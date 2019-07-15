iPhone XS Max gets a mega Amazon Prime Day discount saving to a new low price

The iPhone XS Max is Apple's most expensive iPhone ever, but it's just got a touch more affordable thanks to this Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal.

In fact, the iPhone XS Max has never been cheaper than it is right now, but you'll want to act fast, as this Prime Day deal runs out at the end of Tuesday, July 16.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals.

There's a huge saving to be had as well. Opt for the 256GB model and you can save yourself £124, but if you don't need all that space, the 64GB of internal storage iPhone XS Max has a mega saving of £148. That's a serious discount.

The iPhone XS Max is the ultimate iPhone providing you with a huge amount of screen real estate, plenty of power under the hood, an excellent dual-camera setup and handy features such as Face ID and wireless charging.

And it can all be yours for significantly less than Apple's asking price thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal.

iPhone XS Max Prime Day deals

iPhone XS Max (64GB): £1,049 £901 at Amazon

The cheapest variant of the iPhone XS Max is now considerably cheaper for Prime Day 2019, with a massive saving of £148. Get it while it's hot, as we wouldn't be surprised if this deal sells out fast.

iPhone XS Max (256GB): £1,199 £1,075 at Amazon

Need a premium iPhone with a huge screen, loads of storage and a saving of over £120? Look no further, as this is a stonking deal for the 256GB iPhone XS Max. The handset is just over six months old, so this is a huge discount.

