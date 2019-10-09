Google Pixel 4 deals: how much should you expect to pay to pre-order the new phone?

In a world where each phone manufacturer is fighting to have the title of best camera phone, one upcoming launch has us particularly excited - the Google Pixel 4. The search engine giant's past three devices have been hailed as some of the best camera phones around - can Google Pixel 4 deals maintain this? We'll soon find out.

With the launch set to take place on October 15, we're rapidly counting down the days to the big reveal but really, we already know most of the features thanks to the innumerable amount of leaks.

Google itself leaked photos of the back of the phone, showing a large square camera bump on the back. This camera appears to house two cameras and a flash. There also appears to be no fingerprint scanner, maybe meaning Google has entered the world of in-screen fingerprints.

More importantly than all of that, we've seen a number of leaks point towards the Google Pixel 4 being a photography extraordinaire, ready to take the battle to both Huawei and Samsung.

But with so many leaks we can't discuss them all here, that's what our full guide to the Google Pixel 4 is for. What we can do though is give you an idea how much you'll be paying for both Google Pixel 4 deals and the bigger brother Google Pixel 4 XL deals.

We've seen a lot of phone launches go down now and we have a pretty good understanding of how much prices tend to be. Scroll down to find out how much you can expect to pay both SIM-free and on contract.

When will Google Pixel 4 deals be available to pre-order?

The brand new Google Pixel 4 is set to launch on October 15 and ready to pre-order. This follows the same pattern Google has followed in previous years, with the Google Pixel 3 being announced in October last year and the Pixel 2 the year before that in October. We're expecting it to be sent out and on the shelves come Thursday. October 24.

We'll be covering the entire event so you can keep up to date as everything is announced live. Come back to this page nearer to the time to find out how to keep up with the event.

How much will the Google Pixel 4 cost SIM-free?

When it comes to the Google Pixel 4, it is difficult to say for certain how much you will be spending. When the Google Pixel 2 launched, it arrived with a price of £629, the Pixel 3 then upped that price to £739.

With those previous prices in mind, you would expect an RRP of around £849 for the Google Pixel 4 and yet, reports and leaks that have come out are suggesting far higher than that.

Considering the vast amount of improvements, new features and premium design that have leaked so far, the Google Pixel 4 is likely to come with a higher price tag around the £879 mark. If that's correct, it will be much more expensive than iPhone 11 deals started out, for example - £150 more in fact!

The larger Google Pixel 4 XL could be the first Google model to ever cross the £1,000 mark, putting it in the same company as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Google Pixel 3 XL cost £869 on launch and like we said above, the new models are likely to be a big upgrade from the 3.

With this in mind, a price around the £999 mark or maybe even higher could well come from the Google Pixel 4 XL and even more for the higher storage models.

However, these estimations need to be taken with a pinch of salt. While the Google Pixel 4 is certain to be in this price range, we won't know its exact cost until it launches.

TechRadar predicts the best Google Pixel 4 deals on contract

Obviously, not everyone has the kind of money to go SIM-free and for those people, you'll want to know the price of a contract.

Based on how much Google Pixel 3 deals cost on release and how much we're expecting a SIM-free Google Pixel 4 to cost, we can get a good estimation of both the upfront and monthly costs of a contract.

In terms of average data allowances and networks, this involves far more guessing work. When the Google Pixel 3 came out we saw both O2 and Vodafone dominating the market and that's where we expect it be this year.

As this is looking like a far more premium version of the Pixel, data allowance are likely to be higher. That's how most flagship contracts seem to be on release, especially when the phone is a bit pricier.

Below we've made an estimate at what an average Google Pixel 4 contract will look like.

Google Pixel 4 | Vodafone | £125 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40pm

Like a lot of recent flagship launches, the best Google Pixel 4 deals are likely to split the price between both upfront and monthly costs. Expect monthly bills in the £40 region and an upfront of over £100. But the good news is that you can expect most Google Pixel 4 deals to come with a boatload of data. Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1,075