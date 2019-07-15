This OnePlus 6 deal gives you plenty of power for less thanks to a big Prime Day discount

The OnePlus 6 is a little over a year old, and while it may have been succeeded not once, but twice, but the OnePlus 6T and then the OnePlus 7, it's still a solid flagship handset and with this Amazon Prime Day deal it's now even more affordable.

The OnePlus 6 comes well equipped with a 6.28-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, dual 20MP + 16MP rear cameras, a 16MP seflie snapper and a 3,300mAh battery.

There's a fingerprint scanner on the rear, and the metal uni-body design provides a premium look and feel. In short, you're getting a lot for your money with this Prime Day deal.

OnePlus 6 (64GB): £469 £349 at Amazon

The OnePlus 6 was one of the best flagship phones of 2018 with a premium design, great screen and solid cameras. Now it's got a massive discount for Prime Day 2019, making it a top mid-range buy.



OnePlus 6 (128GB): £519 £399 at Amazon

Save a massive £120 off the OnePlus 6 with a whopping 128GB of storage, giving you plenty of space for all your apps, games, movies, photos and more! There's loads of power under the hood too, making this a great buy.

