The best Cyber Monday phone deals 2020: free iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and more

Cyber Monday phone deals are here at last. What's on the menu? Absolutely fantastic options for both iPhone and Android phone hunters, including some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on a range of brand new flagships.

This year's Cyber Monday deals have just kicked off and it's looking like this will be the best sales holiday yet - especially when it comes to phones.

So far, it's definitely looking like this year's Cyber Monday iPhone deals are the most poplar devices - which isn't too surprising since we've got four brand new iPhone 12 devices on the market. But we do have some amazing Android Cyber Monday phone deals up for grabs today, too.

Those on the hunt for a Samsung, OnePlus, or Google phone in the US will be particularly well catered for today as we're seeing some of the lowest prices ever on unlocked flagship devices. B&H Photo in particular is absolutely killing it today with its price cuts, which reach all the way up to this eye-watering $500 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

As for the UK, the best Android deals focus on the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a. A few deals especially stand out including an EE iPhone 12 with a £30 saving through the code TR30, a super-cheap Samsung S20 and an exclusive saving on the Google Pixel 5 with the code TRPIX5.

Just below you can find a very quick list of the top Cyber Monday phone deals today which include all device types and some of our most highly-reviewed best phones. If you want to read a bit more about each offer, however, you can do so just below in our sections for iPhones, Android, and cheap phones, respectively.

Of course, cell phones are just one of the many categories of top-tech items that'll be on sale over the weekend. If you'd like to see the best overview available anywhere on the net, head on over to our main Cyber Monday deals, where you'll find all the best deals on laptops, tablets, TVs, and much more.

Cyber Monday Phone deals: iPhones

Top iPhone pick Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Verizon's Cyber Monday phone deals include all of the new 12 series with a very, very generous trade-in offer. Discounts of up to $700 are up for grabs today but remember - you'll still have to buy with a new unlimited line to score that rebate.

Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost: $4.16 (24 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhones: Save $400 when you switch at Verizon

We haven't included this saving into the other entries on our best Cyber Monday phone deals list but if you're switching over from another carrier you can actually score yourself $400 in gift cards at Verizon right now. The good news is you can use these to pay off your phone bills for big savings, and the even better news is you can use these in addition to the trade-in deals listed on this page for even bigger savings - and yes, even a free iPhone!View Deal

Apple Cyber Monday: up to $210 off with trade-ins plus free $50 gift card at Apple

Apple's generous trade-in program is a fantastic way to get a discount on an unlocked device, and, right now it's got a Cyber Monday promotion on. That means not only can you get a discount on an iPhone, but you can also score yourself $50 in Apple store gift cards. Currently available on iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR, iPhone SE.



View Deal

Apple iPhone 12: trade-in and get up to $700 off with new line at AT&T

AT&T also has a really similar trade-in up for grabs right now over at their Cyber Monday phone deals section. It's the same terms as Verizon - a trade-in plus new unlimited line, but AT&T in general tend to have cheaper plans overall, so it's a great choice too.

Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost: $3.33 (30 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone 12: free with a trade-in and switch at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's big leading Cyber Monday phone deal is on the iPhone 12 right now and it's quite similar to the offers from its rivals today. Again, you'll have to both trade and switch over to T-Mobile to get a free device here, so it's not quite as flexible as the deals from AT&T and Verizon - which only need a trade-in to get a discount.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: free with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon or AT&T

That $700 trade-in discount at AT&T and Verizon also applies to the iPhone 12 Mini and in fact - actually covers the cost of the device too. The iPhone 12 Mini is a great little phone that still manages to pack in the latest components.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (24 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon or AT&T

Available at both Verizon and AT&T, that $700 off trade-in phone deal is also up for grans on the new iPhone 12 Pro model - an incredibly powerful flagship device. This one's pricey folks, but that trade-in can help offset that cost a huge amount today. Note - this one's also up for grabs on the 12 Pro Max here.

Total cost: $299.99 | Monthly cost: $12.7 (24 mo)

View Deal

Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T One of the most surprising Cyber Monday phone deals today has been this $30 iPhone XS at AT&T. Yes, it's a little bit of an older phone now but it's still a great device and you can't argue with this price - especially because you don't even need to trade-in to get this discount, only pick up your device with a new unlimited plan.

Total cost: $30 | Monthly cost: $1 (30 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone SE 2020: $16.66 free with an unlimited plan and trade-in at AT&T

Or, alternatively, you could up for the iPhone SE at AT&T, which can actually be picked up for effectively free with a new unlimited data plan right now. We've seen this deal before, but it's easily still one of the best (cheaper) iPhone options this Cyber Monday.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (30 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone SE 2020: $47 $30/mo at Mint Mobile

Unlike the other Cyber Monday iPhone deals on our list, Mint Mobile's latest iPhone SE offer actually includes your wireless plan into one low monthly cost. That means you can score yourself a 2020 iPhone and 3GB of data per month with one of the nation's best prepaid carriers for just $30 a month right now.

