John Lewis Cyber Monday deals 2019: the best offers so far

The John Lewis Cyber Monday sale is on already, with the UK retailer dropping prices on a wide range of products. We've been keeping our eye on the best deals throughout the year, so we're in a great position to spot the genuine offers you'll want to take a look at.

In fact, Cyber Monday deals are underway at most stores now, but John Lewis is a popular destination, especially online thanks to its aggressive price-matching and extended guarantees on electrical products.

We've seen loads of price cuts for a wide range of devices over the Cyber Monday period, including TVs, phones, laptops, toys, smartwatches, and appliances. So if you're looking to find anything John Lewis has to offer, it's likely a good time to buy.

John Lewis is one of the most respected retailers in the UK, and it has a huge catalogue of items on its website – meaning there's a great range of products on sale, but to the extent that it can be hard to find what you're actually looking for.

That's where we come in: we've sifted through all the John Lewis Cyber Monday deals to cherry-pick the very best of the lot in this one handy guide.

These are the deals we would happily recommend (and in most cases, usually have) to a friend, as we're confident they represent great value for money.

Now that Black Friday is over, we're expecting to see more discounts right through the John Lewis Cyber Monday sales event on smartwatches, 4K TVs, laptops, and kitchen appliances. There's also a deal currently running offering a £40 gift card for people who buy broadband from John Lewis if that's what you're after.

You'll have to be quick to catch the deals that are still going though; we saw lots of the best picks on headphones, TVs, laptops and gaming consoles sell out fast at the start of the sales bonanza weekend.

The best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals

Samsung The Frame 49-inch TV: £1,499 £999 at John Lewis

Want a great Samsung TV and a work of art all in one go? John Lewis has knocked a third of the price of this TV-slash-home decoration, and it's also part of the retailer's five-year guarantee, making it decidedly a bargain here.View Deal

iPhone X | SIM-free: £885 £749 at John Lewis

This iPhone is from 2017, so it's a little older, but it's still one of Apple's most futuristic devices. It re-defined what we know the iPhone as, and with John Lewis' two year guarantee, it's enough of a bargain for you to let it in to your life.View Deal

OnePlus 7 Pro | SIM-free | 256GB: £699 £575 at John Lewis

This OnePlus 7 Pro deal hasn't been beaten. It was originally discounted to £599, and now John Lewis has slashed the price again to £575. You also get a of OnePlus Bullets wireless headphones included, so if you want this new OnePlus phone, it's worth picking it up at John Lewis. The Nebula Blue colour has now sold out, but Mirror Grey and Almond are still available.View Deal

Apple Macbook Air 13.3-inch: £1,299 £1,149 at John Lewis

John Lewis has cut the price of a modern Macbook Air by £150, but if you factor in the addition of a 2-year guarantee, you're more than getting your money's worth with this deal. This laptop has a great design, impressive battery life and good-looking screen. There are cheaper versions with less storage available too!

View Deal

Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 and Lego Speed Bundle: £440 £299 at John Lewis

This great value bundle includes Forza Horizon 4, plus the Lego Speed Champions add-on, which lets you race through a brick-built Britain and make your own custom garage for your Speed Champions car collection.

View Deal

Naim Mu-So (2019) Wireless Music System: £895 £695 at John Lewis

This stunning special edition streaming box and audio system boasts incredible sound quality and comes with Tidal and Spotify built-in, as well as support for multi-room audio. It's now £200 off too, in this fantastic Cyber Monday deal.

View Deal

Canon EOS M50: £899 £699 at John Lewis

Canon is one of the most dependable camera companies around, and if you're looking to buy a great snapper, this is one of the most affordable options you'll find over the Black Friday weekend. You can only pick this model up at John Lewis, too, so if you're tempted, you're not going to find a better deal (or any deal) elsewhere.

View Deal

iPad 10.2| 32GB | Cellular: £479 £449 at John Lewis

This is Apple's new entry-level iPad for 2019, so it was anything but guaranteed that it'd be discounted in the Cyber Monday sales. You can save £30 off the version with mobile internet, in case you want to search the web on the go, or use cloud storage (since that 32GB internal storage isn't huge). If you want to splash out, the 128GB version with cellular is £549.

View Deal

TV deals

John Lewis Cyber Monday TV deals

Philips Smart TV | 50-inch | 4K | HDR: £649 £549 at John Lewis

If you want a more affordable 4K TV, especially one that's pretty big, this might be the deal for you: this is a Philips TV from this year, and it's one of the cheapest 4K TVs right now. The £100 saving isn't as big as some other deals, but it takes a solid chunk off of what was already an affordable screen.

