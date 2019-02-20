The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S10 unlocked SIM-free prices

Samsung Galaxy S10 Fact File Release date: February 20 2019

Launch Price: £799

Platform: Android 9.0 (Pie)

Storage: 128/512GB

Camera: 12 + 12 + 16MP / 10MP

Screen: 6.1-inch, 1440 x 3040

Battery: 3400mAh

Colours: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green



All of the leaks and rumours have finally culminated with the official launch of Samsung’s newest devices and we couldn’t be more excited. Finally getting our hands on the Galaxy S10 and seeing its infinite display screens and (thank god) headphone jacks has made us truly look forward to this year of Samsung. But beyond all the glitz and glamour the hardware has shown, the real question is how much this device will be costing you SIM-free.

Samsung has released two different storage sizes when it comes to the regular S10. For the smaller of the two sizes, 128GB, the price is £799. Now that is no small price but if you want to go even bigger on storage, Samsung is also offering a whopping 512GB device for a slightly staggering £999.

If those prices have worried you slightly then there is a money saving silver-lining to the SIM-free cloud. Samsung is offering a trade in scheme, meaning that if you turn in your old device you could save a tonne of money on a SIM-free S10 - up to £350 depending on your handset. Not to mention the fact that pre-ordering the device gets you a free pair of Galaxy Buds (worth £139), all of that combined makes the phone look more affordable already.

Competing with the likes of Apple’s iPhone XS and Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro, this is a truly impressive phone (we wouldn’t expect anything less of Samsung). With a 6.1 notch-free screen, three powerful cameras and 6GB processing RAM, what’s not to love?

Below you’ll find a chart of all the SIM-free prices on the S10 but we’ll be honest, you really shouldn’t expect anyone to be undercutting the RRP for a little while. With the value of the trade-ins thrown in, we’d advise going straight to Samsung to get the device.

Today's cheapest Samsung Galaxy S10 unlocked / SIM free prices: