John Lewis Black Friday deals 2021: shop in the Black Friday sale online today

It's November 26! While those across the Atlantic are nursing stomachs full of Turkey, us Brits can get straight to the money saving as Black Friday 2021 officially arrives and the John Lewis Black Friday deals drop across electricals, fashion, homeware, beauty, and toys.

Known for exceptional discounts on top brands like Apple and Sony, as well as stonking great savings on large white appliances, customers can also shop with the added reassurance of not only John Lewis' 'Never Knowingly Undersold' policy and its extended guarantee periods. This gives you better peace of money when splurging on those high ticketed products, with warranty periods at a minimum of two-years, an extra year added to the standard.

While this year you'll have the choice of heading into store this Black Friday with no restrictions in place this time around (unlike 2020), why not take a browse online to find the John Lewis Black Friday deals that tickle your fancy. Pop it in your basket to secure the goods and Click and Collect in store.

Whatever your preference when it comes to snapping up those discounted goodies, we'll be bringing you all the best John Lewis Black Friday deals below. Scroll to find the highlights from the department store's array of savings on electricals, homeware, fashion, and more.

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device: £290 Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device: £290 £210 at John Lewis

Save £80 - Praise a pain-free, easy way to remove body hair from home, with Philips' Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal device, able to target both body and face and reduce regrowth in just three treatments. It does this through gentle light pulsing technology which comes dermatologist approved.

£769 Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Smartphone: £769 £649 at John Lewis

Save £120 on the latest flagship from Samsung, the Galaxy S21 5G Smartphone in this John Lewis Black Friday deal. With its gorgeous, adaptive Infinity-O display, it also has an incredible wide and ultra wide lens camera package.

Dyson V11 Absolute: £600 Dyson V11 Absolute: £600 £439.99 at John Lewis

Save £159 - John Lewis Black Friday deals may not have kicked off yet, but that doesn't mean its not bringing the heat, with this stonking saving on the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - one of the lowest prices we've seen and currently one of the best Black Friday Dyson V11 deals we've seen with a 2-year guarantee thrown in, too.

£649.99 Lego Star War Star Destroyers: £649.99 £519.99 at John Lewis

Save £130 - This is one of the biggest sets Lego has ever made, depicting a giant replica Star Destroyer including a stand and some minifigures. It's a decorative kit but will certainly take up a whole coffee table.

Lego Star War Mos Eisley Cantina: £319.99 Lego Star War Mos Eisley Cantina: £319.99 £255.99 at John Lewis

Save £64 - This set based on the cantina from the first Star Wars film is usually pretty pricey, but 20% off makes it a lot more affordable - it comes with loads of minifigures from the movie.

John Lewis Black Friday TV deals

Sony Bravia OLED (55-inch): was £1,499, now £1,299 at John Lewis Sony Bravia OLED (55-inch): was £1,499, now £1,299 at John Lewis

Save £200 - This TV set-up boasts an incredible OLED picture with Acoustic Surface Audio+ Tech and Dolby Vision HDR. You'll find its intuitive Google TV interface, which gives access to a range of on-demand streaming platforms. Plus, there's voice control with Google Assistant.

55-inch LG Nano86 4K LED TV: £799 55-inch LG Nano86 4K LED TV: £799 £699 at John Lewis

Save £100 – Got a PS5 or Xbox Series X and looking for the most affordable TV that supports 4K gaming at 120Hz? Features such as an auto low latency mode and variable refresh rate ensure you're always getting the best gaming performance. It's £50 cheaper elsewhere but we suggest securing in this John Lewis Black Friday deal for the 5-year guarantee that's included in the price - and you can get some free earbuds.

John Lewis Black Friday laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: £899 Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: £899 £699 at John Lewis

Save £200 - The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has had a hearty discount, saving you £150. It's style, performance, and speed is impressive and helps you tackle any task.

MacBook Air 2020 13.3", M1 Processor, 256GB SSD: £949 MacBook Air 2020 13.3", M1 Processor, 256GB SSD: £949 £899 at John Lewis

Save £50 - Replacing its Intel Core for the M1 processor, last year's MacBook Air is Apple's thinnest and most lightweight laptop. Fast and beautifully designed, with its Touch ID you can unlock at the faintest touch of a button, and keep going for up to 18 hours.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD: £399.99 Acer Chromebook Spin 513, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD: £399.99 £299.99 at John Lewis

Save £100 – A great price for a 2-in-1 laptop is now live in John Lewis' Black Friday sale. This is still a fairly basic machine, but for general everyday use, media streaming and light work it's more than up to the job. You also get the added flexibility of being able to flip it to tablet mode when using the touchscreen would be easier.

John Lewis Black Friday iPad deals

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): £119 Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): £119 £99 at John Lewis

Save £20 - The perfect partner to your iPad, the second generation Apple Pencil is compatible with the 2018 iPad Pro and later models. It comes in a new, seamless design with the ability to wirelessly charge from the side of your iPad, snapping to the side magnetically.

Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9" iPad Pro: £349 Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9" iPad Pro: £349 £164.50 at John Lewis

Save 52% - Massively reduced in price, kit out your iPad Pro with the fantastic Apple Magic Keyboard attachment for a full-sized, backlit QWERTY keyboard with Apple's scissor mechanism. Now reduced to clear, snatch this excellent product up quick before it sells out completely.

John Lewis Black Friday headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £350 Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £350 £279 £249 at John Lewis

Save £20 - Get a further £20 off the already discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. Our #1 choice for the best wireless headphones, they are a fiver cheaper in this John Lewis Black Friday deal than on Amazon. However, you'll benefit from its longer guarantee period with a 2-year warranty available at John Lewis.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling True Wireless: £250 Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling True Wireless: £250 £199 at John Lewis

Save £50 - Price matched with Amazon, benefit from that 2-year guarantee when you shop this John Lewis Black Friday deal on Sony's latest market-leading true wireless. Earning 5/5 stars, these sit at #2 in our best earbuds of 2021 guide.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling QC35 II Wireless Headphones: £230 Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling QC35 II Wireless Headphones: £230 £169 at John Lewis

Save £60 - The over-ear headphones that aim to offer longevity in their comfort also comes with a choice of Alexa or Google Assistant built-in and excellent noise cancellation.

John Lewis Black Friday smart home deals

Ring Smart Video Doorbell Wired: £49 Ring Smart Video Doorbell Wired: £49 £34 at John Lewis

Save £15 - Know exactly who's coming knocking at your door with one of Ring's smart doorbells. This model offers a 155-degree view in 1080p Full HD resolution. Access your live feed on demand with night vision for surveillance 24/7. Secure an even better John Lewis Black Friday deal and use the promo code RINGCHO to throw in 3rd Gen Echo Dot for just £10 more.

Ring Alarm Security System (2nd Gen): £219 Ring Alarm Security System (2nd Gen): £219 £129 at John Lewis

Save £90 - John Lewis Black Friday deals are all about a great bundle, and this one is no exception. Boost the security of your household with the Ring Alarm Security System, able to get notifications straight to your device with its smart sensors, and get a free Ring Indoor Cam when you buy this set-up and use the promo code RINGALARM at the checkout.

Save up to £40 on Philips Hue with discount code HUESTRETCH200 at John Lewis Save up to £40 on Philips Hue with discount code HUESTRETCH200 at John Lewis

Build your Philips Hue ecosystem with this exceptional John Lewis Black Friday deal. Spend up to a maximum of £200 and take £40 off your Philips Hue order when you use the discount code HUESTRETCH at the checkout. From its White and Colour Ambiance bulbs to its lighting strips, outdoor lighting, and Light Bars.

Google Nest Mini: £49.99 Google Nest Mini: £49.99 £18 at John Lewis

Save £31 - Where do you stand in the Google versus Alexa wars? No matter your stance, both brand's smaller smart speakers are reduced in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. First up is the Google Nest Mini, which boasts a richer sound than its predecessor, and can deliver information on the weather, as well as setting timers, and control other smart home devices. All you have to do is say, "Hey, Google?"

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £39.99 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £39.99 £18.99 at John Lewis

Save £20 - For those who are team Alexa, pick up the Echo Dot with a 50% saving. Price matched with Amazon itself, at John Lewis you benefit from its 2-year guarantee period, and you can bundle it with an Amazon Smart Plug, costing just £7 when using the promo code ECHOPLUG at the checkout.

Blink Outdoor Smart Security Camera: £90 Blink Outdoor Smart Security Camera: £90 £49.99 at John Lewis

Save £40 - Keep tabs on your household with this outdoor camera, coming wire-free and equipped with weather resistance. Boasting 2-way audio, Live View recording, and Cloud storage, you can bundle your Blink camera with the Echo Show 5, costing just £15 when you use the promo code ECHOBLINK at the checkout.

John Lewis Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

Kenwood kMix KMX750 Stand Mixer: £369 Kenwood kMix KMX750 Stand Mixer: £369 £269 at John Lewis

Save £100 - Available at a discounted rate in a striking Red, this is the perfect set-up for keen bakers. Boasting a 1000W motor and the option of six different speeds, it also comes with three attachments, now with £100 off the price tag in this John Lewis Black Friday deal.

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2-in-1 Health Air Fryer: £269.99 Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2-in-1 Health Air Fryer: £269.99 £199.99 at John Lewis

Save £70 - All the rage right now, get yourself an air fryer and revolutionise the way you prepare your meals. A best-selling item for John Lewis, the Tefal air fryer, get the timings just right with its 2-in-1 technology, as well as Genius smart settings.

De'Longhi ECAM370.95.T Dinamica Plus Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: £1099.99 De'Longhi ECAM370.95.T Dinamica Plus Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: £1099.99 £799.99 at John Lewis

Save £300 - Certainly not the cheapest, if you're after the best coffee maker, and willing to splash the cash and invest, this sits at #2 for our choice. Now with a few hundred off the price tag, this is a pretty exciting John Lewis Black Friday deal for coffee connoisseurs.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine: £199.99 Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine: £199.99 £129.99 at John Lewis

Save £70 - While not as cheap as Amazon where you can get it for £119, buy in the John Lewis Black Friday sale and you can claim 200 Vertuo capsules with your purchase as well as benefitting from the retailer's extended 2-year warranty period.

John Lewis Black Friday personal care deals

John Lewis Black Friday toy deals

Lego Architecture Taj Mahal: £89.99 Lego Architecture Taj Mahal: £89.99 £71.99 at John Lewis

Save £18 – One for the more ambitious builders out there, this Lego Taj Mahal set contains over 2000 pieces to create the iconic marble mausoleum from Agra. At 20cm high, 23cm wide and 23cm long, you'll be able to tackle the crypts, chambers, arches and balconies of this complex building.

LEGO Creator 10289 Bird of Paradise: £89.99 LEGO Creator 10289 Bird of Paradise: £89.99 £60.29 at John Lewis

Save 33% - A perfect gift to slip under the Christmas tree for those big kids, John Lewis has cut the prices across a number of Lego sets, including this 18+ set for the plant lovers in your life.

John Lewis Black Friday fashion and beauty deals

Save 20% on Barbour fashion and accessories Save 20% on Barbour fashion and accessories

Step into autumn and winter with classic styles from Barbour. Think walking through the English countryside, walking the Corgis. With discounted lines for men and women, find clothing, shoes, and accessories for less in these John Lewis Black Friday deals.

Now 25% off Whistles fashion lines Now 25% off Whistles fashion lines

Contemporary women's fashion, John Lewis Black Friday deals include a 25% saving across a number of lines, from seasonal knits to wardrobe staples to party looks for the festive season.

20% off The North Face clothing 20% off The North Face clothing

With John Lewis Black Friday deals across styles for men, women, and children, get kitted out in The North Face. From casual styles to gear for sporting activities, there are some fabulous savings on clothing, footwear, and accessories.

20% off Ralph Lauren lines at John Lewis 20% off Ralph Lauren lines at John Lewis

Pick up discounted styles from this luxury designer in the John Lewis Black Friday sale, with 20% deductions across men and womenswear, as well as children. This includes savings on essentials like socks and underwear, as well as clothing, accessories, and fragrance.

20% off Giorgio Armani makeup and fragrance 20% off Giorgio Armani makeup and fragrance

Nothing says 'Merry Christmas' like designer perfume and aftershave. Buy gifts for him or for her with 20% reductions on Armani makeup, skincare, and fragrance.

