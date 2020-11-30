The best Cyber Monday phone deals 2020: free iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and more

Cyber Monday phone deals are here at last. What's on the menu? Absolutely fantastic options for both iPhone and Android phone hunters, including some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on a range of brand new flagships.
This year's Cyber Monday deals have just kicked off and it's looking like this will be the best sales holiday yet - especially when it comes to phones.
So far, it's definitely looking like this year's Cyber Monday iPhone deals are the most poplar devices - which isn't too surprising since we've got four brand new iPhone 12 devices on the market. But we do have some amazing Android Cyber Monday phone deals up for grabs today, too.
Those on the hunt for a Samsung, OnePlus, or Google phone in the US will be particularly well catered for today as we're seeing some of the lowest prices ever on unlocked flagship devices. B&H Photo in particular is absolutely killing it today with its price cuts, which reach all the way up to this eye-watering $500 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.
As for the UK, the best Android deals focus on the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a. A few deals especially stand out including an EE iPhone 12 with a £30 saving through the code TR30, a super-cheap Samsung S20 and an exclusive saving on the Google Pixel 5 with the code TRPIX5.
Just below you can find a very quick list of the top Cyber Monday phone deals today which include all device types and some of our most highly-reviewed best phones. If you want to read a bit more about each offer, however, you can do so just below in our sections for iPhones, Android, and cheap phones, respectively.
Of course, cell phones are just one of the many categories of top-tech items that'll be on sale over the weekend. If you'd like to see the best overview available anywhere on the net, head on over to our main Cyber Monday deals, where you'll find all the best deals on laptops, tablets, TVs, and much more.
Cyber Monday Phone deals: Quick links
- Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (unlocked) :
$1,199$679.99 at B&H
- Samsung Note 20 Ultra (unlocked): $1,299 $999 at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2:
$1999$999 with trade-in at Samsung
- OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB (unlocked):
$999$749 at B&H Photo
- Google Pixel 5 (unlocked):
$699$599.99 at Best Buy
- Google Pixel 5: save $300 online, plus up to $550 with trade-in at Verizon
- Apple Cyber Monday: up to $210 off with trade-ins plus free $50 gift card at Apple
- Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T
Cyber Monday Phone deals: iPhones
Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon
Verizon's Cyber Monday phone deals include all of the new 12 series with a very, very generous trade-in offer. Discounts of up to $700 are up for grabs today but remember - you'll still have to buy with a new unlimited line to score that rebate.
Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost: $4.16 (24 mo)View Deal
Apple iPhones: Save $400 when you switch at Verizon
We haven't included this saving into the other entries on our best Cyber Monday phone deals list but if you're switching over from another carrier you can actually score yourself $400 in gift cards at Verizon right now. The good news is you can use these to pay off your phone bills for big savings, and the even better news is you can use these in addition to the trade-in deals listed on this page for even bigger savings - and yes, even a free iPhone!View Deal
Apple Cyber Monday: up to $210 off with trade-ins plus free $50 gift card at Apple
Apple's generous trade-in program is a fantastic way to get a discount on an unlocked device, and, right now it's got a Cyber Monday promotion on. That means not only can you get a discount on an iPhone, but you can also score yourself $50 in Apple store gift cards. Currently available on iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR, iPhone SE.
View Deal
Apple iPhone 12: trade-in and get up to $700 off with new line at AT&T
AT&T also has a really similar trade-in up for grabs right now over at their Cyber Monday phone deals section. It's the same terms as Verizon - a trade-in plus new unlimited line, but AT&T in general tend to have cheaper plans overall, so it's a great choice too.
Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost: $3.33 (30 mo)View Deal
Apple iPhone 12: free with a trade-in and switch at T-Mobile
T-Mobile's big leading Cyber Monday phone deal is on the iPhone 12 right now and it's quite similar to the offers from its rivals today. Again, you'll have to both trade and switch over to T-Mobile to get a free device here, so it's not quite as flexible as the deals from AT&T and Verizon - which only need a trade-in to get a discount.
View Deal
Apple iPhone 12 Mini: free with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon or AT&T
That $700 trade-in discount at AT&T and Verizon also applies to the iPhone 12 Mini and in fact - actually covers the cost of the device too. The iPhone 12 Mini is a great little phone that still manages to pack in the latest components.
Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (24 mo)View Deal
Apple iPhone 12 Pro: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon or AT&T
Available at both Verizon and AT&T, that $700 off trade-in phone deal is also up for grans on the new iPhone 12 Pro model - an incredibly powerful flagship device. This one's pricey folks, but that trade-in can help offset that cost a huge amount today. Note - this one's also up for grabs on the 12 Pro Max here.
Total cost: $299.99 | Monthly cost: $12.7 (24 mo)
View Deal
Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T One of the most surprising Cyber Monday phone deals today has been this $30 iPhone XS at AT&T. Yes, it's a little bit of an older phone now but it's still a great device and you can't argue with this price - especially because you don't even need to trade-in to get this discount, only pick up your device with a new unlimited plan.
Total cost: $30 | Monthly cost: $1 (30 mo)View Deal
Apple iPhone SE 2020:
$16.66 free with an unlimited plan and trade-in at AT&T
Or, alternatively, you could up for the iPhone SE at AT&T, which can actually be picked up for effectively free with a new unlimited data plan right now. We've seen this deal before, but it's easily still one of the best (cheaper) iPhone options this Cyber Monday.
Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (30 mo)View Deal
Apple iPhone SE 2020:
$47 $30/mo at Mint Mobile
Unlike the other Cyber Monday iPhone deals on our list, Mint Mobile's latest iPhone SE offer actually includes your wireless plan into one low monthly cost. That means you can score yourself a 2020 iPhone and 3GB of data per month with one of the nation's best prepaid carriers for just $30 a month right now.
Total cost: $720 | Monthly cost: $30 (23 mo, plan incl)
View Deal
Apple iPhone XR: free with a new unlimited plan and trade-in at AT&T
Another fantastic option from AT&T this week is the older iPhone XR - also the recipient of the same trade-in plus unlimited data plan deal. Is it worth it? Maybe, although some may prefer the iPhone SE, which is also free from AT&T right now.
Total cost: $0 (30 mo)View Deal
Cyber Monday Phone deals: Android
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 128GB:
$1,199 $679.99 at B&H
Save $520 - This has to be one of the best unlocked Cyber Monday phone deals right now - a whopping $500 discount on the awesome Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. With a powerful chip, fantastic cameras, and one of the best 6.7-inch OLED displays on the market, this is stunning flagship device. Recommended.
View Deal
Google Pixel 5: save $300 online, plus up to $550 with trade-in at Verizon
Verizon's Cyber Monday deals include the brand new Google Pixel 5 and big red's first, real big discount on this device. Pick your device up with a new unlimited plan to cut $300 off your monthly bill and up to another $550 off with an eligible trade-in today.
Total cost: $150 | Monthly cost: $6.25 (24 mo)
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20, 128GB:
$999 $649 on B&H Photo
Save $350 - Oh boy, B&H is really on a roll with it's Cyber Monday phone deals today. This $350 price cut on the standard Samsung Galaxy S20 isn't quite as big as the one on the Ultra above, but it's still a really good bargain and just about the lowest price we've ever seen on this flagship.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2:
$1999 down to $999 at Samsung
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 really is the kind of foldables. It's downside is the price of course, but right now you can get an amazing 50% off with an eligible trade-in at the official Samsung store. This is the first big deal we've seen on this new groundbreaking device, so its definitely a great option this Cyber Monday. View Deal
Samsung Note 20 Ultra, 128GB:
$1,299 $999 at Best Buy
Save $300 - Another incredible choice today, Best Buy are slash a remarkable $300 off one of the very best phablets money can buy - the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This one's a handful, but for a top-end phone with a ton of amazing tech and handy included S-Pen, it's a really good buy.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, 128GB:
$999 $699 at Best Buy
Save $300 - And, it's not just the Ultra getting a huge price cut today at Best Buy, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 can also be picked up for (relatively) cheap with today's Cyber Monday phone deals. Slightly smaller than the Ultra, but still packing in tons of power, the Note 20 is another great option for a high-end Android device.
View Deal
OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB (Unlocked):
$999 $749 at B&H Photo
Save $250 - B&H Photo currently has a Cyber Monday phone deal on the OnePlus 8 Pro that beats Amazon's and the official stores price by $50 right now. Want something a little different from the Samsung flagships? With 12GB of RAM, Snapdragon 865 processor, 48MP camera and 120Hz display, the OnePlus Pro is a fantastic 5G alternative.
