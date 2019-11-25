The best John Lewis Black Friday deals in 2019 we've found

The John Lewis Black Friday deals period is finally here, with sales on things like TVs, toys, laptops, phones, smartwatches, homeware, toys; you name it, and if John Lewis sells it, it's probably reduced.

That may sound overwhelming, knowing that loads of different things are on sale, and if you're here to find a deal on a certain item, finding the best discount might sound like hard work.

But don't worry, because TechRadar has combed through all the Black Friday 2019 deals to pick out the very best for you. These are the deals we would recommend (and in most cases, usually have) to a friend, as we're confident they represent great value for money.

Note that many of the Black Friday deals don't actually bring the price to all-time-lows, just in line with its rivals. So why should you shop at John Lewis?

Well, there's the reliable two-year guarantee policy that keeps your gadget running for ages, great customer service that'll help you in-store or online, and its famous price match policy that keeps it on top of the competitors.

That means John Lewis is kicking off its deals exactly a week before the 'official' Black Friday start date of November 29, and it's likely the discounts will remain live through Cyber Monday on December 2, and perhaps even later than that.

Before the John Lewis Black Friday sale kicked off, a few other products were on sale including some great smartwatches, 4K TVs, laptops, and kitchen appliances. Some of these deals remain the same, but some are now even cheaper.

There's also a deal currently running offering a £40 gift card for people who buy broadband from John Lewis. It's a great deal, so click that link to find out all about what you could gain.

To help you get your head around all the John Lewis Black Friday deals, we're going to be posting all the best deals here, so bookmark this page so you can easily find the top savings.

The best John Lewis deals

Samsung The Frame 49-inch TV: £1,499 £999 at John Lewis

Samsung The Frame 49-inch TV: £1,499 £999 at John Lewis

Want a great Samsung TV and a work of art all in one go? John Lewis has knocked a third of the price of this TV-slash-home decoration, and it's also part of the retailer's five-year guarantee, making it decidedly a bargain here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch| 42mm | Bluetooth: £279 £179 at John Lewis

Samsung Galaxy Watch| 42mm | Bluetooth: £279 £179 at John Lewis

The best smartwatch money can buy is its best price yet at £100 off. Sure, you're getting the smaller version of the device without LTE, but most people won't really mind. John Lewis has also added a two-year guarantee.

Apple Watch 3 | GPS | 38mm £ 279 £199 at John Lewis

Apple Watch 3 | GPS | 38mm £ 279 £199 at John Lewis

This is the best price currently in the UK for the smaller version of the Apple Watch Series 3 and we're beginning to see the device drop below £200 for the first time. You'll also get a two-year gurantee with this because it's from John Lewis.

iPhone X | SIM-free: £885 £799 at John Lewis

iPhone X | SIM-free: £885 £799 at John Lewis

This iPhone is from 2017, so it's a little older, but it's still one of Apple's most futuristic devices. It re-defined what we know the iPhone as, and with John Lewis' two year guarantee, it's enough of a bargain for you to let it in to your life.

iPad 10.2| 32GB | Cellular: £479 £449 at John Lewis

iPad 10.2| 32GB | Cellular: £479 £449 at John Lewis

This is Apple's new entry-level iPad for 2019, so it was anything but guaranteed that it'd be discounted in Black Friday sales. You can save £30 off the version with mobile internet, in case you want to search the web on the go, or use cloud storage (since that 32GB internal storage isn't huge).

Apple Macbook Air 13.3-inch: £1,299 £1,149 at John Lewis

Apple Macbook Air 13.3-inch: £1,299 £1,149 at John Lewis

John Lewis has cut the price of a modern Macbook Air by £150, but if you factor in the addition of a 2-year guarantee, you're more than getting your money's worth with this deal. This laptop has a great design, impressive battery life and good-looking screen.

Dell Inspiron 15-inch: £499.95 £399.95 at John Lewis

Dell Inspiron 15-inch: £499.95 £399.95 at John Lewis

This is one of the cheapest laptops you can buy from John Lewis right now, and while it's perhaps not one of the most powerful devices included in the Black Friday sales, not everyone needs a processing powerhouse. £100 off makes this a supremely affordable laptop.