50% discounts on Benefit makeup at John Lewis 50% discounts on Benefit makeup at John Lewis

From the brand's iconic They're Real! mascara to its Rockateur blusher, there's savings of up to half price across Benefit as a part of John Lewis' Black Friday deals.

Molton Brown Bath and Shower Gel: £22 Molton Brown Bath and Shower Gel: £22 £17.60 at John Lewis

Save £4.40 – Various scents of Molton Brown bath and shower gels are currently 20% off at John Lewis. You can have a browse through to pick up your favourites including Recharge Black Pepper, Russian Leather and Ylang-Ylang. Smaller gift sets with multiple gels are also on offer if you're looking for an affordable present.

John Lewis Black Friday deals: FAQ

What does Black Friday look like in 2021?

It's hardly surprising that in the UK, while the volume of sales during Black Friday fell, there was a significant increase in purchases happening online. With the November lockdown falling over Black Friday, non-essential shops were unable to open for instore browsing.

That said, John Lewis was reported as seeing an increase of 35% in online sales and experts forecast much the same this year as buyer attitudes lean more towards shopping in the comfort of their own home.

Looking to meet the demand, we expect John Lewis Black Friday deals to be bigger and better than ever. Considering its price promise, too, they'll be looking to match and, in some instances, even better its key competitors.

When will John Lewis' Black Friday deals start in 2021? Black Friday is officially here, which means the John Lewis Black Friday deals have well and truly begun. John Lewis' Black Friday deals started later than usual, but the retailer had been quietly price matching products to coincide with the likes of Amazon and Currys beforehand. Now, though, the big discounts are in full swing, with savings across top brands like Apple, Sony, and Philips Hue. Head to John Lewis' Black Friday deals and you can also get some amazing John Lewis Black Friday deals on luxury designers, Lego, homeware, and more.

What John Lewis Black Friday deals do we expect to see in 2021? Stocking the latest gadgets with its magical extended warranty periods, we're expecting John Lewis to dazzle some of its discount pixie dust on some of the new releases, as well as older models. Considering last year we saw savings up to £80 on Apple's latest range of its sleek iPads, including the iPad Air and the iPad Pro, we may see similar on 2021's line-up. The Apple AirPods Pro are likely to be a hot commodity, too. Having seen a price drop of £21 from £219 to £198 in the John Lewis Black Friday sale last year, Amazon UK has reduced the premium true-wireless earphones to sub-£180. We'd expect the online marketplace to introduce this offer once again over the Black Friday weekend, and John Lewis will be keen to stick to its price promise, too. From £100+ off Dyson cordless vacuums to Black Friday mattress deals, there are plenty of John Lewis Black Friday deals that are sure to meet your needs. If not, you can always check out other key retailers like Argos' Black Friday Deals. Currys Black Friday deals will also be on the horizon in its Black Tag event.

How can I get the best John Lewis Black Friday deals on the day? For those looking to get all their Black Friday bargains without leaving the house, you'll be able to find all John Lewis' Black Friday deals collated together on its dedicated Black Friday landing page. If you choose to shop online at John Lewis, there will be no need to hesitate on making a purchase in fear you may find a better price elsewhere. John Lewis & Partners prides itself on its 'Never knowingly undersold' policy. So whether you find a product cheaper elsewhere, or John Lewis later discounts an item more, you'll be able to ensure you save the difference and benefit from its excellent warranty guarantees. Speaking of which, John Lewis warranty periods are extended. Whether its an extra year on the standard one-year-guarantee, or a whole five years, plenty of products come with that added reassurance when bought from this retailer. Better still, for online shoppers, you've also got the added bonus of choosing from a range of delivery options, including delivery to your home, collection from Collect+ points, and in-store pickup at stores This year John Lewis Black Friday deals will also be available instore as all restrictions have completely eased in England. While some may still remain in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, customers are now able to browse and shop instore once again.

John Lewis Black Friday opening hours

Over Black Friday, John Lewis doesn't tend to extend its opening hours. We will update this page if this changes. Otherwise, it's best to check out its Store Locator page to find out the opening hours for your local branch.