Total cost: $720 | Monthly cost: $30 (23 mo, plan incl)

View Deal

Apple iPhone XR: free with a new unlimited plan and trade-in at AT&T

Another fantastic option from AT&T this week is the older iPhone XR - also the recipient of the same trade-in plus unlimited data plan deal. Is it worth it? Maybe, although some may prefer the iPhone SE, which is also free from AT&T right now.

Total cost: $0 (30 mo)View Deal

Cyber Monday Phone deals: Android

Top unlocked Android deal Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 128GB: $1,199 $679.99 at B&H

Save $520 - This has to be one of the best unlocked Cyber Monday phone deals right now - a whopping $500 discount on the awesome Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. With a powerful chip, fantastic cameras, and one of the best 6.7-inch OLED displays on the market, this is stunning flagship device. Recommended.

View Deal

Top carrier Android deal Google Pixel 5: save $300 online, plus up to $550 with trade-in at Verizon

Verizon's Cyber Monday deals include the brand new Google Pixel 5 and big red's first, real big discount on this device. Pick your device up with a new unlimited plan to cut $300 off your monthly bill and up to another $550 off with an eligible trade-in today.

Total cost: $150 | Monthly cost: $6.25 (24 mo)

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20, 128GB: $999 $649 on B&H Photo

Save $350 - Oh boy, B&H is really on a roll with it's Cyber Monday phone deals today. This $350 price cut on the standard Samsung Galaxy S20 isn't quite as big as the one on the Ultra above, but it's still a really good bargain and just about the lowest price we've ever seen on this flagship.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: $1999 down to $999 at Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 really is the kind of foldables. It's downside is the price of course, but right now you can get an amazing 50% off with an eligible trade-in at the official Samsung store. This is the first big deal we've seen on this new groundbreaking device, so its definitely a great option this Cyber Monday. View Deal

Samsung Note 20 Ultra, 128GB: $1,299 $999 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Another incredible choice today, Best Buy are slash a remarkable $300 off one of the very best phablets money can buy - the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This one's a handful, but for a top-end phone with a ton of amazing tech and handy included S-Pen, it's a really good buy.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, 128GB: $999 $699 at Best Buy

Save $300 - And, it's not just the Ultra getting a huge price cut today at Best Buy, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 can also be picked up for (relatively) cheap with today's Cyber Monday phone deals. Slightly smaller than the Ultra, but still packing in tons of power, the Note 20 is another great option for a high-end Android device.

View Deal

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB (Unlocked): $999 $749 at B&H Photo

Save $250 - B&H Photo currently has a Cyber Monday phone deal on the OnePlus 8 Pro that beats Amazon's and the official stores price by $50 right now. Want something a little different from the Samsung flagships? With 12GB of RAM, Snapdragon 865 processor, 48MP camera and 120Hz display, the OnePlus Pro is a fantastic 5G alternative.

View Deal

Google Pixel 5 (unlocked): $699 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This Cyber Monday saving from Best Buy is the lowest price we've seen yet on the unlocked Google Pixel 5 and a great option if you want a discount on a brand new flagship. Note, however, you'll have to activate your device as soon as you get it to get your rebate.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4a: $5/mo with an eligible unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon's Cyber Monday phone deals include this fantastic offer on the brand new Google Pixel 4a, which can be picked up for just $5 a month with a new unlimited plan. The Google Pixel 4a is a good mid-range option, similar to the iPhone SE, and has plenty of power under the hood without going fully overboard on features like the new flagships.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4 64GB: $799 $524.99 at Amazon

Save $275 - The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software, and a snazzy design. Get it for $245 off ahead of the Amazon Black Friday sales, making it almost $175 cheaper than the new Pixel 5, for a phone that some would argue is just as capable.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A71 (128GB): $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - If you like the idea of upgrading to a 5G capable Android device but don't want to break the bank, look no further than the capable Galaxy A71 – now at a cheaper price at Amazon. A 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 64MP rear camera and generous 4,500mAH round off the specs on this great mid-range device.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 128GB (Sprint): $699 $399 at Best Buy

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $300 off at Best Buy with this early Black Friday deal. The S20 FE truly is a Fan Edition, packing the best of the S20 line at a lower price with few compromises: beautiful 6.5-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This deal requires a Sprint activation; click here for the same deal on AT&T.View Deal

Verizon: $450 off a Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 128GB

Sign up with Verizon through Best Buy and save $450 off the $1,199 list price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus over the length of the two-year contract. The S20 Plus is one of our favorite phones this year, with powerful specs, a great range of cameras, and a big 6.7-inch OLED display.View Deal