View Deal
Google Pixel 5 (unlocked):
$699 $599.99 at Best Buy
Save $100 - This Cyber Monday saving from Best Buy is the lowest price we've seen yet on the unlocked Google Pixel 5 and a great option if you want a discount on a brand new flagship. Note, however, you'll have to activate your device as soon as you get it to get your rebate.
View Deal
Google Pixel 4a: $5/mo with an eligible unlimited plan at Verizon
Verizon's Cyber Monday phone deals include this fantastic offer on the brand new Google Pixel 4a, which can be picked up for just $5 a month with a new unlimited plan. The Google Pixel 4a is a good mid-range option, similar to the iPhone SE, and has plenty of power under the hood without going fully overboard on features like the new flagships.
View Deal
Google Pixel 4 64GB:
$799 $524.99 at Amazon
Save $275 - The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software, and a snazzy design. Get it for $245 off ahead of the Amazon Black Friday sales, making it almost $175 cheaper than the new Pixel 5, for a phone that some would argue is just as capable.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy A71 (128GB):
$599.99 $499.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - If you like the idea of upgrading to a 5G capable Android device but don't want to break the bank, look no further than the capable Galaxy A71 – now at a cheaper price at Amazon. A 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 64MP rear camera and generous 4,500mAH round off the specs on this great mid-range device.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 128GB (Sprint):
$699 $399 at Best Buy
Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $300 off at Best Buy with this early Black Friday deal. The S20 FE truly is a Fan Edition, packing the best of the S20 line at a lower price with few compromises: beautiful 6.5-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This deal requires a Sprint activation; click here for the same deal on AT&T.View Deal
Verizon: $450 off a Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 128GB
Sign up with Verizon through Best Buy and save $450 off the $1,199 list price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus over the length of the two-year contract. The S20 Plus is one of our favorite phones this year, with powerful specs, a great range of cameras, and a big 6.7-inch OLED display.View Deal
Cyber Monday cheap phone deals
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 128GB (Verizon):
$749 $349 at Best Buy
Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $400 off at Best Buy with this early Black Friday deal. The S20 FE packs the best of the S20 line at a lower price: beautiful 6.5-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This deal requires a Verizon activation, and even though the discount math is a bit wonky since the carrier is counting from its pricier mmWave version (retail $749) rather than the standard version (retail $699), it's still far cheaper with this deal than other versions.View Deal
Moto G Power, 64GB:
$249 $179 on Amazon
Pick up an unlocked version of the Moto G Power (known as the Moto G8 Power outside the US) budget smartphone for $70 off, a 28% savings, with this Black Friday deal. The phone packs a 6.4-inch Full HD Plus LCD display, four rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
View Deal
Moto G7 Power, unlocked:
$249 $169 on Amazon
The Moto G7 Power, predecessor to this year's Moto G Power, is $80 off with this Black Friday deal. The G7 Power has the same-size 5,000mAh battery as its successor, with a 6.2-inch HD Plus display, single 12MP rear camera, and 8MP front-facing camera.
View Deal
Motorola Edge, 128GB, unlocked:
$699 $399 on Amazon
Pick up the Motorola Edge flagship phone for $300 off list price with this Black Friday deal. The Edge packs a huge 6.7-inch OLED Full HD Plus display, Snapdragon 765G chipset, 128GB of storage space, a quad rear camera, and 5G connectivity.
View Deal
Motorola Edge Plus, 256GB, Verizon:
$999 $699 on Motorola
Grab the Motorola Edge Plus flagship smartphone for $300 off with this Black Friday deal on a phone that only works with Verizon. The Edge Plus packs a huge 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a quad rear camera helmed by a 108MP main shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, and 5G connectivity.
View Deal
If you'd like to do some further reading, recommended are our main cell phone deals, iPhone deals and Verizon deals pages, where you'll find the very best offers available right now, this week.
Top ten UK Cyber Monday phone deals:
iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts |
£49 £19 upfront with code TR30 | £44/pm
Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Black Friday, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting.
