That £449 Xbox Series X price does match the RRP of the (now discontinued) Xbox One X, however. Considering the Series X is a considerably more powerful console, it's definitely more value for your money.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X: should you upgrade?

Xbox Series X price: how much will Xbox Series X games cost?

Back in July, 2K Games announced that NBA 2K21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X will cost $10 more than its PS4 and Xbox One counterparts, meaning that the standard version of the game on next-gen consoles will sit at £60. While this seems like a huge price hike from the company, it looks like other game publishers are also considering raising their next-gen prices, meaning some Xbox Series X games could cost you £60.

2K Games was the first publisher to commit to next-gen game pricing, with Activision following suit in pricing Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War's Xbox Series X edition also at £60. But, in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, research company IDG revealed that even more publishers are considering raising the base price of PS5 and Xbox Series X games to £60 - a £10 increase over current game pricing.

"The last time that next-gen launch software pricing went up was in 2005 and 2006, when it went from $49.99 to $59.99 at the start of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation," IDG President and CEO Yoshio Osaki told GamesIndustry.biz. "During that time, the costs and prices in other affiliated verticals have gone up."

As Osaki explains, the cost of producing games for next-gen consoles has increased by between 200% and 300%. In terms of sustainability, a price hike (while difficult for consumers to digest) makes sense from a business point of view. The price of games cannot remain the same when developing these games is more costly than ever before - that's inflation for you.

"Even with the increase to $69.99 for next-gen, that price increase from 2005 to 2020 next-gen is only up 17%, far lower than the other comparisons," Osaki says. "While the cost of development and publishing have gone up, and pricing in other entertainment verticals has also gone up substantially, next-gen software pricing has not reflected these increases. $59.99 to $69.99 does not even cover these other cost increases completely, but does move it more in the proper direction."

According to Osaki, the consensus among the major publishers IDG works with is that the consumer cost of games needs to increase.

We don't expect this price hike to affect all PS5 and Xbox Series X games. Ubisoft has already confirmed that it won’t charge more for next-gen games and 2K Games has since confirmed that this price hike won't be implemented for all its PS5 and Xbox Series X games. However, it is possible we will see pricing increase for major AAA games and franchises such as FIFA 21 and and Halo Infinite - while Sony has confirmed the price of its Worldwide Studios games would cost from $49.99 (about £39/AU$68) to $69.99 (about £54/AU$96) on PS5.

Xbox Series X bundle deals: what to expect on day one

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Now that Microsoft has given us a look at a host of both first and third-party Xbox Series X games, we have a better idea of what Xbox Series X bundle deals may look like on day one.

FIFA 21 and NBA 2K21 look like a solid bets for pre-order bundles. We'd look to the season regulars for a safe bet as well, with the likes of Call of Duty consistently occupying bundle stock over the holiday season, so expect to see the new Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War to make its way into a few bundles.