SIM-free mobile phones - the 15 best devices and prices for March 2021

SIM-free phones are an excellent way to get a phone that is both affordable and doesn't tie you into a lengthy contract. But with a huge amount of SIM-free devices out there, which is the best option?

Of course, this is going to completely depend on whether or not you're after something on a budget, or something super-powerful (the iPhone 12 or Samsung S21, maybe?).

Whichever route you're looking to go down, we've picked out our top 15 choices for the best SIM-free phones including the budget iPhone SE, the camera king Google Pixel 5 and more.

Once you've picked the handset that works for you, you can then invest in some cheap SIM only deals and beat out the more expensive contract prices currently on the market.

So take a look through our top 15 SIM-free phones, with an excerpt from our full reviews in case you're still umm-ing and ah-ing. And for a quickfire rundown, you can scroll to the bottom of this page and use our bespoke price comparison chart to find the perfect mobile phone for you.

Best SIM-free smartphones:

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Samsung's best value 2020 handset Specifications Weight: 186g Dimensions: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.7-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3200 CPU: Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4500mAh Rear camera: 12 + 64 + 12MP Front camera: 10MP Reasons to buy + 120Hz refresh rate + Extremely high-definition screen + strong camera performance Reasons to avoid - Pretty pricey

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is no longer the newest option from Samsung with the Galaxy S21 Plus now here. However, we feel like the S20 Plus is actually the better option for most.

Due to the year it has under its belt, prices have fallen drastically. And despite its older age, it has a super powerful screen, battery, processor and more keeping it going strong.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. iPhone 11 Apple's best device at a surprisingly affordable price Specifications Screen size: 6.1-inches Resolution: 828 x 1792 Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP Front Camera: 12MP Weight: 194g OS: iOS 13 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB External storage: No Battery: 3110mAh Reasons to buy + Powerful Battery + iOS 12 is looking good + A range of colour options Reasons to avoid - Specs not as high as the other recent iPhones

Ever since the iPhone 12 came out, we've seen the price of the iPhone 11 come way down. Now, it is a good £100+ cheaper making it the perfect iPhone for most people.

While it doesn't offer Apple's latest specs anymore, it really isn't far off, offering a similar camera performance to the 12, a still very high powered processor and a bunch more top notch features.

3. Google Pixel 5 Yet another excellent camera phone from Google Specifications Weight: 151g Dimensions: 144.7 x 70.4 x 8mm OS: Android 11 (Pie) Screen size: 6-inches Resolution: 1080 x 2340 CPU: Snapdragon 765G RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4080mAh Rear camera: 12.2MP + 16MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + Excellent camera + Affordable pricing + Clean Android interface Reasons to avoid - No telephoto lens

The Google Pixel 5 a number of factors Google has always been good at with a few areas it usually struggles at. Like normal, it has a truly excellent camera performance, the UI is intuitive and the leading option in Android thanks to its leading position as the first to get updates and unique features and even the price tag is Google's usual trend of affordable.

Where Google normally struggles in RAM and battery, improvements have clearly been made to make it a top-tier option.

(Image credit: Samsung)

4. Samsung Galaxy S21 A bargain price from Samsung's 2021 line-up Specifications Screen size: 6.2-inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Weight: 169g OS: Android 11 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4000mAh Reasons to buy + Surprisingly affordable + Powerful new processor + Impressive camera set-up Reasons to avoid - Screen quality could be better

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the latest release from the Samsung brand. While a lot has changed in it compared to last year's S20, the biggest difference is the price. The S21 is a much cheaper alternative to the S20 before and in line with the cost of Apple's iPhone 12.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, despite their lower price, upgrade you to the latest processor from Samsung - the Exynos 2100. This branches out into improvements in the camera, battery life and more.

5. OnePlus 8 A spec heavy phone at a surprisingly low price Specifications Weight: 180g Dimensions: 160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.55-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4300mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 16MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + 5G at an affordable price tag + Impressive specs + Hefty battery size Reasons to avoid - No wireless charging

The OnePlus 8 is a phone many likely don't consider and yet it is the perfect option to compete with Samsung and Apple flagships. It offers similar designs, specs and features to the Samsung S20, while dropping the price down a decent amount.

