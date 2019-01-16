Samsung Galaxy S10 deals: what should you expect to pay?

The Samsung Galaxy S10 launch is edging closer and saying we're excited would be a severe understatement. Samsung's past couple of flagship devices have been nothing but impressive and we have little doubt that the next one will be a similar story. And you've come to the right place if you want an idea of what Galaxy S10 deals will look like on release.

The internet has been alive with leaks, rumours, mocked-up images and long discussions on whether or not the Samsung Galaxy S10 will change the phone game. But what do we actually know about it so far? Honestly not a lot of concrete answers but a number of very likely options.

Rumours on the overall design of the top flagships recently would suggest the S10 will be trying to squeeze the size of the notch down even further or, if some leaked photos are correct, we could be seeing a Samsung device with a pin-hole camera, no notch and even an in-screen finger print scanner - exciting times for lovers of the infinity screen.

Like many phones released these days, Samsung's 10th anniversary device is rumoured to be accompanied by a larger version of the phone (the S10 Plus) but also suggested is a smaller S10 Lite.

We can wildly guess and speculate all we want about the design, but if you want something more solid about price, then TechRadar can help. We've seen a lot of these phone launches come and go and so understand what the likely deals will be when a new one is released - including the Samsung Galaxy S10.

When can I buy the Galaxy S10?

The device will be launching during Samsung's Unpacked event on February 20 at 11am PT (7PM GMT). Samsung will be showing the event live on its website. That means the S10 will be launching a few days before MWC 2019 (the year's largest mobile trade show) giving it a few days of glory before other manufactures drop their freshest models.

Be the first to hear about the best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals We'll send you pre-order details and the best Samsung S10 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from TechRadar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Assuming Samsung follows the same release pattern as last year (and we see no reason why it wouldn't), pre-orders will go live with immediate effect - so be sure to bookmark this page (or complete your details in the box above) and check back on February 20, as we'll tell you immediately the best Galaxy S10 deals to pre-order.

Galaxy S10 SIM-free: how much will the handset cost?

Some leaks have projected the S10 to be a brand new budget device. Others suggested a iPhone XS Max styled price. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle - an iterative update to last year's phone.

Early Galaxy S9 deals had an RRP of £739 when it was launched in the spring of 2018. The Note 9 followed with a bumped up price of £899, but that was a device we were expecting to be pretty expensive. We would expect the S10 to be somewhere between what the S9 and Note 9 were on release, putting the price at around £819.

This correlates quite well with the price increases Samsung has delivered in the past. The Galaxy S7 cost £569 on release and the S8 cost £639 so we know Samsung tends to bump up its Galaxy S series by around £70-£100 each time.

This seems to be roughly in the same price range as what rumours and industry experts are putting the phone at as well. Some high level sources putting the S10 at around £800 (which we still suspect will be a little less than reality) and the S10 Plus at £900.

However, we still have over a month until the official release of the device and if the world of phones is anything it's sporadic. The minute any stronger rumours come out of the woodwork, we'll be sure to let you know here.

TechRadar predicts the best Galaxy S10 deals on contract

Haven't got hundreds of pounds to buy a SIM-free S10? Yep, we completely understand. But if you know that you're going to want to be the very proud owner of an S10 on the day of release and are prepared to jump on a two-year contract, then we can take a very educated guess at what you're likely to be paying.

EE was the network with some of the most attractive tariffs when the S9 was launched in March 2018 and the same with the Note 9, but we're expecting O2 to come out on top when the S10 is released. O2 has been really competitive recently for smaller data deals and especially on flagship Android devices. Vodafone also stands a good chance of throwing in some great S10 offers but we've placed our bets with O2 for now.

Samsung Galaxy S10 | O2 | £200 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

There seems to be a trend with big costly flagships not really bothering with lower data but both the S9 and S8 had some of their best deals at around the 3-4GB of data range so that's what we're expecting. If this is in the right ballpark then the total two year cost is about £80 more than what we saw for the S9. aligning with what we're expecting for the SIM-free handset. Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1,016