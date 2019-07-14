Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets another price cut making it a top Amazon Prime Day buy

When the Huawei Mate 20 Pro landed for £899 last year it was one of the most expensive smartphones around - the kind of phone most of us couldn't afford - but Amazon Prime Day has come along to prove us wrong, with a meaty discount.

You can now pick up the Mate 20 Pro for just £499.99, a saving of £70 on its previously low price of £599, and a massive £400 off its original launch price from November 2018.

That's a serious amount of money off, and one of the best phone deals we've seen for Prime Day 2019 so far.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is packing three cameras, each one with a different specialty in order to take great pictures, and making it one of the best camera phones around.

It was also the first mainstream phone to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a feature which not too many new smartphones come with.

You may be hesitant to buy a Huawei phone because of uncertainty surrounding the Huawei Android ban, but Huawei and Google have confirmed that phones including the Mate 20 Pro will continue to get security and software updates.

With this great discount, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a seriously tempting offer for anyone looking for a top-end handset on Amazon Prime Day – but there are other handsets being discounted for the event, so make sure to check out all the other smartphone deals stories we're running.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Prime Day deal

(Image credit: Huawei) Huawei Mate 20 Pro: was £599 now £499.99 at Amazon

The Mate 20 Pro has one of the best smartphone cameras around, and coupled with a huge screen and a whole heap of power, it really is a beast - and you can save almost £100 during Prime Day.

