The best home security camera deals on Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon Prime Day is here! Prime Day 2018 has arrived, bringing with it hot deals on a huge range of items. To find out what sort of bargains you can buy, along with dates and times to get the best deals be sure to check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2018.

Now smart home tech is becoming easier-to-use, more efficient and even smarter, it's the perfect time to pick up a few of the best devices to give yourself peace of mind and secure your home.

Once upon a time, installing a new home security system was a costly and complicated process. But fast-forward to the present day and there are now all kinds of internet protocol security cameras that can be found for affordable prices at nearly every budget.

The best news is that, once installed, they can be easily accessed and monitored using a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

We want to help you discover the best possible standalone home security camera, or all-singing, all-dancing home security system, at a great price. That's why we've rounded up all of the best home security camera deals we could find.

That means whether you're looking for an indoor camera to keep an eye on your pets or your kids, or a system of outdoor cameras to monitor all of the entrances into your home, there are deals available at every price point. Amazon Prime Day, has arrived, together with deals on thousands of items, including home security cameras.

Below you will find a detailed selection of some of our favorite cameras, as well as a list of other fantastic deals.

Best Indoor Camera Deals

1. Netgear Arlo Pro 2

An advanced system for those who take home security seriously

Resolution: up to 1080p HD | Footage recording: Free cloud recordings for seven days | Audio: HD two-way

Free cloud recordings

Crystal-clear video

Can be expensive

Installation is hit-and-miss

The Netgear Arlo Pro 2 is called "pro" for a reason. This high-end set-up is truly a professional-quality security system for your property. The Arlo Pro 2 comes as a starter pack consisting of one hub and two cameras. The cameras are of a high-end and solid build and they're capable of recording crystal-clear 1080p HD video.

It's worth noting that they do work well both indoors and outdoors, thanks to their IP65 waterproof rating and strong magnetic mounts.

Thanks to 8x digital zoom, a 'smart siren' and a powerful Night Vision mode, there's no corner of your home you can't keep a close eye on from the system's app or web interface, giving you ultimate peace of mind. The only downside is that the set-up can be tricky and it's not the most intuitive security system on the market either.

Read our review: Netgear Arlo Pro 2

2. Hive View

A slick looking camera with a host of cool features

Resolution: up to 1080p HD | Footage recording: 24 hour as standard, 30 days with subscription | Audio: two-way

Fantastic design

Detachable head

Some features require a monthly fee

Emails on by default

The Hive View is the latest camera from the smart home manufacturer behind the well-regarded range of heating control kits. A collaboration with designer Yves Béhar, the Hive View is one of the few security cameras we’ve ever seen that actually looks stylish, coming as it does in a choice of champagne gold or black and brushed copper finishes.

Thankfully, as much effort has gone into the substance as the style, and the Hive View comes with some really cool features. Most notable is its detachable head, which allows you to temporarily move the camera – with its HD 180 degree field of vision – to anywhere you’d like in the house for as long as the on-board battery lasts, which is about an hour. Perfect if you want to keep an eye on the baby while cooking.

The Hive View works with the wider Hive ecosystem, so if you’ve already got the Hive thermostat and sensors everything will work seamlessly together in the same app.

Read our review: Hive View

3. Netgear Arlo Go

A super portable, totally wireless camera

Resolution: 720p HD | Footage recording: Free cloud storage | Audio: Two-way

Super portable

Good design

Needs good signal

Ongoing costs

Unlike most other security systems, the Arlo Go from Netgear has an interesting proposition: it's totally wireless.

It works using a 4G LTE signal rather than WiFi, which means it works whenever it has mobile coverage. Add to that its IP65-certified waterproof rating and you've got yourself a portable camera that really can go anywhere. Well, anywhere with mobile signal.

Arlo offers limited cloud storage allocation for free, as well as a microSD slot. This sets it apart from similar security brands that charge for a subscription. Unfortunately, you do have to pay for a mobile data plan to get the Go up and running.

Installation is easy peasy, just pop in a SIM card, sync it up with the Arlo App on your phone and you're ready to go. You can place it anywhere and if you're putting it outside you can screw it to a metal stand. Although we worry this could put it at risk of being stolen, that's irony for you.

The Arlo Go records HD at 720p. Although this is lower than other cameras in our buying guide, many of us don't really need best-in-class 4K recording on a security camera - especially if you're trying to transmit that kind of data via 4G. It also has a bunch of solid recording features, including motion sensing, timing options and geo-fencing, which turns the camera off when you're on your way home.

The main downside is that it won't get perfect 4G coverage everywhere, especially in the countryside where good 3G is sometimes hard to come by. And if it doesn't have it, it just stops working as there's no option to use a mobile hotspot or to connect to Wi-Fi as a back-up.

Read our review: Netgear Arlo Go

4. Nest Cam IQ

A security camera that’s gone all-in on artificial intelligence

Resolution: 4K sensor, 1080p HDR streaming | Footage recording: with subscription | Audio: HD two-way

Fantastic build quality

Very high video quality

Really is a smart camera

Full functionality requires subscriptions

The Nest Cam IQ has IQ in the name for a reason: it’s intelligent. Really intelligent. Not only can it notify you if there’s movement in your home, it can differentiate between people and animals, and – what’s really remarkable – it can even identify if it’s a familiar or unfamiliar person.

The Nest Cam IQ also has the best image quality of any of the cameras we’ve tested, shooting in 4K and HDR (high dynamic range). If someone is in your home, you’ll have crystal clear images of them.

The main drawback with the Nest Cam IQ is that to use its full range of functions you’ll have to purchase a subscription to Nest Aware. But if you want the best quality, the Nest Cam IQ is probably the camera for you, especially if you find a deal.

