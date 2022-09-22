iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals: the best SIM-free and contract offers for the latest Apple flagship device

Apple iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals are now open and we've pulled together this week's best offers to help you find the right bargain ahead of their launch date on October 7.

Editor's Pick (opens in new tab) Limited Time Offer Apple iPhone 14 Plus (Installments 128GB) Carrier: Red Pocket US

128GB phone

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

3GB data upfront Free (opens in new tab) $58.71 /mth (opens in new tab) View Deal at WhistleOut US (opens in new tab)

We have been scouring the internet to find the best iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals - whether it being a SIM-free deal, or a phone contract with your favourite provider, we've included all options here. We have also made sure each deal is explained exhaustively, including exactly how much it will cost you and all the extra benefits and costs that come with it.

Prices for the iPhone 14 series in the UK this year have somewhat increased - the iPhone 14 for example went up by £70 to £849. And with iPhone 14 Plus replacing the mini series, this means that the 14 Plus model isn't exactly cheap. The starting price for an iPhone 14 Plus, 128GB, is £949. This is exactly where iPhone 14 Plus deals can make the difference - cutting down the monthly price you pay for this premium device.

The iPhone 14 Plus is replacing the iPhone mini series that didn't feature in this year's Apple 'Far Out' launch event. This device comes in as the iPhone 14's upscaled sibling, featuring a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as well as long-lasting battery life.

The new iPhone 14 Plus is an incremental upgrade from the iPhone 13, much like iPhone 14, and still features the same A15 Bionic chip processor. Its main camera is an upgrade from the 12MP wide found on the iPhone 13, however. It has an ƒ/1.5 aperture and is backed by a larger sensor with 1.9µm pixels, which should result in better low-light performance.

This handset could be well-suited to those looking for a big-screen flagship that doesn't completely break the bank. If however, you are looking for a more significant upgrade we'd recommend checking out some of our iPhone 14 Pro deals and iPhone 14 Pro Max deals.

Best iPhone 14 Plus deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus: save up to £635 with trade-in at Apple (opens in new tab)

If you are looking for an unlocked device, this is the only place where you'll find it - at least for now. Apple offers its own trade-in scheme and you could save up to £635 on a new iPhone 14 by handing in an old device. How much you can save will depend on the device's age and condition - but if we take an iPhone 12 in good condition as an example, you could save up to £290.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: 100GB for £49/month and £99 upfront at Affordable Mobiles (opens in new tab)

This iPhone 14 deal at Affordable Mobiles will give you lots of data with Three as a provider. It's one of the cheapest options as a monthly bill, but you do have to pay small upfront fee of £99. It's a good deal to get yourself a premium device with a big screen and lots of data on a reasonable monthly fee.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: Buy now pay later at Currys (opens in new tab)

Curry's iPhone 14 Plus deals come with the great advantage of letting you buy now while paying later - you can delay the first payment for up to 12 months. Plus, you could also get yourself 5 months of free Apple Music, Arcade and News+ to use on any other iOS devices. This is a good opportunity if you already have a good phone contract and just want to get a SIM-free handset.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: 105GB for £26/month and £450 upfront at Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab)

If you have some cash to spare and want a lower monthly fee this is a great deal. It comes down to only costing you £100 more than the device's original price - plus you get a 105GB data contract with Vodafone. The upfront fee of £450 may seem intimidating, but it will come to a total of just £1,074 over two years instead of the £1,200+ that deals with smaller upfront fees cost. Plus, trade in an old device to save up to £365 and you've got yourself an absolute steal.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: Save up to £12/month for 125GB data with a trade-in at EE (opens in new tab)

This iPhone 14 Plus deal is a lot more expensive than most other deals out there. But it is with EE, which is widely considered the best network in the UK. You get 125GB data, calls and texts with an iPhone 14 Plus for £71/month, which can be lowered down by up to £12/month by trading in old tech. It's still not cheap, but it's one of the most reliable deals you can find.

iPhone 14 Plus deals comparison

iPhone 14 Plus preorders: what's new?

During its September 2022 'Far Out' event in Cupertino, California, Apple launched its usual three models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max - with the addition of, and in replacement of the Mini model, the iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 Plus: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 16 | Screen size: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR (60Hz)| Resolution: 1284 x 2778 | CPU: Apple A15 | Memory: N/A | Weight: 203g |Storage: 128 / 256 / 512GB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 12MP

This new device is designed for those looking for a handset that has the perks of the bigger screen - typical of the Pro Max models - but at a more affordable price. Apple also claims to have brought the 'longest-lasting battery of any iPhone' to this new Plus model, so that's promising.

Apple's iPhone 14 Plus comes with the same chipset as the iPhone 14, the A15 Bionic chip (six-core CPU, five-core GPU, 16-core neural engine) but it's a slightly upgraded version of the one inside 2021's iPhone 13 Pro, that runs faster and cooler.

The iPhone 14 Plus has a 12MP f/1.5 main camera with a larger aperture sensor and 1.9-micron pixels, while the 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide camera has a 120-degree field-of-view. The 12MP f/1.9 front TrueDepth camera not only has a larger aperture than the iPhone 13, but there's also autofocus now.

The iPhone 14 Plus may disappoint those who were hoping for another iteration of the iPhone mini, but it will satisfy those who crave an affordable large-screen phone. For £100 more than the standard iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus will grace you with a larger screen and the best battery life on an iPhone yet – in addition to the same specs refresh as the iPhone 14.

Of course, you'll need to be patient since the iPhone 14 Plus launches a few weeks later than the rest of the group (October 7).