You're getting 5G specs, an impressive battery cap and even a powerful processor.

(Image credit: Future)

6. iPhone 12 The latest handset from the Apple brand Specifications Screen size: 6.1-inches Resolution: 1170 x 2532 Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP Weight: 164g OS: iOS 14 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB External storage: No Battery: 2815mAh Reasons to buy + Super powerful processor + 5G enabled + Magsafe feature is exciting Reasons to avoid - It's expensive

The iPhone 12 is a bit of a double edged sword. While it provides Apple's best specs with the introduction of 5G and the A14 Bionic chip, it gets there by driving the price up a fair way.

While the iPhone 12 range is now Apple's best, a recent price drop on the iPhone 11 has made it the better device for the large majority of people right now.

Budget SIM-free phones:

(Image credit: Apple)

7. iPhone SE Apple's brand new cheap iPhone Specifications Weight: 148g Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 4.7-inch Resolution: 750 x 1334 CPU: Apple A13 Bionic RAM: 3GB Storage: 64/128/256GB Battery: 1821mAh Rear camera: 12MP Front camera: 7MP Reasons to buy + Lightweight design + Low price for Apple + Powerful chipset Reasons to avoid - Weak battery life

The iPhone SE is an odd Apple release in 2020. It's extremely cheap by Apple's standards at just £419 but it looks nothing like most recent launches. In fact, it has the exact same body as the older iPhone 8.

So why is it worth buying? Apple has decked it out with a few high-end specs, most important of which is the A13 Bionic chip - the same processor found in the iPhone 11.

That means you can now get a cheap iPhone without having to go a few years back on specs.

(Image credit: Samsung)

8. Samsung Galaxy S9 An older Samsung device with a far cheaper price tag Specifications Weight: 163g Dimensions: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 5.8-inch Resolution: 1440 x 2960 CPU: Snapdragon 845 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB Battery: 3000mAh Rear camera: 12MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + Super affordable + Swift biometric security + A powerful phone Reasons to avoid - An older device in Samsung's line up

Yes, it is by no means the newest device from Samsung but the S9 provides an exceptionally affordable price for those who don't care about being on the most up to date device.

You fall back to 2018 but luckily Samsung was ahead of its time! You're getting a high-end display, a 3000mAh battery and a surprisingly competent camera array. All-in-all, if you're looking for Samsung on a budget, this is a good way to go.

9. OnePlus Nord One of the best value phones out there right now Specifications Weight: 184g Dimensions: 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.44-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 765G RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB Battery: 4115mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera: 32MP Reasons to buy + Very affordable pricing + Stylish design + Impressive camera performance Reasons to avoid - No official IP water resistance rating

When it comes to 2020 budget phones, the OnePlus Nord looks like one of the best choices out there. It costs roughly half of what you are going to be paying for most flagship devices but still delivers on a lot of the specs.

It has a stylish design, an impressive camera array and even goes big on its processor. While it doesn't have the biggest battery, an official IP rating or wireless charging, this is still one of the best budget Android devices around.

(Image credit: Future)

10. iPhone 8 Apple quality without the high-end iPhone cost Specifications Weight: 143g Dimensions: 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm OS: iOS 10 Screen size: 4-inch Resolution: 640 x 1136 CPU: Apple A9 RAM: 2GB Storage: 16/64GB Battery: 1624mAh Rear camera: 12MP Front camera: 1.2MP Reasons to buy + Cheap for an iPhone + Simple to use Reasons to avoid - Lacks top features

The iPhone 8 might seem like a strange list compared to some of the other smartphones on this list and yet, with such a low price tag now, it will be the perfect choice for a lot of Apple users.

However, it is worth pointing out that due to its age, the iPhone 8 is no longer a very powerful iPhone. If you like a smaller form factor and lower price but with some better specs, the iPhone SE above could be the better choice.