Canon EOS M50: £899 £749 at John Lewis

Canon EOS M50: £899 £749 at John Lewis

Canon is one of the most dependable camera companies around, and if you're looking to buy a great snapper, this is one of the most affordable options you'll find over Black Friday. You can only pick this model up at John Lewis, too, so if you're tempted, you're not going to find a better deal (or any deal) elsewhere.

Dyson V7 cordless vacuum cleaner: £299 £199 at John Lewis

Dyson V7 cordless vacuum cleaner: £299 £199 at John Lewis

Some Black Friday deals suck, but you'd want it to if it was a vacuum cleaner. This deal knocks a third off the price of a mid-range Dyson vacuum, and thanks to the John Lewis guarantee this'll certainly be servicing your home for the foreseeable future.

TV deals

John Lewis Black Friday TV deals

Sony Bravia Smart TV| 55-inch | 4K | HDR: £1,799 £1,299 at John Lewis

Sony Bravia Smart TV| 55-inch | 4K | HDR: £1,799 £1,299 at John Lewis

The biggest saving on a John Lewis TV deal is £500 off a giant 4K Ultra HD Android TV from Sony, one of the biggest TV manufacturers. That's more than 25% off, a great deal for people who want a new high-end TV.

Philips Smart TV | 50-inch | 4K | HDR: £649 £549 at John Lewis

Philips Smart TV | 50-inch | 4K | HDR: £649 £549 at John Lewis

If you want a more affordable 4K TV, especially one that's pretty big, this might be the deal for you: this is a Philips TV from this year, and it's one of the cheapest 4K TVs right now. The £100 saving isn't as big as some other deals, but it takes a solid chunk off of what was already an affordable screen.

Samsung Smart TV: 65-inch | 4K | HDR 2000: £2,499 £2,199 at John Lewis

Samsung Smart TV: 65-inch | 4K | HDR 2000: £2,499 £2,199 at John Lewis

One of the most impressive 4K TVs on the market right now is this huge QLED screen from Samsung, with high-end tech to make it one of the best available right now. Sure, it's a little pricey, but £300 off should make it a bit more palatable.

Panasonic Smart TV | 55-inch | 4K | Ultra HD: £1,999 £1,699 at John Lewis

Panasonic Smart TV | 55-inch | 4K | Ultra HD: £1,999 £1,699 at John Lewis

This Panasonic 4K TV is exclusive to John Lewis, so if you want this high-end screen you'll have to buy it from here. With a slew of great features including Dolby Atmos sound and Ultra HD Premium certification, it's definitely worth checking out.

LG Smart TV| 65-inch | 4K | Ultra HD: £5,999 £3,999 at John Lewis

LG Smart TV| 65-inch | 4K | Ultra HD: £5,999 £3,999 at John Lewis

If you need a huge 65-inch TV you're going to end up paying a lot either way, so why not let this Black Friday deal take some of the strain (and money) off? With John Lewis' five-year guarantee, your big purchase will be sure to last you a long time.

Sony Bravia Smart TV | 77-inch | 4K | Ultra HD: £6,999 £5,999 at John Lewis

Samsung Smart TV | 65-inch | 4K | Ultra HD: £2,499 £1,499 at John Lewis

Smartwatch deals

John Lewis Black Friday smartwatch deals

Apple Watch 3 | GPS | 42mm: £299 £229 at John Lewis

Apple Watch 3 | GPS | 42mm: £299 £229 at John Lewis

Want the slightly larger version of the watch above? John Lewis has also discounted that one and it comes for an impressive price, plus you'll get John Lewis' two-year guarantee too.

Fitbit Charge 3: £119 £94.99 at John Lewis

Fitbit Charge 3: £119 £94.99 at John Lewis

The Fitbit Charge 3 sits at the top of our list of the best Fitbits, with its big screen, Fitbit Pay NFC option, and a range of fitness features. Fitbit is a household name for wearable tech, and you're getting the best of its offerings with the Charge 3.

Fitbit Versa: £169 £139 at John Lewis

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus: £478.99 £399.99 at John Lewis

Apple Watch 4 44mm Aluminium: £529 £459 at John Lewis

Apple Watch 4 44mm Aluminium: £529 £459 at John Lewis

This is a decently low price for last year's Apple Watch 4, made sweeter because of the John Lewis guarantee. You can gain even more money off if you're trading in an older Apple Watch too.