View Deal

Sony Bravia Smart TV | 55-inch | 4K | HDR: £1,799 £1,299 at John Lewis

The biggest saving on a John Lewis TV deal is £500 off a giant 4K Ultra HD Android TV from Sony, one of the biggest TV manufacturers. That's more than 25% off, a great deal for people who want a new high-end TV.

View Deal

LG 49-inch LED NanoCell 4K TV: £699 £599 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a new 4K TV, this great deal at John Lewis slashes £100 off the price of the LG 49SM8600PLA. It's not the highest spec NanoCell TV you can buy, but it's still a fantastic choice, especially at this price. View Deal

LG 55-inch LED NanoCell 4K TV: £1,499 £999 at John Lewis

If you want something a little bigger (and higher spec), the 55SM9800PLA model comes with LG's beautiful NanoCell technology, making for incredibly accurate colours – and now, it's £400 cheaperView Deal

LG 65-inch LED NanoCell 4K TV: £1,999 £1,499 at John Lewis

The 65-inch model also comes with a great £500 discount in John Lewis' Cyber Monday sales, dropping the price to just under £1500.View Deal

LG 75-inch LED NanoCell 4K TV: £1,999 £1,499 at John Lewis

Go big or go home, right? The 75-inch SM8600PLA (the same model as the 49-inch display above) is also reduced by £500. Unlike the 9800 models, you don't get auto low latency mode, time shift, or LG's 'watch and record' feature, but it's still a fantastic choice this Black Friday weekend.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55GX680B | 55-inch | 4K Ultra HD: £599.99 £499.99 at John Lewis

Panasonic's more affordable 4K TV is even more affordable now, with an ultra-thin bezel and Freeview Play. John Lewis provide an excellent 5-year guarantee, too, so this TV is likely to last.View Deal

LG B9 55-inch OLED TV: £1,299 £1,099 at John Lewis

LG's budget OLED TV takes a hit on picture processing to lower the cost, and the result is a worthwhile compromise. It comes with 4K resolution, HDR, Dolby Vision, and 2.2 channel audio.View Deal

LG W9 OLED TV| 65-inch | 4K | Ultra HD: £5,999 £3,999 at John Lewis

If you need a huge 65-inch TV you're going to end up paying a lot either way, so why not let this Cyber Monday deal take some of the strain (and money) off? With John Lewis' five-year guarantee, your big purchase will be sure to last you a long time.

View Deal

Panasonic TX-55GZ950B 4K OLED TV: £1,499 £1,299 at John Lewis

Despite being the cheapest OLED models in this year’s range, the panel quality of the Panasonic GZ950 doesn’t disappoint – largely thanks to Panasonic’s decision to use the same HCX Pro processor in all of its OLED models. Now with £120 off, it's more affordable than ever.View Deal

Panasonic Smart TV | 55-inch | 4K | Ultra HD: £1,999 £1,699 at John Lewis

This Panasonic 4K TV is exclusive to John Lewis, so if you want this high-end screen you'll have to buy it from here. With a slew of great features including Dolby Atmos sound and Ultra HD Premium certification, it's definitely worth checking out.

View Deal

Sony Bravia Smart TV | 77-inch | 4K | Ultra HD: £6,999 £5,999 at John Lewis

If money's no object for you, why not splash out on this huge Sony TV? At £1,000 off it's a little more affordable, and if you're looking for a TV at this size, you're going to want something high-quality anyway.View Deal

Samsung Smart TV | 65-inch | 4K | Ultra HD: £2,499 £1,499 at John Lewis

This is a surprisingly affordable price tag on a great 65-inch TV - it's not everywhere you'll be able to pick up such a big screen for low costs. Plus, with five years guaranteed, your semi-affordable purchase will seem like a steal in the long run.View Deal

Smartwatch deals

John Lewis Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Apple Watch 3 | GPS | 38mm £ 279 £189 at John Lewis

This is the best price currently in the UK for the smaller version of the Apple Watch Series 3 and we're beginning to see the device drop below £200 for the first time. You'll also get a two-year guarantee with this because it's from John Lewis.View Deal

Apple Watch 3 | GPS | 42mm: £299 £215 at John Lewis

Want the slightly larger version of the watch above? John Lewis has also discounted the 42mm model and it comes at an impressive price, plus you'll get John Lewis' two-year guarantee too.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3: £119 £79.99 at John Lewis