View Deal
iPhone 11 64GB: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £65 upfront (use code TR30) | 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
Bring the upfront cost down with our exclusive £30 off discount code and enjoy a healthy 25GB dose of data in this EE tariff. As well as bagging the exceptional iPhone 11 handset, then, you'll also reap the benefits of the EE network and its boatload of freebies.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 45GB data | £119.99 upfront | £30 a month
This is the perfect deal for those who want the S20 but don't like the idea of having to pay loads each month to get it. You're paying £119.99 upfront and just £30 a month while securing 45GB of data. Not only is that cheaper than the SIM-free price of the handset, but it is also the cheapest S20 deal around right now.
View Deal
SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month
Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday and this year, it's doing the same thing. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three. This is not only the cheapest unlimited plan but also cheaper than a number of other Black Friday SIMs with smaller data caps.
View Deal
EXCLUSIVE iPhone SE: at Fonehouse | EE | 24 months | £20 upfront (use code TRBF99) | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £21 per month
For an extra pound a month, you can knock your data cap up to 4GB instead. Considering the cost difference is so small, we would actually say this is the better option of the two. You're paying £20 upfront after you use the code TRBF99 and £21 a month.
View Deal
EXCLUSIVE Google Pixel 5 128GB: from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £90 upfront (use code TRPIX5) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
An affordable monthly rate, a boatload of data that should more than do the job month-to-month, and a TechRadar exclusive discount code that brings your upfront cost down from £115 to just £90. What could be better? Oh, the fantastic Pixel 5 handset, too.
View Deal
Oppo A72: at EE | £30 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm + FREE Nintendo Switch
This deal is excellent for anyone looking for a new phone. Considering this comes on EE, a normally pretty pricey network, the bills you're paying are excellent. For £29 a month and £30 upfront, you're getting the Oppo A72 with 10GB of data and the Nintendo Switch completely free.
View Deal
iPhone 12 Pro: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £55 per month
This offer from Three is easily the best option for those who need a lot of data. Three can supply you with 100GB while only charging £55 a month and £49 upfront. Overall, that brings it far below a lot of the competing deals out there.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 250GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has seen a number of price cuts since it was released and this is now one of the best prices available on the device. It costs nothing upfront and just £41 a month. At that price you're getting 250GB of data which is an excellent price for this high-end device, especially considering it is on the O2 network.
View Deal
iPhone 11 64GB:
£729 £579 at Amazon | £150 off RRP
Apple's 2019 flagship phone brought with it an improved camera, better battery life and - all important - an array of new colours! The £729 improved on previous years, too, but now it's cheaper still thanks to Black Friday iPhone deals. No fan of Bezos and co? Very has the exact same price at the moment.View Deal
Cyber Monday Phone deals: UK iPhone
iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts |
£49 £19 upfront with code TR30 | £44/pm
Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Black Friday, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting.
View Deal
iPhone 12: at Fonehouse | Three | £9.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £45pm
Of all the hundreds and thousands of iPhone 12 deals out there, this one tops the lot. You only have to part ways with a tenner upfront to get the brand new iPhone and soooo much data. Or buy direct from Three for an extra £20.
View Deal
iPhone 12: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £289.99 upfront| 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
This iPhone 12 is the cheapest offer out there yet...however it does require a pretty big upfront spend. To start this contract you're paying £289.99 upfront. And while that sounds high, it is one of the cheapest offers on the market, especially when you consider the £29 a month bills.
View Deal
iPhone 12 mini: at Currys | SIM-free |
£699 £679 | Use code MINI20
Although the iPhone 12 Mini is the cheapest of the 12 line up, it's still not exactly bargain basement, but for Black Friday Currys is offering £20 off the handset SIM-free. That knocks the price down to £679 – the cheapest deal on this device so far.View Deal
iPhone 12 Mini: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £199.99 upfront| 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
This deal on the iPhone 12 Mini will cost you just £29 a month for 100GB of data on the O2 network. To get a price that low, you have to pay £199.99 upfront. While that might sound high, it is actually the cheapest iPhone 12 Mini on the market right now - hard to grumble about when the device is so new!
View Deal
iPhone 12 Pro: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £55 per month
This offer from Three is easily the best option for those who need a lot of data. Three can supply you with 100GB while only charging £55 a month and £49 upfront. Overall, that brings it far below a lot of the competing deals out there.