Phone deals

iPhone XS| SIM-free: £1,100 £849 at John Lewis

iPhone XS| SIM-free: £1,100 £849 at John Lewis

John Lewis is selling Apple's 2018 iPhone for £250 cheaper, slashing the price on one of that year's finest phones. This is the 256GB option, but unless you have hundreds of apps you need or go wild taking pictures, you won't need the bigger option.

iPhone X | SIM-free: £885 £799 at John Lewis

Honor 10 Lite| SIM-free: £199.99 £149 at John Lewis

Honor 10 Lite| SIM-free: £199.99 £149 at John Lewis

One of our very best cheap phones is now even less thanks to this pre-Black Friday deal that brings it below the £150 mark. In our full review, we praised the phone for its striking design - especially considering other devices at this price - as well as it having lots of storage on board.

Samsung Galaxy S10 | SIM-free | 128GB | Prism Black: £799 £649 at John Lewis

Samsung Galaxy S10 | SIM-free | 128GB | Prism Black: £799 £649 at John Lewis

This is still a decent price for what is certainly one of the best phones of the year, but a pre-Black Friday sale saw Amazon cut the price down to £590, £59 than the John Lewis price. Sure, Amazon subsequently raised the price slightly, but it's till £40 cheaper at the online mega-retailer.

OnePlus 7 Pro | SIM-free | 256GB: £699 £599 at John Lewis

Samsung Galaxy A80 | SIM-free | 128GB: £579 £479 at John Lewis

Samsung Galaxy A70 | SIM-free | 128GB: £370 £330 at John Lewis

Samsung Galaxy A70 | SIM-free | 128GB: £370 £330 at John Lewis

One of Samsung's great budget smartphones has seen a minor price cut in the John Lewis Black Friday sales, matching similar discounts at Amazon and Argos. The guarantee lasts two years, which is plenty of time to enjoy this great phone.

Huawei P30 Pro: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £799 £649

Huawei P30 Pro: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £799 £649

If you buy this Huawei P30 Pro deal from John Lewis, you're spending quite a bit more than if you buy it from the competition, but you might find that two-year guarantee worth it.



Google Pixel 4: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £769 £699

Google Pixel 4: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £769 £699

This is another case of John Lewis not reducing the price of a phone as low as the competition (or even the phone's manufacturer), but if that John Lewis 2-year guarantee is too good to miss, you might consider getting it at the retailer instead.





Nokia 9 PureView: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £449.99 £349.95

Honor 20 Pro: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £549.99 £449.99

Honor 20 Pro: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £549.99 £449.99

If you want one of the most noteworthy mid-range smartphones of the year, the Honor 20 Pro's new low price may well appeal to you. The blue color is sold out, but the purple version is arguably the more vibrant anyway.

Motorola One Zoom: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £379 £329.99

Motorola One Zoom: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £379 £329.99

This is a budget smartphone with pretty impressive camera capabilities, so if you want to take great pictures but don't want to break the bank, it's certainly one to consider.

iPad and tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 | 32GB | Wi-Fi: £199 £159 at John Lewis

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: at John Lewis | 64GB | Wi-Fi | £379 £329

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: at John Lewis | 64GB | Wi-Fi | £379 £329

The Galaxy Tab S5e was a bit of a strange tablet from Samsung, sitting somewhere between its Tab S and Tab A ranges, but this is certainly a more capable device than just any other Android slate. so if you need a decent tablet with ample storage space and processing power, look no further.

Laptop deals

Apple Macbook Pro 13.3-inch: £1,236 £1,146 at John Lewis

Apple Macbook Pro 13.3-inch: £1,236 £1,146 at John Lewis

This Apple Macbook is for the creatives, or the professionals, or just people who like loads of processing power. It's got great performance, which is impressive given its small build, and overall it's roughly £500 now than when it launched earlier in the year.

HP Pavilion 15-inch: £649.95 £499.95 at John Lewis

HP Pavilion 15-inch: £649.95 £499.95 at John Lewis

If you're a student, or looking for a decent all-rounder laptop that won't blow you away, but won't break the bank either, the HP Pavilion is definitely one to consider. Sure, you're not getting anything as powerful or impressive as a Macbook, but you're saving a lot too.

