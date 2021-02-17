The best OnePlus Nord N100 deals in February 2021

The affordable OnePlus Nord N100 has arrived and with it are some excellent OnePlus Nord N100 deals that get you the most affordable price on the latest wonder phone. From contract to SIM-free, these are the deals you'll not want to miss.

The OnePlus Nord range offers great specs at low prices, bringing the company back to what it was all about when it launched. It may have lost that drive with phones like the high-spec and higher priced OnePlus 8T, but with the OnePlus Nord N100 it get back to that solid grounding.

The OnePlus Nord N100 might not be one of the best OnePlus phones in terms of specs but it certainly is when you take price into consideration. Despite a sub £180 price, this phone manages to offer a large punch-hold display, huge battery and powerful camera combination.

This Android 10 smartphone will get you all you need to run the latest apps and do so at decent speeds, without breaking the bank. Read on to find out all you need to know about the best Nord N100 deals.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord N100 review in brief Super low price with powerful features Specifications Screen size: 6.52-inch Resolution: 720 x 1600 Weight: 188g Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP OS: Android 10 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB + microSD to 256GB Battery: 5,000mAh Reasons to buy + Triple lens camera + Large punch-hole display + Big battery + Super affordable Reasons to avoid - Low screen resolution - No 5G

The OnePlus Nord N100 is the more affordable phone in the range, offering a lower price than the 5G toting Nord N10 5G. Despite being limited to 4G speeds you still get plenty for the price.

The display is a large 6.52-inches with an edge-to-edge style thanks to that punch-hole selfie camera that comes in at 8MP. On the rear is a powerful triple setup with 13MP main, 2MP macro and 2MP bokeh lenses.

Despite 4GB of RAM, an Adreno 610 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 CPU, you are limited by the screen's 720 x 1600 resolution. That said, you should be good to go all day or longer thanks to the 18W fast-charging 5,000mAh battery running the very efficient Android 10 with the OxygenOS.

Face unlock and a rear fingerprint reader make this secure but quick and easy to unlock. Noise cancelling support is a nice audio addition as is the inclusion of a full USB-C charger in the box.

OnePlus Nord N100 SIM-free prices

Currently the OnePlus Nord N100 will only cost you £129 to buy on its own.

Considering the cheapest price on the top-end OnePlus 8 Pro is £770, this is a huge saving for not a massive spec drop. Add that well priced handset saving to a cheap SIM only deal and you're all set without taking a wallet beating.