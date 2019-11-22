This Google Nest Wifi deal cuts the price of one of the best routers in the world

Google has cut the price of its excellent Nest Wifi routers ahead of Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019.

The Nest Wifi is one of the best wireless routers in the world, and it's only recently been released, so the fact that Google has already cut the price is a surprising – but very welcome – move.

Google has got early Black Friday deals on the Google Nest Wifi complete kit, which comes with a router and a Point unit, which allows you to extend your Wi-Fi network throughout your house.

If you don't need that kit, there's also a deal on the Nest router on its own, and there's also a deal on the Nest Point unit, so it's now cheaper than ever to extend your Nest Wifi setup.

Google Nest Wifi (Router & Point): £239 £199 at Google

Save £40 off the new Google Nest Wifi kit. This bundle includes a router and a secondary unit that you can place elsewhere in your home to maximise Wi-Fi coverage. Great for large homes.View Deal

Google Nest Wifi router: £149 £129 at Google

If you don't need the extra coverage, Google has cut £20 off the price of the Nest Wifi Router on its own. This is a more affordable option for small and medium-size homes.View Deal

Google Nest Wifi point: £129 £109 at Google

If you already have a Nest Wifi router, or older Google Wifi router, then you can easily expand the coverage of your home Wi-Fi by adding an extra point. Note that this does not work on its own, you need the router as well. Best for large and very large homes.View Deal

We really liked the Nest Wifi when we reviewed it, and it's great to see some decent savings on it so soon after it launched. If you weren't sure about buying Google's new router before, now is the ideal time to upgrade your home Wi-Fi.