Dell Inspiron 13-inch: £999.95 £899.95 at John Lewis

Dell Inspiron 15-inch: £499.95 £399.95 at John Lewis

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: £1,268 £1,139 at John Lewis

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is one of the longest-lasting laptops we've tried, in terms of battery life, but paired with the John Lewis guarantee it'll be long-lasting in your life too. It's not the most powerful laptop, but if you often go without charging for a long time, it's worth considering.

Camera deals

John Lewis Black Friday camera deals

Panasonic Lumix DC-GX with shoulder bag, spare battery and two lenses: £799.99 £649.99 at John Lewis

Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 II with shoulder bag and spare battery: £799.99 £599 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a starter kit for some wildlife photography, this is the perfect set. The camera has a 16x optical zoom lens and OLED viewfinder, and the set comes with an easy-to-manage bag and spare batteries, to keep you outdoors for longer.

Nikon D7500 with VR lens: £1,180 £999 at John Lewis

This popular DSLR camera comes with a vibration reduction lens thrown in, to stop your shaking hands ruining your picture, which improves what was already one of the best cameras available. The device without the VR lens is also reduced, but going without it might prove risky.

Sony A7 II: £1,199 £1,099 at John Lewis

Appliance deals

Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer: £399 £269 at John Lewis

This is one of the most powerful accomplished stand mixers available, and John Lewis has just knocked £130 off its asking price. If you love baking but rarely find the time for it, you really 'knead' to splash out on this mixer.



Lavazza ModoMio Desea Coffee Machine: £200 £99.50 at John Lewis

This Lavazza coffee machine is half price at John Lewis. It gives you a selection of five pre-programmed coffees that can be brewed at the press of a button, but it's also pretty dainty, so it won't take up too much space in your kitchen.

Gaming deals

HTC Vive Pro VR Starter Kit: £1,119.95 £919.95 at John Lewis

If you're looking to get into VR, for gaming, art, or just fun experiences, this reduced-to-clear price for a solid VR headset is worth going for. This kit will give you everything you need to get started with virtual reality, including the VR headset itself, two base stations and two controllers.

Broadband deals

John Lewis Unlimited Broadband + £40 e-gift card | 12 months | 10Mb avg. speed | Weekend and evening calls | FREE upfront | £20 per month

John Lewis is bringing the competition to Black Friday with this broadband deal. Unlimited broadband for just £20 a month, line rental and router included along with an evening and weekend call plan. Basically they've included everything in this one great package deal so you won't be hit with pesky activation charges. All of this and a £40 e-gift card? That's a pretty sweet deal.

The John Lewis Christmas ad has appeared

For many people, one of the highlights of the end-of-year consumerism rush is the John Lewis Christmas Advert, designed to tug on your heartstrings as much as your purse or wallet. You can watch it below.

The John Lewis 2019 Christmas Advert is less blatantly nostalgic as previous years, and it's a fitting way to beckon in the winter sales season. But what does this mean for Black Friday?

It's interesting that John Lewis is focusing on the Christmas sales period, not Black Friday, and it suggests the retailer isn't going to go as hard on the late November deals week as other shops.

Backing up this guess is the fact the John Lewis website has a rather elaborate Christmas page, while its Black Friday page is just a few paragraphs of text. This suggests Christmas is more of a priority for the shop.

Saying that, the fact John Lewis has a Black Friday deals page does confirm it will post some deals, so it's worth keeping on top of the deals anyway.

When will there be John Lewis Black Friday deals?

Black Friday falls on November 29, 2019, but like many other retailers John Lewis likes to start its deals in advance. In 2018, it began offering deals the weekend before Black Friday and into the week afterwards.

If John Lewis to repeat its Black Friday 2018 tactic, that means the deals would start on the weekend of the 23rd and 24th.

Many of John Lewis' competitors, like Argos and Currys, have started their Black Friday deals early, and John Lewis has posted its own deals to match the competition's prices, but there' are no uniquely low prices available at the moment. This could mean that it's saving its best deals for later, but at the moment these other shops do seem a little preferable for shopping at right now.

How to prepare for Black Friday John Lewis deals

Since TechRadar is dedicated to helping you get the best deals, we've come up with many guides and lists to guide your Black Friday experience. We've listed 10 tips for making the most of Black Friday 2019, and have written guides like how to buy a laptop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

As November 29 draws closer, we're going to be creating more of these, to make sure your Black Friday and Cyber Monday experience is as easy as useful, and then when the deals start we'll be updating this page constantly with the best John Lewis deals. Bookmark this page ready to use when the deals start, in order to keep on top of the deals and savings.