View Deal
iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Three | £79 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £59pm
In terms of big data plans on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Three is way ahead of the game. This deal costs you just £59 a month and £79 upfront making it the best value option out there. With 100GB of data you'll be able to quite easily stream, game, use social media and more each month.
View Deal
iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £74pm
You're getting Apple's flashiest phone - why not go all out on it! This tariff gets you the iPhone 12 Pro Max on EE with completely unlimited data, calls and texts. For that, you're not paying a penny upfront but then your monthly costs come in at £74 a month. While that sounds like a lot, it is far less than than we would expect for a deal like this.
View Deal
iPhone 11: at Fonehouse | EE | £140 upfront (use code TRBF19) | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26 a month
The cheapest iPhone 11 tariff currently available, get an even better bang for your buck with our exclusive Black Friday code. Plenty of data calls and texts, and it's on the UK's fastest 4G network, too!
Available in: Black, White, Green, Yellow, Purple and PRODUCT(red).
View Deal
iPhone 11 64GB: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £65 upfront (use code TR30) | 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
Bring the upfront cost down with our exclusive £30 off discount code and enjoy a healthy 25GB dose of data in this EE tariff. As well as bagging the exceptional iPhone 11 handset, then, you'll also reap the benefits of the EE network and its boatload of freebies.
View Deal
iPhone 11 64GB: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | £49.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29.99pm
This looks to be the best value iPhone 11 deal on the market right now, offering 20GB of data for just £29.99 a month and £49.99 upfront. That price comes on the 128GB storage model as well and yet is still cheaper than most 64GB deals. You can also upgrade to the 128GB model for not a whole lot more
View Deal
iPhone 11 64GB: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £65 upfront (use code TR30)| 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
Bring the upfront cost down with our exclusive £30 off discount code and enjoy a healthy 25GB dose of data in this EE tariff. As well as bagging the exceptional iPhone 11 handset, then, you'll also reap the benefits of the EE network and its boatload of freebies.
View Deal
iPhone 11 64GB: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 50GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm
Whilst the iPhone 11 may seem 'so last year', it still has tech that is years ahead of other smartphones on the market, with the A13 Bionic chipset still an incredibly powerful and reliable processor and a not-too-shabby LCD display.
View Deal
iPhone 11 64GB:
£729 £579 at Amazon | £150 off RRP
Apple's 2019 flagship phone brought with it an improved camera, better battery life and - all important - an array of new colours! The £729 improved on previous years, too, but now it's cheaper still thanks to Black Friday iPhone deals. No fan of Bezos and co? Very has the exact same price at the moment.View Deal
EXCLUSIVE iPhone SE: at Fonehouse | EE | 24 months | £20 upfront (use code TRBF99) | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £21 per month
For an extra pound a month, you can knock your data cap up to 4GB instead. Considering the cost difference is so small, we would actually say this is the better option of the two. You're paying £20 upfront after you use the code TRBF99 and £21 a month.
View Deal
iPhone XR 64GB: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 25GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
There's a reason the iPhone XR was an incredibly popular phone. Running the powerful A12 Bionic, the XR comes with a single sensor camera and LCD display. Now a few years old, you can snap it up for under £30 per month.
View Deal
Apple iPhone XR from Affordable Mobiles | EE | 2GB data |
£193.99 £163.99 upfront with code TR30 | £20 a month
While that upfront cost might seem fairly high, it's made more palatable thanks to our exclusive TR30 code that knocks £30 off, and thanks to the higher down payment you'll be getting a seriously cheap monthly price. View Deal
Apple iPhone XR from Affordable Mobiles | EE | 4GB data |
£118 £88 upfront with code TR30 | £25 a month
If you fancy doubling your data to a more usable 4GB, you'll have to pay a fiver more each month, but the plus side is that your upfront cost drops by over £70. For most people this will be a more tempting plan, as 2GB doesn't go all that far these days.View Deal
Cyber Monday Phone deals: UK Android
Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 45GB data | £119.99 upfront | £30 a month
This is the perfect deal for those who want the S20 but don't like the idea of having to pay loads each month to get it. You're paying £119.99 upfront and just £30 a month while securing 45GB of data. Not only is that cheaper than the SIM-free price of the handset, but it is also the cheapest S20 deal around right now.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm
This offer from Three rewards you with a massive 100GB of data for just £36 a month and £29 upfront. That puts this well below the competitor deals out there while still getting you loads of data each and every month. 100GB is plenty for most people's needs, covering streaming, gaming and more.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 250GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has seen a number of price cuts since it was released and this is now one of the best prices available on the device. It costs nothing upfront and just £41 a month. At that price you're getting 250GB of data which is an excellent price for this high-end device, especially considering it is on the O2 network.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | Unlimited data. minutes and texts | £50pm
We haven't really seen a good S20 Ultra deal since the handset became available and yet, here we are, with this bargain. No upfront costs and just £50 a month scores you a completely unlimited data, calls and texts contract - not bad at all!