The Fitbit Charge 3 sits at the top of our list of the best Fitbits, with its big screen, Fitbit Pay NFC option, and a range of fitness features. Fitbit is a household name for wearable tech, and you're getting the best of its offerings with the Charge 3.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa: £169 £139 at John Lewis

The Fitbit Versa is a fantastic smartwatch, especially for people who want a device with all the features of a fitness tracker, but then a little bit more on top. This is the lowest price around today for the rose gold edition with a white strap.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus: £478.99 £399.99 at John Lewis

This is one of the priciest smartwatches you can find, but that's just because of how premium it is, with a rugged design, plenty of sports features and everyday activity trackers too. At this new low price, it's a bargain if you're looking for a serious smartwatch.View Deal

Apple Watch 4 | 44mm | Aluminium: £529 £459 at John Lewis

This is a decently low price for last year's Apple Watch 4, made sweeter because of the John Lewis guarantee. You can gain even more money off if you're trading in an older Apple Watch too. Currently on clearance - buy fast!

View Deal

Garmin Vivofit 4 | Rubberised Strap: £69.99 £49.99 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a cheap and straightforward fitness tracker, the Vivofit 4 is the way to go. With an always-on colour display and water resistance up to 50m, this high-tech wristband provides some of the best value for money around.View Deal

Phone deals

Honor 10 Lite| SIM-free: £199.99 £149 at John Lewis

One of our very best cheap phones is now even less thanks to this Cyber Monday deal that brings it below the £150 mark. In our full review, we praised the phone for its striking design - especially considering other devices at this price - as well as it having lots of storage on board.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A80 | SIM-free | 128GB: £579 £479 at John Lewis

This is another case of John Lewis matching, but not beating, the price of its competitors, and Argos has seen the handset discounted for a few days now. Since the Galaxy A80 isn't one of the biggest phones of the year, it might not see many more price cuts, so this could be the cheapest we'll see it.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A70 | SIM-free | 128GB: £370 £329.95 at John Lewis

One of Samsung's great budget smartphones has seen a minor price cut in the John Lewis Black Friday sales, matching similar discounts at Amazon and Argos. The guarantee lasts two years, which is plenty of time to enjoy this great phone.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £769 £699

This is another case of John Lewis not reducing the price of a phone as low as the competition (or even the phone's manufacturer), but if that John Lewis 2-year guarantee is too good to miss, you might consider getting it at the retailer instead.





View Deal

Nokia 9 PureView: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £449.99 £349.95

John Lewis is price matching the huge discounts on one of the most unique-looking smartphones of the year, the Nokia 9 PureView, with its 'spider-eye' five rear cameras. It's a decent smartphone, especially for this price.

View Deal

Motorola One Zoom: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £379 £329.99

This is a budget smartphone with pretty impressive camera capabilities, so if you want to take great pictures but don't want to break the bank, it's certainly one to consider.

View Deal

iPad and tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 | 32GB | Wi-Fi: £199 £149 at John Lewis

This is the most affordable Samsung tablet from 2019, so if you want a cheap slate without breaking the bank, it's the way to go. This is a new low price for the Galaxy Tab A too, and it's the same price as Amazon - but John Lewis have their 2-year guarantee on top, making it better value here.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: at John Lewis | 64GB | Wi-Fi | £379 £329

The Galaxy Tab S5e was a bit of a strange tablet from Samsung, sitting somewhere between its Tab S and Tab A ranges, but this is certainly a more capable device than just any other Android slate. so if you need a decent tablet with ample storage space and processing power, look no further. This comes with a 3-year guarantee at no extra cost, too. The silver colourway has now sold out, but gold and black are still available.

View Deal

Laptop deals

Apple Macbook Pro 13.3-inch: £1,236 £1,146 at John Lewis

This Apple Macbook is for the creatives, or the professionals, or just people who like loads of processing power. It's got great performance, which is impressive given its small build, and overall it's roughly £500 cheaper now than when it launched earlier in the year.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 13-inch: £999.95 £899.95 at John Lewis

This Dell Inspiron is a 2-in-1 laptop, meaning you can flip it around to become a tablet and draw on it if you need. This is particularly useful for people with an interest in art and design, who could do with the precision a stylus brings (as long as you buy the stylus separately).View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: £1,268 £1,099 at John Lewis

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is one of the longest-lasting laptops we've tried, in terms of battery life, but paired with the John Lewis guarantee it'll be long-lasting in your life too. It's not the most powerful laptop, but if you often go without charging for a long time, it's worth considering. The Platinum finish version is currently the cheapest.