Read our review: Nest Cam IQ

5. Hive Camera

A slightly older, still very reliable security camera

Resolution: HD streaming | Footage recording: SD card slot for on-camera storage | Audio: two-way

Recording without a subscription

Dedicated app

Installation is hit-and-miss

Plastic design

The Hive Camera is the original connected camera from Hive, and if you’re not bothered about the View’s swish looks and advanced features it may be more up your street. It’ll be lighter on your pocket too.

The Hive Camera doesn’t work with the Hive ecosystem, and instead has its own dedicated app, which is either going to be a positive or a negative depending on if you already have Hive products, or are planning on building out from your camera purchase. What’s nice is that the Hive Camera has a slot for an microSD card so that you can record footage directly on the camera, with no need for a subscription.

The design is more traditional, with a white plastic casing, and a black surround for the camera lens. It has some tricks up its sleeve, like being able to sound an alarm or even replicate the sound of a barking dog if you see someone in your house who shouldn’t be there.

Read our review: Hive Camera

Outdoor Home Security Camera Deals

1. Logi Circle

This all-seeing-eye can edit the day’s footage to give you a ‘highlights reel’

Resolution: 1080p HD streaming | Footage recording: one day free, 14 days with subscription | Audio: two-way

Easy setup

Charming design

Full functionality requires subscriptions

Lacks smart home integration

The Logi Circle lacks the integration with smart home systems that you’ll get with more advanced systems like the Nest Cam IQ. Rather, it’s a fun standalone option if you just want a security camera without any fuss. And yes, we did just say fun – it’s not a word you typically associate with home security, but that was our reviewer’s experience when spending time with the Logi Circle.

It has some intelligent features that allow you to set zones in your home – so, for example, if you want to know every time your dog jumps up on the couch, you can designate the couch as a zone, and any movement in that zone gets included in your digitally edited highlights reel of the day.

The camera only records footage where there’s movement or audio, so at the end of each day you don’t have to watch hours of footage to find the few moments where something actually happened. Like the Hive View it has an onboard battery, and so can be removed from its dock and used wirelessly for a short time.

Read our review: Logi Circle

2. Netatmo Presence

A floodlight camera that can distinguish people from traffic

Resolution: 1080p HD streaming | Footage recording: microSD | Audio: one-way

Powerful, dimmable LED floodlight

Accurate motion sensor

MicroSD card for recording

Large and unwieldy design

The Netatmo Presence is a definite statement of a security camera. Its hefty black body feels significant to hold, and is difficult to miss. This is both a strength and a weakness, as aesthetically it’s probably not going to complement your house design, but it does mean it’s a strong deterrent for anyone thinking about breaking in. Adding to the deterrence factor is the powerful dimmable LED floodlight, which you can adjust to your specified brightness. The Presence itself is an all-metal unit waterproofed to IPX7 standard, so you don’t have to worry about it being outdoors in a storm.

You can adjust your notifications so that you’re only alerted when the camera identifies a person (or animal, or car). One frustration is that the camera works over Wi-Fi, and that means it needs to be within communicating range of your router to work. A clear benefit is that the Netatmo has a slot for a microSD card, meaning you don’t have to pay hefty subscription fees to record video, so you can quite quickly recoup the price difference for the fairly expensive unit.

Read our review: Netatmo Presence

3. Nest Cam Outdoor

A fantastic camera that others may want to steal

Resolution: 1080p HD streaming | Footage recording: with subscription | Audio: two-way

Good smart home integration

Excellent app

Full functionality requires subscriptions

Design is susceptible to theft

The Nest Cam Outdoor is, unsurprisingly, the outdoor camera from Nest. Much like its indoor counterpart, the Outdoor boasts brilliant image quality and a fantastic app, which is no surprise given Nest’s origins as a Google company, now existing as part of Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

The Nest Cam Outdoor requires a subscription in order to unlock the full suite of features, but that’s fairly common with security cameras. The one fault we have to pick with the Nest Cam Outdoor is that it connects to its base with a magnet, meaning a thief could feasibly pluck it from the base, and, er, steal it.

Nest is obviously aware of this flaw, as there is an upgrade in the shape of the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor, which has the smarts of the Nest Cam IQ (above), but is "tamper-proof."

Read our review: Nest Cam Outdoor

4. Netgear Arlo Q

Comes with free cloud storage for 7-day surveillance

Type: Indoor IP camera | Resolution: 1080p | Footage recording: Cloud | Audio: Two-way

Basic cloud storage plan is free

Neat and discrete design

No microSD card slot

No Ethernet port

With its smart, solid and compact design, the Arlo Q has instant appeal as a discrete security camera. And it’s backed up by the user-friendly Arlo app that enables you to access key features, like the push notification settings, with a minimum of fuss.

Our experience with getting the camera online didn’t go well and our Wi-Fi network struggled to stream its 1080p live view, but your mileage may well vary, and you might not find any such stumbling blocks. In which case, the overall usability of this product, combined with its relatively robust build quality and the generous seven-day free cloud storage plan, make this a good way to start protecting your property.

Read our review: Netgear Arlo Q

5. D-Link DCS-2530L

This camera gives you a 180-degree view of your room

Type: Indoor IP camera | Resolution: 1080p | Footage recording: Local/cloud | Audio: Two-way

MicroSD slot for subscription-free storage

180-degree field of view without distortion

Poor plastic build quality

Long-winded setup procedure

This little IP camera offers a simple and cost-effective springboard into the surveillance game, as it comes complete with local storage on a microSD card and a free app that makes it easy to monitor your property remotely. And by recording a wide 180-degree view whenever its motion sensor or mic are triggered, the DCS-2530L does its job quite well.

The plastic construction does feel a little vulnerable, however, and app support is decidedly less sophisticated than the competition, so we would advise spending just a little more if you’re serious about surveillance.