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm
As part of Mobile Phones Direct Black Friday sale, this Note 20 deal is excellent value. It doesn't charge you anything upfront while securing you 100GB of data. On a monthly basis you're paying just £41 a month. That overall makes it the best Samsung Note 20 deal on the market.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 160GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £59pm
Yes, this is by no means a cheap contract but it might just be the best option we've ever seen on the Note 20 Ultra. You're not paying a penny upfront and on a monthly basis, your bills come in at £59. For that price, you're getting a pretty impressive 160GB data, unlimited calls and texts cap.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S10 at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £49.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes & texts | £23 a month
Mobile Phones Direct came out of nowhere with this excellent offer. You pay just £49.99 upfront and £23 a month while getting a phone that was, not that long ago, one of the best Samsung had. At that price, you're getting 30GB of data on the O2 network which should be plenty for most.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm
£30 a month and nothing to pay at the start - what a bargain! And you'll be on one of the UK's top networks, too. 45GB is an enormous amount of data each month - and an extra £4 a month will bag you the 5G model, if you'd rather get that.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: from Samsung |
£599 £499 | £100 off
A flagship handset on a budget, Samsung's 'cheap' version of its main flagship handset just got even more affordable with this Black Friday price drop. Opt for the 4G variant at £499, or get the fifth generation of mobile connectivity and go for the 5G addition for just £599 – both receiving a tempting £100 discount.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB: at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm + £30 cashback
The Samsung Galaxy A71 is an incredibly cheap phone and this deal makes the most of that affordability, bringing your bills down to just £26 a month. On top of that, you're getting 15GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy A21s 32GB: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | FREE upfront | 10GB data| Unlimited minutes and texts | £14.99pm
If the A71 deal above is too rich for your blood, how about £14.99 a month and nothing upfront for 10GB of data on the excellent A21s? While it's not such an advanced handset, at this price that's a compromise we think plenty of people will be willing to make.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy A20e 32GB: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | FREE upfront | 10GB data| Unlimited minutes and texts | £14.99pm
For the same price as the above, you might prefer the A20e – especially if you're after a more compact phone. Again, you'll get 10GB of data for just £14.99 and absolutely nothing upfront, and for a brand-new device, that price isn't to be sniffed at.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy A51 at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes & texts | £17 a month
A great choice if you want a feature-packed handset without the flagship price tag, this Samsung Galaxy A51 tariff is also an excellent fit for parents looking for a good phone for their kids. It offers a reliable battery life with a 4000mAh cell, as well as a Super AMOLED display and four lens camera package.
View Deal
EXCLUSIVE Google Pixel 5 128GB: from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £90 upfront (use code TRPIX5) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
An affordable monthly rate, a boatload of data that should more than do the job month-to-month, and a TechRadar exclusive discount code that brings your upfront cost down from £115 to just £90. What could be better? Oh, the fantastic Pixel 5 handset, too.
View Deal
Google Pixel 5: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £9.99 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm
This Google Pixel 5 deal is all about affordability, offering the device for just £30 a month and with the code 10OFF, nothing upfront. Together that makes this 60GB of data Google Pixel 5 incredibly hard to beat.
View Deal
Google Pixel 4a 5G: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm
The Google Pixel 4a 5G adds a decent amount to your costs but there are a number of great value options. This EE contract for example knocks the upfront costs off completely and leaves you paying just £33 a month for 10GB of data on EE. Obviously that is much more than above but 5G doesn't come cheap.
View Deal
Google Pixel 4a: at EE | £30 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm + FREE 43-inch 4K TV
Like it seems to every year, EE has pulled a terrific freebie out of the bag. A 43-inch 4K Smart UHD TV, no less! Yes, this isn't the very cheapest tariff out there (Pixel 4a deals get as low as £19 per month) but the free gift more than makes up for that.