View Deal

Camera deals

John Lewis Black Friday camera deals

Panasonic Lumix DC-GX with shoulder bag, spare battery and two lenses: £799.99 £649.99 at John Lewis

This bundle on the Pansonic Lumix DC-GX9 will get you a shoulder bag, spare battery, zoom lens and fixed focus lens. If you've been looking to get into photography but don't want to break the bank, this starter kit will be perfect for you.View Deal

Nikon D7500 with VR lens: £1,180 £982 at John Lewis

This popular DSLR camera comes with a vibration reduction lens thrown in, to stop your shaking hands ruining your picture, which improves what was already one of the best cameras available. The device without the VR lens is also reduced, but going without it might prove risky.

View Deal

Sony A7 II: £1,199 £979 at John Lewis

Sony's cameras are some of the most popular around, and now you can buy one of its older devices for cheap (well, not too old, but it's since been replaced by the Mark III). This is the second time John Lewis has discounted the A7 II over the Black Friday weekend, and overall you're saving quite a bit.



Appliance deals

Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer: £399 £269 at John Lewis

This is one of the most powerful accomplished stand mixers available, and John Lewis has just knocked £130 off its asking price. If you love baking but rarely find the time for it, you really 'knead' to splash out on this mixer.



View Deal

Lavazza ModoMio Desea Coffee Machine: £200 £99.50 at John Lewis

This Lavazza coffee machine is half price at John Lewis. It gives you a selection of five pre-programmed coffees that can be brewed at the press of a button, but it's also pretty dainty, so it won't take up too much space in your kitchen. It's now only available in black.

View Deal

Gaming deals

HTC Vive Pro VR Starter Kit: £1,119.95 £919.95 at John Lewis

If you're looking to get into VR, for gaming, art, or just fun experiences, this reduced-to-clear price for a solid VR headset is worth going for. This kit will give you everything you need to get started with virtual reality, including the VR headset itself, two base stations and two controllers.

View Deal

Oculus Rift S: £ 399 £349 at John Lewis

This is the newest Oculus Rift VR headset, so it's slightly impressive that it's got £50 off for Black Friday. It's the easiest-to-use VR headset for people who aren't experienced in the field, so if you're looking to start playing VR games or experiences, this might be the headset for you.

View Deal

Oculus Go 32GB VR headset: £199 £149.99 at John Lewis

The 32GB Oculus Go model offers the most affordable quality virtual reality experience on the market right now, and with £50 knocked off the price tag it's a great time to make the purchase. If you're curious about what VR has to offer, this lower storage option may be better for you. For a cheap price point, you'll be able to download a range of apps and store them easily on your headset.

View Deal

Oculus Go 64GB VR headset: £244 £199 at John Lewis

If you're looking to download a wider range of apps and games to your Oculus headset, you may find the larger 64GB version works better. The wireless standalone headset will store all your favorite games and apps, opening you up to more high-quality virtual reality experiences at an affordable price.

View Deal

Days Gone|PS4| £44.99 £29.99 at John Lewis

Sony exclusive Days Gone is currently £15 off at John Lewis, making the game less than £30. Considering it only released this year, that's pretty good going.

View Deal

Anthem|PS4|: £29.99 £4.99 at John Lewis

BioWare's Anthem was far from the year's best game, but now it's less than a pint to have it delivered to your house. That's well worth it for a couple of hours of Iron Man-esque stompy robot shooting. View Deal

Audio deals

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker: £139.99 £99.99 at John Lewis

Strong sound, rugged design, and great water resistance for listening by the pool. Our main criticism of this waterproof speaker was its price, though the RRP has now come down to a much more reasonable £99.99View Deal

Broadband deals

John Lewis Unlimited Broadband + £40 e-gift card | 12 months | 10Mb avg. speed | Weekend and evening calls | FREE upfront | £20 per month

John Lewis is bringing the competition to Black Friday with this broadband deal. Unlimited broadband for just £20 a month, line rental and router included along with an evening and weekend call plan. Basically they've included everything in this one great package deal so you won't be hit with pesky activation charges. All of this and a £40 e-gift card? That's a pretty sweet deal.

