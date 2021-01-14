The best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals to pre-order

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals have finally been revealed with all of their glittering new specs, and now the dust has settled from Samsung’s big reveal, the question left is whether it's worth pre-ordering this brand new handset.

You won’t be at all surprised to hear that this is one of Samsung’s best smartphones yet, performing an incremental upgrade on the Galaxy S20 Plus from last year. And yet, despite the increase in certain specs and features, the price has actually dropped slightly.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals come in at a SIM-free price of just £949 - £50 less than its 2020 brother. Despite the drop in price, the handset has seen an increase in a number of key specs.

Most noticeably is the upgrade to Samsung's latest processor - the Exynos 2100. This brings it up to compete with Apple's A14 Bionic chip, giving much better performance and speed while playing games, using apps, and significantly increases the quality of Samsung's camera AI software.

However, to get that lower price, not everything is as leading as it once was. The S21 Plus drops the RAM down to 8GB (still plenty of power for a phone) and uses a lower resolution display than we would have expected from Samsung.

If you pre-order the Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung will throw in a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and a Samsung Smart Tag - two new products from the brand.

Trading in your phone to save on the Galaxy S21 Plus:

As a brand new handset, it is no surprise that Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals could rack you up a substantial bill. Luckily, you can always trade in an old phone to save money on your new handset.

One of the most popular ones is Sellmymobile. It compares different recycling sites, listing their TrustPilot scores, how long it will take for you to get paid, how you send your phone and of course, how much you'll get.

In terms of what you can earn, taking the Samsung Galaxy S9 as an example, you can get up to £126 for a working device or £41 for a completely broken device. Or if you have a Google Pixel 3, you could earn up to £118.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review in brief Blending specs and price in Samsung's 2021 devices Specifications Screen size: 6.7-inch Resolution: Full HD+ Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 64MP Front Camera: 10MP Weight: 202g OS: Android 11 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128/256GBGB External storage: Yes Battery: 4800mAh Reasons to buy + Powerful new processor + Large battery + Top-notch camera performance Reasons to avoid - Expensive phone

As we said above, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is mostly an incremental upgrade over the S20 Plus, but with a few key improvements. However, despite these upgrades, the S21 Plus does adopt a more affordable RRP than its predecessor.

The most noticeable upgrade comes in the use of Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor - an update that has been heavily advertised by Samsung. This new processor puts Samsung in direct competition with Apple's latest A14 Bionic chip.

This will not only mean better general performance on your phone but also better battery maintenance, camera performance, and display performance. Alongside the introduction of this new processor, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus uses a larger battery at 4800mAh, a more up to date camera with improved camera AI and video quality, and has better security through Samsung's Knox programme.

However, considering it's coming in at around £200 more expensive than the standard Galaxy S21, it's definitely a harder sell unless you're deadset on that bigger screen.