Cyber Monday cheap phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 128GB (Verizon): $749 $349 at Best Buy

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $400 off at Best Buy with this early Black Friday deal. The S20 FE packs the best of the S20 line at a lower price: beautiful 6.5-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This deal requires a Verizon activation, and even though the discount math is a bit wonky since the carrier is counting from its pricier mmWave version (retail $749) rather than the standard version (retail $699), it's still far cheaper with this deal than other versions.View Deal

Moto G Power, 64GB: $249 $179 on Amazon

Pick up an unlocked version of the Moto G Power (known as the Moto G8 Power outside the US) budget smartphone for $70 off, a 28% savings, with this Black Friday deal. The phone packs a 6.4-inch Full HD Plus LCD display, four rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

View Deal

Moto G7 Power, unlocked: $249 $169 on Amazon

The Moto G7 Power, predecessor to this year's Moto G Power, is $80 off with this Black Friday deal. The G7 Power has the same-size 5,000mAh battery as its successor, with a 6.2-inch HD Plus display, single 12MP rear camera, and 8MP front-facing camera.

View Deal

Motorola Edge, 128GB, unlocked: $699 $399 on Amazon

Pick up the Motorola Edge flagship phone for $300 off list price with this Black Friday deal. The Edge packs a huge 6.7-inch OLED Full HD Plus display, Snapdragon 765G chipset, 128GB of storage space, a quad rear camera, and 5G connectivity.

View Deal

Motorola Edge Plus, 256GB, Verizon: $999 $699 on Motorola

Grab the Motorola Edge Plus flagship smartphone for $300 off with this Black Friday deal on a phone that only works with Verizon. The Edge Plus packs a huge 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a quad rear camera helmed by a 108MP main shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, and 5G connectivity.

View Deal

If you'd like to do some further reading, recommended are our main cell phone deals, iPhone deals and Verizon deals pages, where you'll find the very best offers available right now, this week.



Top ten UK Cyber Monday phone deals:

#1 best iPhone 12 deal iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49 £19 upfront with code TR30 | £44/pm

Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Black Friday, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting.

View Deal

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 45GB data | £119.99 upfront | £30 a month

This is the perfect deal for those who want the S20 but don't like the idea of having to pay loads each month to get it. You're paying £119.99 upfront and just £30 a month while securing 45GB of data. Not only is that cheaper than the SIM-free price of the handset, but it is also the cheapest S20 deal around right now.

View Deal

SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday and this year, it's doing the same thing. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three. This is not only the cheapest unlimited plan but also cheaper than a number of other Black Friday SIMs with smaller data caps.

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £55 per month

This offer from Three is easily the best option for those who need a lot of data. Three can supply you with 100GB while only charging £55 a month and £49 upfront. Overall, that brings it far below a lot of the competing deals out there.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 250GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has seen a number of price cuts since it was released and this is now one of the best prices available on the device. It costs nothing upfront and just £41 a month. At that price you're getting 250GB of data which is an excellent price for this high-end device, especially considering it is on the O2 network.

View Deal

Cyber Monday Phone deals: UK iPhone

#1 best iPhone 12 deal iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49 £19 upfront with code TR30 | £44/pm

Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Black Friday, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting.

View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: at Currys | SIM-free | £699 £679 | Use code MINI20

Although the iPhone 12 Mini is the cheapest of the 12 line up, it's still not exactly bargain basement, but for Black Friday Currys is offering £20 off the handset SIM-free. That knocks the price down to £679 – the cheapest deal on this device so far.View Deal

iPhone 12 Mini: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £199.99 upfront| 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

This deal on the iPhone 12 Mini will cost you just £29 a month for 100GB of data on the O2 network. To get a price that low, you have to pay £199.99 upfront. While that might sound high, it is actually the cheapest iPhone 12 Mini on the market right now - hard to grumble about when the device is so new!

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £55 per month

This offer from Three is easily the best option for those who need a lot of data. Three can supply you with 100GB while only charging £55 a month and £49 upfront. Overall, that brings it far below a lot of the competing deals out there.

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Three | £79 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £59pm

In terms of big data plans on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Three is way ahead of the game. This deal costs you just £59 a month and £79 upfront making it the best value option out there. With 100GB of data you'll be able to quite easily stream, game, use social media and more each month.

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £74pm

You're getting Apple's flashiest phone - why not go all out on it! This tariff gets you the iPhone 12 Pro Max on EE with completely unlimited data, calls and texts. For that, you're not paying a penny upfront but then your monthly costs come in at £74 a month. While that sounds like a lot, it is far less than than we would expect for a deal like this.