View Deal

John Lewis Cyber Monday deals that have ended

Dell Inspiron 15-inch: £499.95 £399.95 at John Lewis

This is one of the cheapest laptops you can buy from John Lewis right now, and while it's perhaps not one of the most powerful devices included in the Black Friday sales, not everyone needs a processing powerhouse. £100 off makes this a supremely affordable laptop. This deal is now sold out

Samsung The Serif | 43-inch | 4K | Q HDR: £999 £749 at John Lewis

The Serif is as much an art installation as it is a television, designed for Samsung by renowned artist duo the Bouroullec brothers. The Serif stands tall on an elegant metal stand, and can display an ambient mix of the Bouroullecs' art when you're not watching TV. It's a quarter off at John Lewis right now. This deal is now sold out

Hisense 50-inch B7100 4K TV: £399 £299 at John Lewis

A 2019 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with DTS Studio Sound for under £300? That's a good deal. This Hisense TV also comes with easy Bluetooth connection support, freeing your living room of wires while supporting that soundbar you can pick up with the cash you've saved here. Plus you're covered by John Lewis & Partners' 5-year guarantee! This deal is now sold out



Samsung UE70RU7020 4K TV: £849 £729 at John Lewis

Looking for something that will really impress your guests? The 70-inch RU7020 from Samsung brings 4K to the big(ish) screen – and with a £120 discount. This deal is now sold out

Samsung QE82Q70R | 82-inch | 4K | Ultra HD: £2999 £2499 at John Lewis

Would you like a TV that's as wide as most people are tall? Samsung has the screen for you, with this whopping 82-inch 4K smart TV. Watch out for mates suddenly becoming extra-eager to come over and watch the game. It's currently £500, undercutting Amazon and providing a 5-year guarantee. This deal is now sold out

Samsung Galaxy S10 | SIM-free | 128GB | Prism Black: £799 £549 at John Lewis

John Lewis has cut down the price of the Galaxy S10 to match Amazon, and the winner in this competition is you. £250 off this smartphone is a great deal, although this deal does only apply to the 'Prism Black' model. This deal is now sold out



Huawei P30 Pro: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £799.95 £649.95

If you buy this Huawei P30 Pro deal from John Lewis, you're spending quite a bit more than if you buy it from the competition, but you might find that two-year guarantee worth it. This deal is now sold out





Honor 20 Pro: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £549.99 £449.99

If you want one of the most noteworthy mid-range smartphones of the year, the Honor 20 Pro's new low price may well appeal to you. The blue color is sold out, but the purple version is arguably the more vibrant anyway. This deal is now sold out



iPhone XS| SIM-free: £1,100 £849 at John Lewis

John Lewis is selling Apple's 2018 iPhone for £250 cheaper, slashing the price on one of that year's finest phones. This is the 256GB option, but unless you have hundreds of apps you need or go wild taking pictures, you won't need the bigger option. This deal is now sold out



HP Pavilion 15-inch: £649.95 £499.95 at John Lewis

If you're a student, or looking for a decent all-rounder laptop that won't blow you away, but won't break the bank either, the HP Pavilion is definitely one to consider. Sure, you're not getting anything as powerful or impressive as a Macbook, but you're saving a lot too. This deal is now sold out



Dell Inspiron 15-inch: £499.95 £399.95 at John Lewis

This is one of the cheapest laptops you can buy from John Lewis right now, and while it's perhaps not one of the most powerful devices included in the Black Friday sales, not everyone needs a processing powerhouse. £100 off makes this a supremely affordable laptop. This deal is now sold out

Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 II with shoulder bag and spare battery: £799.99 £599 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a starter kit for some wildlife photography, this is the perfect set. The camera has a 16x optical zoom lens and OLED viewfinder, and the set comes with an easy-to-manage bag and spare batteries, to keep you outdoors for longer. This deal is now sold out



What are John Lewis' competitors doing over Cyber Monday?

Argos Cyber Monday deals

Argos kicked off the Black Friday proceedings early with its Crazy Codes sale, a 10-week event where different products are discounted each week. We're expecting Argos deals to involve mainstream and mid-range tech, like affordable phones, medium-sized TVs and console bundles.

Currys Cyber Monday deals

Currys hasn't kicked off its Black Friday deals yet, but we'd expect its Black Tag event (what it calls Black Friday) nearer the time, probably from November 25 until the week of Cyber Monday. Currys is great for computing, so expect great deals on laptops, computers, and possibly tablets too.



Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Amazon constantly publishes deals on various products, but the official sales begin 'later in 2019' according to its website. There's no knowing what Amazon will discount, but based on its typical sales slate it'll be everything ranging from tech and gadgets to alcohol, clothing, household objects and more.