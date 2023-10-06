The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is one of the best cheap 4K TVs I've reviewed - and it's now on sale for Prime Day

My job is to review TVs for TechRadar, and during my time working for an AV retailer before that, I’ve seen many, many more. I recently got my hands on the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED and I have to say, I was impressed. Its great picture quality and performance surprised me, especially when I saw the price tag. Now, that TV has been discounted heavily on Amazon.

Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day event kicking off on October 10-11, the Omni QLED has been discounted on a limited time deal until the end of Prime Big Deals Day on October 11, with the all sizes seeing heavy discounts in both the US and the UK. The 55-inch Amazon Omni QLED is available for a staggeringly cheap $439.99 at Amazon US (was $599.99) and is also available at Amazon UK for an equally cheap £449. (was £799).

In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, I said that the ‘Omni QLED’s picture excels for its budget price’ and with vivid colors, a natural looking image and great motion handling, it really does punch well above its weight. And with such a low price tag, the Omni QLED has unbeatable value that rivals some of the best TVs.

Not just content with great picture quality, the Amazon Omni QLED is one to look out for for gamers. With Dolby Vision gaming support, VRR (up to 60Hz) ALLM and a low input lag time of 10.4ms, it’s a well featured gaming TV. It may not have 120Hz support, but it’s still one of the best gaming TVs available, purely on features versus price alone.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is one of the best Prime Day deals so far and if you can’t quite get one now, it’s almost definitely going to be one of the best Black Friday deals as well.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: was $599.99 now $439.99 at Amazon US

A Prime Big Deals Day bargain, the Amazon Fire TV Omni is now available for $439.99 in 55-inch, with more big discounts across the whole range of sizes. Great picture quality with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ adaptive support, solid gaming performance with a low 10.4ms input lag time and the Fire TV smart TV software with Ambient Experience, all combine to make an outstanding value TV. At under $450 for a 55-inch TV, this TV is an absolute steal. Other sizes: 43-inch: $379, 65-inch: $589.99

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: was £749.99 now £449.99 at Amazon UK

With a massive £300 discount on its 55-inch model, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is a Prime Big Deals Day bargain. For this low price, you get great picture quality with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive support, solid performance with Dolby Vision, VRR and ALLM features and the Fire TV smart TV platform. With further discounts across all sizes, this is one of the best value TVs on the market. Other Sizes: 43-inch: £299, 65-inch: £699.99

More of the best TV deals ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deals Day

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,549 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,549 - the lowest price you can find. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,600, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.



Price check: Amazon: $1,596 Best Buy: $1,699.99

Sony A80L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,899.99 now $1,598 at Amazon

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to $1,598 - only $100 more than the record-low price. The 2023 Son display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, a robust and immersive sound quality, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 120Hz gaming.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget set, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $799.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

Samsung 65-inch AU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $499.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need an OLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option since you can grab this 65-inch model for just $479.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and smart capabilities and allows you to enjoy a range of great games on the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best TV deals, and if you're looking for a more premium display, see the best OLED TV deals.



You can also look forward to the Black Friday TV deals event and Amazon Black Friday deals.