Our top advice for Black Friday, as well as all sales periods, is to make a list of what you want and stick to it. It can be easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of deals and buy one or two things you don't actually need, potentially wasting lots of money.

You're never too old to make a wish-list, even if you don't mail it to Santa any more. Even TechRadar staff does it – we made a list of all the Black Friday deals we're looking forward to, and hopefully a good few things on this list will see price cuts.

One of the biggest draws to John Lewis sales over Black Friday is the John Lewis product guarantee, which can enhance your shopping experience. The guarantee means that your product is protected for a period time after you buy it (varying from two to 15 years), and if it breaks, you can get it replaced.

Because of the John Lewis guarantee, you can do your Black Friday shopping in peace without worrying about buying a separate guarantee or protection. too. Check out what's covered on the John Lewis website to make sure you're in the know.

Is it worth checking out John Lewis sales online or in stores? Well, click that link for an analysis, where we run down the pros and cons of staying at home in your slippers, or braving the cold winter days to head to your local John Lewis store.

If you prefer online shopping, there are reasons why your computer, not your smartphone, might be the tool to use, but there are reasons you might want to use your phone too. That's because stats show that people use different pieces of kit for different kinds of online shopping – click that link to find out more.

If you're a social media fan, you might find Twitter a useful resource as brands will post their best deals on there. We've come up with a handy guide of the best social Twitter accounts to follow over Black Friday so you can prepare yourself for the deal-hunting season.

John Lewis prides itself on its “never knowingly undersold” policy, but that doesn’t include delivery – so it’s worth looking at competitors to see if you can get the same thing at the same price with free delivery thrown in.

You probably won’t for smaller items (unless it’s Amazon and you’re a Prime member) but it’s worth a look for bulkier purchases.

The 'never knowingly undersold' will come in help during Black Friday as John Lewis has promised to price match deals made by its competitors. Because of this, the shop could become your one-stop shop for all the best savings, but it might only be worth doing this online.

If you’re buying in store, John Lewis says “do check if you're visiting your nearest John Lewis & Partners and we’ll honour our online price in each case if the price has gone down.” The website also says "You may not always see [Black Friday] offers in store as it’s quicker to make price changes online," so it may be worth checking online for the best deals.

While John Lewis will match competitors’ prices on Black Friday, the items must be identical – so if a TV looks identical but its model is 1234ABC and the John Lewis one is 1234DEF, the price match won’t apply.

What are John Lewis' competitors doing over Black Friday?

Argos Black Friday deals

Argos kicked off the Black Friday proceedings early with its Crazy Codes sale, a 10-week event where different products are discounted each week. We're expecting Argos deals to involve mainstream and mid-range tech, like affordable phones, medium-sized TVs and console bundles.

Currys Black Friday deals

Currys hasn't kicked off its Black Friday deals yet, but we'd expect its Black Tag event (what it calls Black Friday) nearer the time, probably from November 25 until the week of Cyber Monday. Currys is great for computing, so expect great deals on laptops, computers, and possibly tablets too.



Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon constantly publishes deals on various products, but the official sales begin 'later in 2019' according to its website. There's no knowing what Amazon will discount, but based on its typical sales slate it'll be everything ranging from tech and gadgets to alcohol, clothing, household objects and more.

The best John Lewis Black Friday deals from 2018

If 2018 was any indication, John Lewis’ Black Friday is going to be a store-wide event. We can look at last year's deals to see what could be reduced over Black Friday in 2019.

While Brexit uncertainty means Black Friday and Cyber Monday could be very different to previous years, we can still look at previous Black Fridays to try and take a guess at what will be discounted – in fact, if you scroll on down, you'll see we've done just that.

John Lewis Black Friday phone deals

The Huawei P20. Image Credit: TechRadar

We're thinking that over Black Friday, popular SIM-free phones are going to be big hitters again this year. John Lewis had lots of solid phone deals including £30 off the iPhone XR, £200 off the Huawei P20 (and £170 off the Huawei P20 Pro), £40 off the Google Pixel 3 and £170 off the Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB, down to £569 from the previous price of £739.