(Image credit: Google)

11. Google Pixel 4a The perfect camera phone on a budget Specifications Weight: 143g Dimensions: 144 x 69.4 x 8.2mm **Screen size:** 5.81-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2340 **RAM:** 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 3140mAh Rear camera: 12.2MP Reasons to buy + Very powerful camera + Headphone jack + One handed size Reasons to avoid - Cheap feeling design

The Google Pixel 4a is the latest option from the brand, offering an exceptionally low price point for one of the best camera phones around. The Google Pixel 4a, while not the fastest or most powerful phone around, manages to provide a lot of impressive specs for the price.

(Image credit: Samsung)

12. Samsung Galaxy A71 Samsung without the overwhelming price Specifications Screen size: 6.7-inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 Rear camera: 32MP + 8MP + 5MP Weight: 183g OS: Android 9 (Pie) RAM: 6/8GB Storage: 128GB External storage: microSD Battery: 4500mAh Reasons to buy + Sleek design and screen + Affordable price tag + Large battery Reasons to avoid - Cameras aren't brilliant

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Note 10 above aren't exactly affordable. If you're looking for Samsung at an affordable price tag, this could well be the way to go. The Samsung Galaxy A71 is one of Samsung's many affordable 'A' series devices but despite this, it is still pretty specced-out.

A giant 4500 mAh battery, a surprisingly powerful processor, 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a number of other higher-tier features can be found on board the Galaxy A71.

(Image credit: Future)

13. iPhone XR A mid-range price with an impressive camera Specifications Weight: 194g Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm OS: iOS 14 Screen size: 6.1-inch Resolution: 828 x 1792 CPU: Apple A12 Bionic chip RAM: 3GB Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB Battery: 2942mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP dual lens Front camera: 32MP Reasons to buy + Great battery life + Plenty of colour choices + Affordable price tag Reasons to avoid - A few generations back

The iPhone XR is one of Apple's older handsets now and despite the fact it was the most popular phone of 2019, it has fallen behind the times now. Luckily, with that age, it has now received two separate price cuts making it more affordable than ever.

It now sits at a price point not far off the iPhone SE but features a much larger display and form factor which many will prefer.

(Image credit: Huawei)

14. Huawei P Smart (2019) A smartly designed phone that won't break the bank Specifications Weight: 160g Dimensions: 155.2 x 73.4 x 8mm OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) Screen size: 6.21-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2340 resolution CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 710 RAM: 3GB Storage: 32GB/64GB (can add micro SD) Battery: 3400mAh Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Ample storage + Excellent price + Decent camera Reasons to avoid - Mono speaker

The second iteration of this device (yes, that explains the date in the name), the Huawei P Smart has had time to mature and grow. Now, it comes with an impressive battery, ample storage, a pretty decent camera and most importantly, a price tag you really can't grumble at.

15 Nokia 3310 A throwback to phones of yore...when batteries lasted more than a day Specifications Weight: 79.6g Dimensions: 115.6 x 51 x 12.8 mm **Screen size:** 2.4-inch Resolution: 320 x 240 **RAM:** 16MB Storage: 16MB Battery: 1200mAh Rear camera: 2MP Reasons to buy + Low price + Incredible battery Reasons to avoid - Poor camera - Only 2.5G coverage

Welcome back, old friend! Pure nostalgia may be the primary jet-fuel that makes this revamped classic fly off the shelves, but for such a low price the Nokia 3310 may genuinely suit you as a second device to take to festivals or keep in your bag for emergencies. It's some way off the capabilities of actual smartphones, but...well, did we mention Snake?

What are SIM-free mobile phones?

As the name implies, these are simply devices that come without a SIM card. That means that you can go out and buy your own SIM only deal, allowing you to find the cheapest prices, 1-month contracts or affordable options for big data. This can often end up leading to the cheapest overall price, as long as you don't mind paying upfront for the phone.

Can I put any SIM in a SIM-free mobile phone?

Yes, any SIM will work in a SIM-free phone. You simply need to choose which SIM works for you and then slot it into the phone. The only real exception comes from the new range of 5G SIMs. To use a 5G SIM you will need to also invest in a 5G phone deal.

Can I get a SIM-free mobile phone refurbished?

If you want to try and save a bit more money then you can always go refurbished instead. With a refurbished phone, most retailers now offer guarantees, pristine editions and the option to repair the phone if there is a problem.

Refurbished is likely the cheapest way you'll find to get a SIM-free mobile phone.

