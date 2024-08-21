Struggling with Google TV home screen errors? You're not alone, but a fix is now arriving

If you're running the most recent versions of Google TV or Android TV, you might have encountered some issues with your homescreen. If you have, Google is aware of the issue and has created a fix for it – but it might not have reached your device just yet.

According to 9to5Google, the problems have affected multiple versions of Google TV: on the Chromecast with Google TV, on Walmart Onn boxes, and on some TVs with Android TV or Google TV built-in.

The problems are with homescreen content, such as your personalized For You recommendations. For some viewers, there is nothing For You: that part of the homescreen hasn't been loading at all, instead displaying "Loading error: unable to load For You". Other viewers have been finding that the same issues have been occurring with other parts of their home screen, leaving them empty or displaying a similar loading error.

What's causing the Google TV homescreen loading error?

We don't know for sure, but it looks internet-y – most likely a minor issue between your TV and Google's servers, which would explain why Google has been able to identify and repair it relatively quickly. AS 9to5Google points out, a Google server outage last weekend produced similar errors, although those stopped happening once the outage was over.

Whatever the explanation, Google says it's fixed it and that the fix began rolling out on August 16. In the meantime, if the error is still occurring while you wait for the update you may be able to get around it by logging out of your Google account and logging back in again. Some Redditors have been more successful than others, though, with some reporting that it's worked and others saying that even factory resetting their TV hasn't solved the problem.

"This update might take some time before it reaches everyone," Google community manager Kelanfromgoogle says. "We appreciate your patience!"