There was £50 off the Honor 9 Lite, £30 off the Huawei P Smart and £20 off both the Moto G6 Play and Nokia 3.1, making those budget models even more affordable. Huawei might be a Black Friday smash if the prices keep plummeting on the phones, thanks to the US ban on the brand.

John Lewis Black Friday TV deals

Lots of people buy their TVs from John Lewis because of that five-year guarantee, so when it starts discounting models for Black Friday deals they become even more attractive.

John Lewis sells a lot of luxury items and TVs are no exception, so if you fancy £600 off a high-end Samsung this Black Friday it’s definitely worth a bookmark: that’s how much John Lewis took off Samsung’s 'quantum dot' Q8F 65-inch QLED TV last year, taking it from £2,699 to £2,099.

There were some decent discounts on slightly smaller (but still massive) TVs too. Last year saw £200 off a Sony Bravia OLED 4K 55-inch, £200 off a 55-inch Panasonic OLED HDR 4K TV, and £180 off a 55-inch LG OLED.

Other retailers may offer slightly better discounts on similar sets but don’t forget that warranty.

John Lewis Black Friday iPad deals

The iPad 9.7 (2018). Image Credit: TechRadar

Black Friday 2018 saw John Lewis discount iPads, but don’t get too excited: while £20 off the Apple iPad 9.7 (2018) is nice enough, you’re not saving enough to buy a half-decent case, let alone something like an Apple Pencil.

But if you were planning to buy a half-decent case too then the savings started to materialise last year: Logitech’s Slim Folio Keyboard for iPad, which we think is brilliant, was down from £90 to £42.50 – so if you were planning to buy an iPad and a keyboard case you’d be just under £70 better off.

In 2019 we think we’ll see very similar deals, with just a little off the top of an ordinary iPad but more substantial discounts on good quality accessories.

If you’ve been holding off on your next iPad purchase or if Santa has been waiting to get one for someone in the household, you could well pick up a bargain bundle on Black Friday 2019 - or you can just bite the bullet now and have a decent tablet for a few months more if saving a few pounds isn't worth the hassle.

John Lewis Black Friday Laptop deals

The Surface Book 2. Image Credit: TechRadar

John Lewis doesn’t stock as many different laptop models as some other retailers, but the discounts it offers are decent and the range runs from pro-level powerhouses to cheap and cheerful Chromebooks.

Last year we saw John Lewis take £100 off Microsoft’s Surface Book 2, dropping the price to £1,099; £250 off the Acer Swift 5 Intel Core i7, bringing it down from £1,099 to £849; £150 off the impressive Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop, down to £1,599.95; and £100 off the cute and capable Asus Chromebook C302ca, down from £499.95 to £399.

Other John Lewis Black Friday deals from 2018

Over Black Friday 2018, John Lewis had discounts on a whole range of products. For example, in addition to stacks of TV, iPad and laptop deals you could get 20% off the Anki Vector robot, which featured on many letters to Santa last year.

There was £120 off a set of Bose QuietComfort 20s, dropping the price from £249 to £129, and the bigger, more luxurious QuietComfort 35 II headphones were down from £329 to £289. Given we've not seen anything in terms of an upgrade on these headphones so far this year, we're expecting that price to drop even further this year.

We saw some good deals on cameras too, which is another category you might want to keep an eye on this year to pick up a bargain.

The combination of a £290 discount and £250 cashback brought the price of a Panasonic Lumix G9 down to £1,049, while £185 off the Nikon D500 brought its price down to £1,514 – at the time, the best price we’d seen for Nikon’s flagship DX-format DSLR.

The Panasonic Lumix FT7 (Image credit: Future)

Compact cameras came with lower prices too: The Panasonic Lumix FT7 dropped £100 to £299, and the Nikon Coolpix B500 bridge camera dropped from £237 to £199.

Last but not least there were deals on smart home and wearable tech - the smart home in particular is set to be big this year and see some fairly meaty John Lewis deals.

Apple’s HomePod dropped from £319 to £279, a record low price for Apple’s impressive and expensive home speaker, while the Sonos One also got a cut: down to £164 from £189, offering an Alexa-powered, more affordable alternative to Apple’s smart speaker.

On the wearable front, or perhaps the wearable wrist, there was £35 off the Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatch.