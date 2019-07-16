Huge data plans and a free smartwatch - these Huawei P30 and P30 Pro deals are incredible

When it comes to phones, none of Amazon's plethora of Prime Day SIM-free phone bargains has impressed us quite like what's available on Huawei's top phones right now.

Dangling the tempting offer of a free Huawei Watch GT, tonnes of data and cheap bills - there is some Huawei P30 deals and Huawei P30 Pro deals that have blown us away.

These offers come from Three - the king of big data plans - each offering 100GB data. With prices starting at £29 a month, it is a hard challenge to pass these offers up, even with what's currently available on Amazon.

You can see both of these offers down below or if cheap pricing, freebies and impressive zoom camera functionality aren't enough to convince you of these devices - check our guide to the best mobile phone deals for everything else.

Huawei P30 deals + free watch

Huawei P30 | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

Right now, Three's big data deals really are topping everything else. Offering 100GB of data for just £29 a month, this deal is absolutely excellent. Throw in the free watch on top of this and this becomes an absolute bargain. You don't even have to pay much upfront to justify the monthly prices.

Huawei P30 Pro deals + free watch

How to claim your Huawei Watch GT

Once you've purchased your brand new phone, you simply need to wait 14 days from when you bought the handset and then head to this link - there you will find a form to complete. You have up until July 31 to get this deals if you want the free watch.

Once you complete the form you will receive your Huawei Watch GT within 30 days.