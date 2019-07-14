iPhone XS blockbuster Amazon Prime Day deal saves you hundreds

Discounts on Apple products are rare, especially for current-generation hardware, so this Amazon Prime Day deal for the iPhone XS is something rather special.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Not only has Amazon discounted the price of the SIM-free handset, it's done it in a big way, knocking up to £200 off the asking price. That's big in anyone's book, but considering this is a current-generation iPhone, it's HUGE.

The iPhone XS boasts a premium design, fantastic screen, Face ID smarts, wireless charging, and a wealth of apps and games via the famous Apple App Store.

These deals don't exactly make it cheap, but the iPhone XS has never been more affordable than it is right now, with this Prime Day deal.

iPhone XS Prime Day deals

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone XS (64GB): £949 £849 at Amazon

Apple is slashing the price of each of its new iPhones by 10%, so that means if you're looking to pick up the latest and greatest iPhone XS in its sleek gray form with 64GB storage, you're in luck with this great deal.

View Deal

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone XS (256GB): £1,149 £1,029 at Amazon

Want loads of storage, and a great camera to fill it up with, on a sleek premium smartphone? This iPhone XS deal has you covered, slashing a decent £120 off its high asking price. Does that mean it's finally within your budget?

View Deal

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone XS (512GB): £1,349 £1,149 at Amazon

This is the kind of great deal Amazon Prime Day is made for – pick up the premium iPhone XS, with its max storage of 512GB, for £200 less. It's sure to be a popular deal though, so you'll want to act fast if you're considering it.View Deal

TechRadar is scouring Amazon and all the major retailers' websites, rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.