View Deal

Apple iPhone XR from Affordable Mobiles | EE | 4GB data | £118 £88 upfront with code TR30 | £25 a month

If you fancy doubling your data to a more usable 4GB, you'll have to pay a fiver more each month, but the plus side is that your upfront cost drops by over £70. For most people this will be a more tempting plan, as 2GB doesn't go all that far these days.View Deal

Cyber Monday Phone deals: UK Android

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 45GB data | £119.99 upfront | £30 a month

This is the perfect deal for those who want the S20 but don't like the idea of having to pay loads each month to get it. You're paying £119.99 upfront and just £30 a month while securing 45GB of data. Not only is that cheaper than the SIM-free price of the handset, but it is also the cheapest S20 deal around right now.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

This offer from Three rewards you with a massive 100GB of data for just £36 a month and £29 upfront. That puts this well below the competitor deals out there while still getting you loads of data each and every month. 100GB is plenty for most people's needs, covering streaming, gaming and more.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 250GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has seen a number of price cuts since it was released and this is now one of the best prices available on the device. It costs nothing upfront and just £41 a month. At that price you're getting 250GB of data which is an excellent price for this high-end device, especially considering it is on the O2 network.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

As part of Mobile Phones Direct Black Friday sale, this Note 20 deal is excellent value. It doesn't charge you anything upfront while securing you 100GB of data. On a monthly basis you're paying just £41 a month. That overall makes it the best Samsung Note 20 deal on the market.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 160GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £59pm

Yes, this is by no means a cheap contract but it might just be the best option we've ever seen on the Note 20 Ultra. You're not paying a penny upfront and on a monthly basis, your bills come in at £59. For that price, you're getting a pretty impressive 160GB data, unlimited calls and texts cap.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A21s 32GB: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | FREE upfront | 10GB data| Unlimited minutes and texts | £14.99pm

If the A71 deal above is too rich for your blood, how about £14.99 a month and nothing upfront for 10GB of data on the excellent A21s? While it's not such an advanced handset, at this price that's a compromise we think plenty of people will be willing to make.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A51 at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes & texts | £17 a month

A great choice if you want a feature-packed handset without the flagship price tag, this Samsung Galaxy A51 tariff is also an excellent fit for parents looking for a good phone for their kids. It offers a reliable battery life with a 4000mAh cell, as well as a Super AMOLED display and four lens camera package.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4a 5G: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

The Google Pixel 4a 5G adds a decent amount to your costs but there are a number of great value options. This EE contract for example knocks the upfront costs off completely and leaves you paying just £33 a month for 10GB of data on EE. Obviously that is much more than above but 5G doesn't come cheap.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4a 128GB: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 6GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £20 per month

Get the meaty 128GB variant of the Pixel 4a and pay nothing upfront in this Vodafone Black Friday deal – or should we say 'steal'. Ideal for those who don't burn through a lot of data and walk on the side of caution, giving you a 6GB dose, along with unlimited everything else for a ridiculously cheap £20 a month rate.

View Deal

OnePlus Nord 12GB/256GB: was £469 now £419 at John Lewis (save £50)

If you're looking for a more compact smartphone, the OnePlus Nord is a great option - and it's got even better with this £50 discount for Black Friday. Great looks and plenty of power with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it's a top buy. Available until December 3View Deal

Google Pixel 4a: from Google Store | £349 £319 | £30 off

The Pixel 4a only came out 3 months ago, which makes this saving so significant. For only £319, you get 128GB storage, one of the best cameras on any phone out there, a seamless Android experience and - the clincher - a headphone jack!

View Deal

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £799 £699

If you know that 128GB just won't be enough space for your catalogues of photos, music and video, then an extra £100 allows you to double your storage to a mighty 256GB. And that's not the only thing that increases here, as the RAM heads up to a powerful 12GB, too.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A51: £329 £248 at Amazon (save £50)

While the two Samsung phones above are by no means cheap, even after their discounts, this one definitely is. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is a budget phone that you can now get for just £279. Granted, it isn't the fastest device out there but it has a strong screen and a decent camera performance for the price.

View Deal

Motorola Moto G8 Power: £219 £179 at Amazon (save £40)

This is a budget phone that has some truly remarkable specs. Most importantly, it has a ridiculous 5000mAh battery which beats out the large majority of flagship phones. It pairs that with a stylish design and triple rear camera lenses. All of that in a phone that now costs just £179 is remarkable.

View Deal

Motorola Moto G Pro: £289 £229 at Amazon (save £60)

A good battery life, great speakers and a high-end looking design - all of these things come together with the Moto G Pro to make one of the better budget phones on the market today. And now, with a pretty strong discount, you're left paying just £229.99 for it.

View Deal

Huawei P40 Lite: £279.99 £230.99 at Amazon | Save £49

Fancy a cheaper take on Huawei's current flagship? Why not make the most of this exceptional Black Friday saving on the Huawei P40 Lite with its AI quad camera array and 16MP selfie camera. The 5G variant is also available with a £100 discount.



View Deal