View Deal
Google Pixel 4a 128GB: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 6GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £20 per month
Get the meaty 128GB variant of the Pixel 4a and pay nothing upfront in this Vodafone Black Friday deal – or should we say 'steal'. Ideal for those who don't burn through a lot of data and walk on the side of caution, giving you a 6GB dose, along with unlimited everything else for a ridiculously cheap £20 a month rate.
View Deal
Google Pixel 4a: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | FREE upfront | 10GB data| Unlimited minutes and texts | £21.99pm
The Google Pixel 4a is already a bargain device, bringing the costs of Google way down. However, this iD Mobile deal from Carphone knocks the costs down even lower. You're not paying anything upfront and on a monthly basis, just £21.99 a month. That price gets you 10GB of data.
View Deal
OnePlus Nord 12GB/256GB:
was £469 now £419 at John Lewis (save £50)
If you're looking for a more compact smartphone, the OnePlus Nord is a great option - and it's got even better with this £50 discount for Black Friday. Great looks and plenty of power with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it's a top buy.
Available until December 3View Deal
Google Pixel 4a: from Google Store |
£349 £319 | £30 off
The Pixel 4a only came out 3 months ago, which makes this saving so significant. For only £319, you get 128GB storage, one of the best cameras on any phone out there, a seamless Android experience and - the clincher - a headphone jack!
View Deal
OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free |
£799 £699
If you know that 128GB just won't be enough space for your catalogues of photos, music and video, then an extra £100 allows you to double your storage to a mighty 256GB. And that's not the only thing that increases here, as the RAM heads up to a powerful 12GB, too.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy A51:
£329 £248 at Amazon (save £50)
While the two Samsung phones above are by no means cheap, even after their discounts, this one definitely is. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is a budget phone that you can now get for just £279. Granted, it isn't the fastest device out there but it has a strong screen and a decent camera performance for the price.
View Deal
Motorola Moto G8 Power:
£219 £179 at Amazon (save £40)
This is a budget phone that has some truly remarkable specs. Most importantly, it has a ridiculous 5000mAh battery which beats out the large majority of flagship phones. It pairs that with a stylish design and triple rear camera lenses. All of that in a phone that now costs just £179 is remarkable.
View Deal
Motorola Moto G Pro:
£289 £229 at Amazon (save £60)
A good battery life, great speakers and a high-end looking design - all of these things come together with the Moto G Pro to make one of the better budget phones on the market today. And now, with a pretty strong discount, you're left paying just £229.99 for it.
View Deal
Huawei P40 Lite:
£279.99 £230.99 at Amazon | Save £49
Fancy a cheaper take on Huawei's current flagship? Why not make the most of this exceptional Black Friday saving on the Huawei P40 Lite with its AI quad camera array and 16MP selfie camera. The 5G variant is also available with a £100 discount.
View Deal
Nokia 7.2:
£249.99 £169.09 at Amazon
There's a 48MP camera on this Nokia phone, so if you like high-res pictures it's the one for you. There's also a 6.3-inch LCD screen, Snapdragon 660 chipset and 3,500mAh battery. This deal covers the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage phone but here's expandable storage to boost that.
View Deal
Oppo A72: at EE | £30 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm + free Nintendo Switch
This deal is excellent for anyone looking for a new phone. Considering this comes on EE, a normally pretty pricey network, the bills you're paying are excellent. For £35 a month and £30 upfront, you're getting the Oppo A72 with 10GB of data and the Nintendo Switch completely free.
View Deal
Oppo Find X2 Lite: at EE | £30 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm + free Nintendo Switch
This offer is a little bit more pricey but with good reason. The Find X2 Lite is an excellent handset, offering 5G and some genuinely impressive specs for the price. For the 10GB of data on offer, you're paying £41 a month and £30 upfront.
View Deal
Huawei P30 Lite | Virgin | 1GB data | Free upfront | £22 a month + Nintendo Switch
This deal is fantastic value. For just £22 a month you're getting not just the Huawei P30 Lite, but you're also getting a free Nintendo Switch. However, at this price, you're not getting a huge amount of data. You can upgrade for an additional cost with 3GB, 8GB and 100GB options available.
View Deal